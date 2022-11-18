Ultimate Dead Cells guide - 15 tips to help you emerge victorious

Make the most of your one life.

The original article was written by Colin Mieczkowski, and updated by Alexander Lockwood.

Dead Cells is a challenging, but fun RPG game that has an arcade sort of design to it. It's one of the more highly regarded video games on any platform over the last five years or so and for pretty good reason. If you're a fan of games like Dark Souls or even tricky platformers like Celeste, then you'll probably enjoy Dead Cells. If you tried the game, you know how challenging it can be, so the Dead Cells guide is really something that most players will find useful.

The best of the genre:

One thing that may seem shocking at first is the fact that there are no checkpoints and, since Dead Cells is a roguelike, this is a bit of a signature feature. You go through your journey in one swoop or at least get as far as you can, anyway. You actually get used to this pretty quickly so don't worry. Each run gives you a chance to unlock permanent upgrades that will make subsequent runs easier, or at least give you more of a fighting chance to get farther than before.

But the atmosphere is awesome, the combat is satisfying, and just going through the game not knowing what to expect next is fun too. However, if things get overwhelming, don't worry. Some of the game's mechanics are a little unclear, so we've compiled some of the most crucial tips for surviving the dark and brutal world of Dead Cells. Whether this is your first roguelike or you're a long-time player, we're sure our tips will be helpful.