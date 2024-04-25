Zombie State, a roguelike, zombie-killing FPS is out now for iOS and Android

Coming from My.Games, take on hordes of the undead in this FPS roguelike

Zombie State is a new FPS roguelike from My.Games

Fight it out in a variety of locales against hordes of the shambling undead

Boss zombies, unique mutators and more await you as you duke it out with the zombie masses

Zombie State is a new first-person shooter roguelike from My.Games. Interested? You're not alone, over one million players have already installed the game, and now it's fully out for both the iOS App Store and Google Play. So what's this battle against everyone's favourite shambling hordes got going for it? Let's find out.

Well, it's what it says on the tin. In Zombie State you enter a number of distinct areas, running and gunning your way through zombie hordes before facing off against a final boss. To do so you'll be aided by unique skills for each character, and an arsenal of weapons and equipment to boost your strength. But you'll have to watch out because unique zombies with mutations will stand in your way, while each locale offers a different challenge to up the ante.

Zombie State definitely presents an innovative take on the roguelike shooter format. One of the main obstacles for many enjoying FPS on iPhone is that if you can't get the hang of shooting and aiming with touch controls you're going to have a bad time. By taking you through more of a shooting gallery approach, obviously inspired by games like House of the Dead, Zombie State has very clearly hit a chord with players.

The addition of unique mutations, locales with differing difficulties, daily and weekly quests as well as the obvious inclusion of a battle-pass all point to this being a long-runner under My.Games' purview.

You can play Zombie State on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Want to see what else is coming up this year? Check out our list of the most anticipated mobile games of 2024! Or you can take a gander at what's already made a mark with our list of the best mobile games of the year (so far).