eFootball surges past 750 million downloads as the Lionel Messi series returns

Enjoy a tonne of events organised in celebration of this feat

Epic: Lionel Messi series returns with three iconic cards coming back

Several login rewards and campaigns organised for everyone

Special partnership event with FC Milano for more freebies

Konami has just dropped a huge announcement as their popular title has achieved a humongous feat. The studio’s flagship football game, eFootball, has surpassed a staggering 750 million downloads worldwide across all platforms. Originally titled Pro Evolution Soccer and later rebranded to eFootball in 2022, the sports game is available on Android, iOS, PC and console.

To celebrate this feat, eFootball is rolling out an extensive in-game campaign packed with events and rewards for you to enjoy. One of the highlights of the campaign is the return of the Epic: Lionel Messi series, featuring limited-time re-releases of three iconic cards commemorating some of Messi's most memorable performances throughout his breathtaking career.

From April 25th to June 16th, you can take part in a number of events organised under the 750 million downloads banner. From login bonuses to coins, position training programs, and skill training programs, you can snag it all. Plus, don't miss out on the free FC Barcelona Highlight Lewandowski card, guaranteed to boost your Dream Team's goal-scoring potential.

But the rewards don't stop there. By completing the Campaign Achievements, you can get your hands on up to 360,000 GP, 250 coins, 102,000 EXP, five skill programs, and three European Clubs Chance Deals. If that wasn’t enough, then increase your coins stash by making use of the sale until June 6th.

Furthermore, Konami is also hosting a special in-game campaign for its partner, FC Internazionale Milano, until May 2nd. During this period, you can expect to find a special player list featuring Highlight cards of FC Internazionale Milano players. And as a bonus, all regular squad players will also be upgraded to the A class rating.

Get yourself all these new rewards and start shooting those goals by downloading eFootball now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. You can find more information by visiting the official website.