Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis tier list of all weapons
If you are a newcomer to the world of FFVII, it's crucial to understand the strengths and weaknesses of every character and every weapon on offer. Below you can find our complete Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis tier list, where we rank every weapon in the game and break down all playable characters.
Before we do, I'd like to remind you that we are mostly basing our rankings on the current meta. That means that future rebalance updates might change a few (or a lot) things, and so, we will have to revisit this tier list. Right, with that out of the way, let's get into our FFVII Ever Crisis tier list!
FFVII Ever Crisis weapons tier listAt the moment, there are 11 playable characters that you can acquire for free. Every one of them can equip the following weapons:
- Primary Weapon
- Secondary Weapon
- Sub Weapons (3)
Something important to point out is that characters inherit stats from their primary, secondary, and sub-weapons (100%, 50%, and 50%, respectively). The only exception to this is the C. Ability of the sub-weapons.
With that said, let's take a look at each character:
Best matching weapons for each character
AerithDuring the CBT, Aerith was a staple in almost every team. The reason is simple - she's the best healer in the game. Because of that, she can be useful in every situation. On top of that, she provides a lot of earth and lightning AoE damage. You can't really ask for more.
Recommended Weapons: Sun Umbrella / Wizard Staff (DPS) - Fairy Tale / Mythril Rod (Healer)
BarretBarret excels in long-range non-elemental attacks, and he can be very useful thanks to his wave-clear abilities. He has access to certain weapons that allow him to reduce enemies' physical defense. If you need a physical team, he's your guy.
Recommended Weapons: W Machine / Assault Gun
CloudWhen we talk about FF, Cloud is one of the first characters that comes to mind. In Ever Crisis, he's the best Lightning damage carry in the game, hands down, and that's enough to make him S-Tier.
Recommended Weapons: Murasame / Apocalypse
GlennGlenn brings a lot of physical single-target damage. Actually, he probably has the highest in the game. Later on (once he reaches Limit Break 2), he gets an AoE ability. The problem is that lightning and earth damage are simply more useful, at least for now.
Recommended Weapons: Jiggy Fam / Piece of Cake
LuciaLucia is a primary damage-carry hero that can also provide some crowd control in the form of silence, which makes enemies unable to use any skills for a period of time. She deals water and wind damage.
Recommended Weapons: Pulse Gun / Serpent Gun
MattMatt is a single-target damage carry who can also be used as a pseudo-healer in some team comps. He's especially useful against certain bosses, as he provides debuffs and high-damage output.
Recommended Weapons: Any S-Tier weapon pairing
Red XIIIRed XIII is a character who can heal his allies with his regen abilities and also provide some debuffs (MDEF, MATK). With that said, he's not as effective as Aerith, as flat healing is simply better at the moment. If you want to use him, his ideal role is support.
Recommended Weapons: Gold Collar / Noble Collar
SephirothYoung Sephiroth is the latest character to be added to the world of FFVII Ever Crisis. He's the strongest ice DPS in the game currently.
Recommended Weapons: Edged Wings/Aonibi or Shinra Blade.
TifaTifa is the only character with an ability that allows her to remove certain ailments. She has access to various weapons that allow her to become a pseudo-healer, but she can also provide good enough damage. She's usually used as a secondary damage unit.
Recommended Weapons: Tiger Fangs / Leather Gloves
ZackZack is a single-target damage nuker with the ability to debuff his enemies. Even though he's primarily used as a primary DPS character, he can be built as a secondary DPS/Debuffer.
YuffieA beguiling ninja and skilled materia hunter. After the war with Shinra, she works to restore her home, Wutai, to its former glory. She tags along with Cloud and the others in an attempt to get her hands on their materia Recommended Weapons: Cutlass / Arc Sword
In the next few pages, you can check out our complete FFVII Ever Crisis tier list to find out what the best weapons to equip your heroes are.
4
S-Tier
|Weapon
|Type
|Unit
|Shining Gloves
|Earth
|Tifa
|Gun of the Worthy
|Fire
|Vincent
|Glacial Guard
|Phys
|Matt
|Hellfire Bow
|Fire
|Yuffie
|Limited Moon
|Earth
|Red XIII
|Erdrick's Sword
|Lightning
|Cloud
|Pink Mermaid Beachware
|Water
|Aerith
|Wizer Staff
|Earth
|Aerith
|Crimson Scepter
|Fire. Ice
|Aerith
|Black Widow
|Phy/Wind
|Sepiroth
|Jiggy Fam
|Earth
|Glenn
|Edged Wings
|Ice
|Sephiroth
|Bahamut Fangs
|Physical
|Tifa
|Flame Projector
|Fire
|Barret
|Bahamut Greatsword
|Non-Elemental
|Cloud
|Odin Ultima Weapon
|MDMG
|Sephiroth & Vincent
|Blade of Ruin
|Physical
|Glenn
|Sleek Saber
|Physical
|Cloud
|Armor of Worthy
|Tifa
|Nautilus Spiral
|Matt
|Rage Collar
|Fire
|Red XIII
|Crewkicker
|Fire
|Glenn
|Crystal Sword (Z)
|Fire
|Zack
|Enhance Sword
|Ice
|Cloud
|Silver Staff
|Ice
|Aerith
|Edgar's Attire
|Water
|Sephiroth
|Edgar's Coiled Blade
|Water
|Sephiroth
|Absolute Royal
|Ice
|Matt
|Murasame
|Lightning
|Cloud
|Wizard Staff
|Lightning
|Aerith
|Shockbuster
|Lightning
|Glenn
|Crystal Gloves
|Lightning
|Tifa
|Noble Collar
|Water
|Red XIII
|Orthodox Raven
|Water
|Matt
|Serpent Eater
|Water
|Lucia
|Prototype Crimson Blade
|Fire
|Sephiroth
|Maritime Sword
|Water
|Cloud
|Falchion
|Wind
|Zack
|Motor Drive
|Wind
|Tifa
|Pulse Gun
|Wind
|Lucia
|Sonic Striker
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Enemy Launcher
|Non-Elemental
|Barret
|Mythril Saber
|Non-Elemental
|Cloud
|Powersoul
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Mad Minute
|Non-Elemental
|Lucia
|Powersoul
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Apocalypse
|Non-Elemental
|Cloud
|Zweihander
|Non-Elemental
|Zack
|Arc Sword
|Non-Elemental
|Zack
|W Machine
|Non-Elemental
|Barret
|Broadsword: Axis
|Non-Elemental
|Zack
|Rest in Peace
|Non-Elemental
|Glenn
|Cutlass
|Non-Elemental
|Zack
|Type-99 Longsword
|Non-Elemental
|Zack
|V39
|Non-Elemental
|Lucia
|Black Riffle
|Non-Elemental
|Lucia
3
A-Tier
|Weapon
|Type
|Unit
|Teacher's Paper Fan
|Wind
|Barret
|Surfer Blade
|Phys
|Zack
|Mystic Sword
|Phys
|Cloud
|Rocker's Guitar
|Phys
|Yuffie
|Ifrit's Sword
|Fire
|Zack
|Teacher's Pan Fan
|Phy
|Barret
|Bahamut Cutter
|Phys
|Yuffie
|Mythril Slasher
|Sword
|Angeal
|Inferno Grave
|Fire
|Zack
|Shiva Cannon
|Ice
|Barret
|Shiva's Blade
|Ice
|Cloud
|Rifle of Levin
|Lightning
|Lucia
|Class President's Bracelet
|Phy
|Tifa
|Little Red Wreath
|Ice
|Yuffie
|Escutcheon Cannon
|Non-Elemental
|Barret
|Sabin's Style
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Bahamut Rod
|Non-Elemental
|Aerith
|Ogrekiller
|Phys
|Glenn
|Ramuh's Staff
|Lightning
|Aerith
|Hardedge
|Non-Elemental
|Cloud
|Pilot's Colar
|Non-Elemental
|Red XIII
|Personal Style
|Non-Elemental
|Glenn
|Apology in Hell
|Non-Elemental
|Glenn
|Tiger Fangs
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Piece of Cake
|Non-Elemental
|Glenn
|Buster Sword
|Non-Elemental
|Cloud
|Leather Collar
|Non-Elemental
|Red XIII
|Gattling Gun
|Non-Elemental
|Barret
|Striking Staff
|Non-Elemental
|Aerith
|Brilliant Collar
|Red XIII
|Junk Collar
|Non-Elemental
|Red XIII
|Full Metal Staff
|Non-Elemental
|Aerith
|Leather Gloves
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Barn Swallow
|Non-Elemental
|Lucia
|Kaiser Knuckles
|Non-Elemental
|Tifa
|Gold Collar
|Non-Elemental
|Red XIII
2
B-Tier
|Weapon
|Type
|Unit
1
C-Tier
|Weapon
|Type
|Unit
|SSR1976
|Healing
|Lucia
|Butterfly Edge
|Healing
|Cloud
|Sleek Collar
|Healing
|Red XIII
|Core Defender
|Healing
|Matt
|Mythril Rod
|Healing
|Aerith
|Defender
|Healing
|Zack
|Assault Gun
|Healing
|Barret
|Heavy Vulcan
|Healing
|Barret
|Guard Stick
|Healing
|Aerith
With that, we conclude our Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis tier list. As I mentioned earlier, our rankings are based primarily on our experience. Future balance updates might shake things up, so we will make the necessary changes to the list.
