Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds codes for free gold, pods, chests and more (May 2022)
Use these Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free
Are you looking for active Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes? Then look no further. In this post, we have compiled a list of all the active and working Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like gold, chests, energy drink, sweet drink, chests, special titles, and more.
List of all active Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codesHere is a list of all working Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes:
- ENTERCROSSWORLDS - use this code to get a special title and a cat hat
Expired codes:
- ARCANACAMP - Use this code to get Firepit Exchange Badge and Arcana Tent Exchange Badge
- TWENTYAWESOME - Use this code to get 50K Gold
- LUCKYDIVER - Use this code to get 2-star Varnish Chests and 2-star Bean Pods
- WELCOMETOCW - Use this code to get an Energy Drink, 2x Sweet Drink and 2x Aroma of Focus
- SUPERTEN - Use this code to get Super Star Pose Chest
- CAMPINGEVERMORE - Use this code to get Camping Chair Exchange Badge and Llapaca Exchange Badge
These Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them at the earliest opportunity. Also, we will keep updating this post with new Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new codes before others.
How to redeem Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes?If you are an avid Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds player, you probably already know how to redeem the codes, but if you are new to the game, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes:
- Launch Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds
- Click on the menu button and go to the settings
- Now click on the misc settings button located at the bottom of the menu and click on the coupon code option
- Select a coupon event and input any of the active Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes from above in the text box
- Hit confirm to collect your rewards
