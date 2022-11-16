Like most RPGs, Tower of Fantasy is a complex video game that includes various systems and mechanics. They significantly improve the in-game experience, but they may also look confusing for beginners. This guide can help you discover more about the game and find unique tips that may come in handy. Our Tower of Fantasy guide is meant for beginners, as it should significantly improve the in-game experience especially if you're new to the game.

TOWER OF FANTASY GUIDE FOR BEGINNERS

Before discovering particular tips for Tower of Fantasy, it would be best to learn more about the game itself. The fact is that Tower of Fantasy is a classic MMORPG. Here, you can explore the giant world, improve your gear and complete various quests and missions. With the multiplayer mode, you can easily do it with friends.

Moreover, this video game is available not only on PC but also on smartphones. Therefore, you can enjoy your favourite game on the go. Continue reading the Tower of Fantasy guide to find out about everything you should know as a beginner.

Reroll

The fact is that when you use the first 30 summons in Tower of Fantasy, you will get an SSR hero with powerful stats. Many gamers create hundreds of accounts to get their favourite hero. Even though it might sound fantastic, rerolling has many disadvantages.

The main one is that getting the first 30 summons will take a lot of time. Moreover, success is not guaranteed. So, it would be best to ignore reroll and simply play the game. You can be sure that you will progress much faster than people who reroll.

Weapons basics

Weapons are probably the most critical part of Tower of Fantasy. As you will kill various monsters while playing the game, the weapon you use significantly affects your effectiveness. Every weapon has many combos divided into 4 categories: Normal, Dodge, Skill, and Discharge.

And to be effective, you should carefully learn your weapon and its abilities. You only need to press the magnifying glass under the weapon’s icon. There you can find out everything you should know about your weapon. Pay special attention to every detail of your gun, and you will become much stronger.

Main story

Main Story is the first and foremost thing you should complete in Tower of Fantasy. The fact is that a lot of content is locked behind the main story quest. Even though most players undervalue it, you will get pretty good rewards by going through with it.

But the best thing about Main Story quests is that it is the best source of experience in Tower of Fantasy. Completing the main story, you will be able to progress and get new heroes faster.

Vitality

Vitality is a unique resource in Tower of Fantasy. It might resemble energy for other players across other titles. Vitality gives you access to missions that can bring you great rewards, such as EXP, Weapons, Matrix, Energy Batteries, and others.

The maximum number of Vitality is 180, which can be accumulated in 24 hours. You can even set up a clock to remember to spend your vitality.

TOWER OF FANTASY TIPS FOR BEGINNERS

Once you know the basics of Tower of Fantasy, it would be best to find out the tips that will help you through the game. This part of the guide might come in handy even for experienced players.

Explore the map

Buy only important items

It is nearly impossible to overestimate the role of the map in Tower of Fantasy. This game can boast a significant world full of villages, caves, bosses, and other adventures. You should learn the map to navigate through the world effectively. Unfortunately, the only way to do it is to spend time in the game. But you can be sure that this investment is worth your resources.The fact is that you can find various exciting items in the store. Unfortunately, most of them are not worth your money. So, you should learn how to spend your currencies.

For Crystal Dust, probably the best thing you can purchase are Advancement Modules and Booster Modules. They are necessary to enchant your equipment. Even though the gear is a more mid-game feature, you should accumulate modules from the beginning of the game.

When you level up, you will get gold orbs. As with Crystal Dust, you should spend your gold orbs on Advancement Modules and Booster Modules.

In the weapons store, everything depends on your goal. The fact is that most weapons are just there out of the meta. Therefore, purchasing them is only a waste of resources. The only weapon you can buy is Dual EM Stars. It can come in handy even if you are an experienced player.

In conclusion, Tower of Fantasy is a classic MMORPG with plenty of exciting systems and mechanics. It strongly diversifies the gameplay, but in the game’s early stages, it creates multiple problems. That's where the Tower of Fantasy guide for beginners comes in. We have also created a tier list for Tower of Fantasy, where you can find the best weapons and characters!