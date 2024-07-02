Purrfect Tale codes (July 2024)

- Added a new code

Puurfect Tale is kind of like a simulation of a life lived out through a dream. Everything is nice and cosy, you have your own house, a perfect partner, and some cats- a life that anyone would wish for. Well, with the codes for Purrfect Tale that we have collected here, it can only become even more puurfect!

If you want to get extra resources in Purrfect Tale for free, codes are exactly what you need. We have collected all of the Purrfect Tale codes, and we will update them weekly.

WORKING PURRFECT TALE CODES

HAVEANICEDAY (Valid till July 22)

Purrfect Tale is a video game with an active code system. The developers care about players, and they add codes to the game even without special occasions like Christmas, Easter, etc. Below we have collected all the working Purrfect Tale codes. Be sure to activate every single one:

As you can see, Purrfect Tale codes feature pretty good free rewards. If you are at the beginning stages of the game, activating all the codes can significantly improve your financial condition up to the mid-game stages.

EXPIRED CODES

GOODDREAM (Valid till June 21)

PURRFECT3YRS (Valid till May 15)

FORTUNEFORU (Expires February 29)

LUCKY2024 - 1000 Cod (Valid till January 31)

badmouse - 666 Cod

lovinggumi - 10 Hearts

gumino1 - 888 Cod

BANGSDAY

WHITIEISOFF (Expires October 31)

BOSSMODAY (Valid till September 24)

OLIVERDAY (Valid till July 23)

HBDGRUMPY (Valid till June 21)

DREAMCATCHER (Valid till May 31)

PURR2CELEBRT

WFCATBIRTH

HAPPY1STANN

happy1106

HAPPY2022

sorry2022

hXaJuIaVe

THXFORURTIME

HAPPY0522

cutegumi

CUTEBANGS

BOSSMO0826

OLIVER0624

DATEWITHMO

NEWYEAR2023

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN PURRFECT TALE

Below you can find all expired Purrfect Tale codes:

If you are ready to redeem codes in Purrfect Tale, it won’t take more than a few minutes.

Open the game and head to Settings - Redemption Box Button .

. It will open the special window in which you should insert a code from this article.

After that, click the Redeem button, and the rewards will be automatically added to your account.

That’s it with Purrfect Tale codes. Take into account that this article is regularly updated. It always includes the latest codes that can bring you good rewards. So, feel free to share it with friends and claim your free rewards together.