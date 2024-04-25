Atomic Escape is a point-and-click adventure that's out now for iOS and Android

Explore a retro-futuristic world as you unravel an epic conspiracy.

Explore an atomic ranch and a secret underground facility

Solve challenging puzzles that promise not to frustrate you

No pixel hunting or hidden object gameplay

A new space-age mobile puzzler has launched on mobile. Atomic Escape is a point-and-click adventure in which you will unravel a conspiracy of epic proportions by cracking codes, gaining access to classified documents, and, of course, solving formidable puzzles. In MediaCity Games' latest effort, you’ll explore a mid-century atomic-age ranch.

It looks to meld iconic point-and-click adventure sensibilities with modern mechanics to bring you - hopefully - a titillating gaming experience. You’ll delve into a secret underground facility where you’ll search for clues, collect necessary items, and figure out the answers to mind-boggling puzzles.

The developer promises that Atomic Escape doesn’t include any Hidden Object scavenging or pixel hunting. Rather, MediaCity assures that this new title offers well-designed, balanced puzzles that will appeal to hardcore fans and newcomers to the genre alike.

In addition, the developers say the puzzles on offer here will provide you with a real challenge while not becoming frustrating. It also promises to offer responsive controls, allowing you to quickly move from scene to scene.

Atomic Escape, as you might have guessed from the name, takes place in a retro-futuristic world brought to life by vibrant low-poly 3D graphics. You’ll explore the atomic ranch's various rooms, including futuristic sleeping quarters, a backyard swimming pool, and a garage.

MediaCity Games is a developer for PC and mobile titles that specializes in puzzlers. Their catalogue includes titles like The Inheritance of Crimson Manor, Alice Beyond Wonderland, Alice Trapped in Wonderland, and The Ghost Town.

Atomic Escape is available now via the App Store and Google Play for $2.99 and $1.99, respectively. You can also add it to your Wishlist on Steam. To learn more about the game and keep up with the latest news on all MediaCity's efforts, visit the developer’s official website or follow them on Facebook or X (Twitter).