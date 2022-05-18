Top 25 best console and PC conversions for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Today we are going to talk about the best console games on iOS, as well as the PC games on iOS! Original games are the lifeblood of any platform. You can guarantee that the winner of the console war in any given generation will be the machine with the best unique titles in its roster.
But a good port can be just as persuasive. If your console lacks a bone fide third party classic that can be found on another platform, you can bet your bottom dollar that questions are going to be asked.
We're always cautiously happy when a big game comes to iOS, even if initially came out years earlier, or was built with a TV and physical controls in mind.
The best ports tend to be those that capture the purity of the original, but smartly retune things for a mobile phone or tablet. They don't have to function well with touchscreen controls - Bluetooth controller support means that's not strictly necessary - but it certainly helps.
Basically, though, we just want playable versions of our favourite PC and console games on our iPhones and iPads. Is that too much to ask? Not judging by these 25 prime examples.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
FTL: Faster Than Light
An easy-breezy port from PC to tablet, this game is one of the best console ports on iOS of all time. Its retro art and rich, sandbox nature make it a favourite in plenty of people's books, and the controls and ease of use between PC and mobile make it that much more enjoyable.
If you're not sure what FTL: Faster Than Light is or never heard of it before, then we've got an FTL review to give you an idea of what to expect from it.Download FTL: Faster Than Light
2
Hearthstone
Hearthstone is one of the greatest card battlers of all time, and one of the best examples of free-to-play, too. And it's all coated in that delicious Blizzard polish. It's a lovely game that you can play on your iPad or iPhone any day, any time, since it's as timeless as time itself.
We've got a bunch of Hearthstone guides for the various expansions, so make sure to check them out if you're curious in particular. There's definitely something in there for everyone.Download Hearthstone
3
Dead Cells
Has there been a better roguelite platformer than Dead Cells since the launch of the imperious Spelunky? I don't think so. With such immersive and lovely graphics, and an even better playstyle, this game has captivated us - and for good reason.
This wonderful game sparkles thanks to a limber combat system and a dizzying arsenal of ranged and melee weaponry. You can read our Dead Cells review if you're eager to learn our experience playing it, or you can dive straight into some beginner tips!Download Dead Cells
4
GRID Autosport
There are plenty of brilliant mobile racers that justifiably claim to be console-quality, but none have delivered the real thing to the extent of GRID Autosport. This racing game is a brilliant console port for iOS that not only looks absolutely brilliant but also plays accordingly.
It's a deep, technically astonishing slab of premium racing action that is worth adding to your collection, especially if your collection is full of shiny four-wheel supercars. If you're not sure yet though, you can always read our GRID Autosport review. Otherwise, you can read some beginner tips to help you get a head start in every race!Download GRID Autosport
5
Slay the Spire
Despite being an imperfect port, Slay The Spire remains the king of card battlers and an endlessly replayable roguelite masterpiece. This beautiful iOS console port is full of strategy and tactics every step of the way, but we've shared more on that in our Slay the Spire review.
This game basically takes everything that requires strategy and deck building and mashes it into a battler where you have to decide your own fate. One could say, it's got both brains and beauty!Download Slay the Spire
6
Bad North: Jotunn Edition
We always suspected that Bad North, one of the finest strategy games of recent years, would play well on mobile. The way it distils the real-time strategy genre into a touch-friendly format makes this backs-to-the-wall Norse epic feel like an iOS native.
Before you start your Norse journey make sure to read our Bad North: Jotunn Edition beginner tips though - they'll help you get the best head start and give you an overall idea of what you should do and what you should avoid.Download Bad North
7
Papers, Please
Papers, Please puts you in the shoes of a border control agent in a fictional communist state called Arstotzka. You have to study passports, read entry rules, and make sure no troublemakers get in. It sounds dull, but the human stories and branching narrative mean this game is one of the most engrossing games on mobile - even years after its release.
You can read more about what to expect in our Papers, Please review though - we've thoroughly enjoyed it and we tend to go back to playing it every now and again. If you want something that has you reading through walls of text and paperwork, this is a very wise choice of game!Download Papers, Please
8
XCOM 2 Collection
Who would have thought that one of the finest 3D squad strategy games on PC would translate so well to mobile? XCOM 2 Collection is a generous bundle and a genuine port success, and we strongly believe that any fan of the series will agree with us.
For those who are not familiar with XCOM just yet, all you need to know is that it's an exceptional strategic masterpiece that you can find yourself playing for hours! You can also read our XCOM 2 Collection review if you're eager to learn more about it.Download XCOM 2 Collection
9
Star Wars: KOTOR II
It's the follow-up to one of the greatest RPGs ever made (which can also be played on iOS) and a pretty darned great one in its own right. KOTOR 2 is the long-anticipated Star Wars sequel it's OK to like - especially if you want to like it as much as we did.
While the graphics might feel a little bit outdated in 2022, it's still a very smart console port to iOS in which some small details can be overlooked. However, if you want something more contemporary, you can shift your attention towards some of the other titles on this list.Download Star Wars: KOTOR II
10
The Witness
Jonathan Blow's first-person puzzler masterpiece took a long time to come to iOS, but was easily worth the wait. Hiking around the beautiful island might be better suited to PC and console, but the game's line-drawing puzzles play best on mobile.
It's easy to get a very hands-on approach when you're actually holding the puzzle you are trying to so eagerly solve. We've even written something to help you get a better grasp of what to expect in this game in our The Witness review.Download The Witness
11
Football Manager 2022 Mobile
Football Manager 2022 Mobile gives you the full-on soccer management experience with streamlined touch controls. There's no deeper game on this list. You can recruit famous players and devise strategies in order to win championships, and all without having to actually kick the ball around yourself.
We have a soft spot for FM22 Mobile on our list, but if sports are not at all your thing, then keep going because this list of best console and PC conversions for iOS is far from over.Download Football Manager 2022 Mobile
12
7 Billion Humans
7 Billion Humans is a game that actually teaches you something as you play. It's a clever puzzle game that essentially has you programming in solutions in a rather unique way. It's a game that feels better on the bigger screen, but if you love yourself a cool little brain game full of challenges, this is a perfect fit.
Thank goodness it's so very charming, or your brain might melt under the strain - and talk about strains, you should read our review if you're eager to know more about our experience playing it.Download 7 Billion Humans
13
The Unfinished Swan
Despite being a belated port of a years-old PlayStation release, The Unfinished Swan still feels fresh. It's a first-person narrative adventure of rare poise and ingenuity. This game has not only a minimalistic approach in terms of colour, but also extremely immersive gameplay.
You will unfold the back and white narrative with pops of colour here and there, all in order to reveal something hidden in the world around you - or in the world within your mobile phone. It's absolutely stunning and well worth playing even in 2022.Download The Unfinished Swan
14
Hyper Light Drifter
Take a classic top-down Zelda template, imbue it with intense levels of twitchy combat, and slap it with a stunning neon-drenched aesthetic. Oh, and let's not forget about the chiseled pixelated approach. It basically looks like everything has been stitched together by the most attentive designers, when, in fact, it's just an impressive release - both on mobile and otherwise.
Did you know we have a Hyper Light Drifter review? If you want to read more about the game, as well as our experience playing it, you should go ahead and read it!Download Hyper Light Drifter
15
Journey
One of the most moving in downright beautiful games of recent years has made the unexpected hop to mobile, and it's as lovely as ever. This game not only looks absolutely stunning, but the fact that you can fit it straight into your pocket device makes it that much more enjoyable.
Whenever you want to experience a little piece of joy and serenity you can just get your iPhone out and dive into your own Journey. It's a beautiful multiplayer adventure that pretty much anyone can play and enjoy.Download Journey
16
Teamfight Tactics
What might seem like a surprising addition to this list, is actually a game that has amassed a MASSIVE following especially lately. Teamfight Tactics was originally a sort of mini-game available in the League of Legends client that gathered so much attention and so many players looking for a different kind of game using their favourite champions, that it naturally received a mobile port.
TFT is essentially an auto-chess game, in which you'll have to think about a strategy to be the last one standing. 8 Players compete against each other in turn-based battles, and the one with the most HP at the end of the game will be the winner, while the others get slowly eliminated.
The Teamfight Tactics we can enjoy on mobile is a lot more compact than the one we can enjoy on PC, but regardless, it allows for cross-platform play and that's something extremely important. And while we do not have a review, we do have a collection of TFT guides to help you out!Download TFT: Teamfight Tactics
17
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
Those waiting for a Witcher 3 conversion will have to keep on dreaming. We might be scouting the internet left and right, but so far no news about it. However, until that happens, you can play the brilliant strategy card game from that beloved RPG on your iOS device.
You can also read our Gwent tips to help you out throughout the game, so if you're still at the beginning, they will most certainly come in handy.Download Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
18
Cultist Simulator
Cultist Simulator is tough to pin down. It's a narrative card game with elements of strategy and deck building and a massive dose of trial and error. The only thing that's plain to see in this enigma of a game is the quality of its iOS conversion.
If you want to read more on what this game is all about, you can always dive into our Cultist Simulator review - it'll certainly give you some very giving clues of what to expect from this conversion.Download Cultist Simulator
19
Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
A revamped and impressively comprehensive version of a modern indie classic. Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee presents a distinctive mix of tower defence and roguelike elements. The mobile game, of course, feels a tad different than what you might be used to on the bigger screen, but it's still plenty fun and exciting.
With such impressive pixelated graphics and an equally good play style, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is a clever conversion worth adding to your collection.Download Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee
20
Inside
Playdead's stunning follow-up to Limbo bests its predecessor in virtually every way, from its grimly beautiful world to its seamless blend of puzzles and wordless narrative. Inside's slow pace ensures that this is a platformer that works well on mobile, too.
You can read more about why we consider it such a great successor to Limbo in our Inside review, or you can read some useful tips to help you solve the puzzles!Download Inside
21
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Just like Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift is a game that started off its journey more than a decade ago on PC. This MOBA has received a mobile version (arguably different than the PC version and with the mandatory adjustments), but we're still going to go wild and call it one of the best and most anticipated PC and console conversions on iOS to this day.
You can also check our increasing collection of Wild Rift articles since we post regularly about the latest updates and events in the game. There is also a tier list for Wild RIft where we have sorted the champions from the top-down, You wouldn't wanna miss them!Download League of Legends: Wild Rift
22
Invisible, Inc.
Turn-based strategy meets stealth in this slick sci-fi crime caper. Invisible Inc's tense procedurally generated missions and stylish isometric visuals really sing on mobile. If you want a sure way to convince you to give this brilliant game a try, then you should read our Invisible, Inc. review.
Regardless, this game is something you'll want to experience on the smaller screens too if you've already played it on the bigger ones. We wholeheartedly recommend it!Download Invisible, Inc.
23
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
It would be inaccurate to say that we've been waiting for a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night conversion since the first iPhone, because it landed 10 years prior to that. But we're incredibly glad Konami finally got around to it because this is the game that put the 'vania' into 'Metroidvania'.
We have played it for the longest time, and it's still a long-standing title in this list as well as many others. It's one of those timeless creations that you'll definitely love.Download Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
24
SteamWorld Quest
If Slay The Spire is the heavyweight champ of card battlers, then SteamWorld Quest is the nimble cruiserweight looking to step up and land an upset. It's a more RPG-like game than its competitor, which some people will prefer. In terms of graphics, it's all there - everything you want is beautifully packed in a steampunk-ish world that you'll gladly let yourself be immersed into.
Did you know we also have a SteamWorld Quest review? Make sure to check it out if you're curious how we found this clever iOS conversion!Download SteamWorld Quest
25
Moonlighter
Imagine if, after plundering a dungeon in a classic top-down action RPG like Zelda, you had to then wheel and deal to flog your wares. Well, you don't need to imagine any longer, because Moonlighter is the game that does exactly that. You have beautiful pixelated action-packed brawls at every step, that makes this mobile adventure that much more exciting.
That's Moonlighter in a nutshell, and it works brilliantly on iOS - provided you hook up a controller. You can read more about our experience in our Moonlighter review though!Download Moonlighter