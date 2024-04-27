Pine: A Story of Loss explores grief in a wordless narrative game, coming in late 2024

Can you find the strength to move on?

Designed to be played in a single setting

Gorgeous hand-drawn vibes

A heartbreaking story of grief

Fellow Traveller has announced the upcoming launch of Pine: A Story of Loss, a narrative-driven title about a woodworker grieving the loss of his wife. From the title alone, it already seems like this game packs quite an emotional punch, especially when coupled with the beautifully animated scenes and the evocative artwork.

In Pine: A Story of Loss, you can look forward to uncovering a reflective tale as you solve puzzles and dive into mini-games to recall memories of a time long past. The hand-drawn feels go well with the wordless storytelling, with a heartbreaking story of grief that's meant to be told in a single setting.

You'll play as a grieving woodworker tending to your crops in an isolated forest glade, and as you try to accomplish your regular day-to-day chores, you're reminded of the times you once spent with your recently deceased wife. You'll patch up the roof, plant your crops, and try to move on while crafting carvings to immortalise her memory as each season blends into the next.

We’re thrilled to announce our upcoming game by @MadeUpGamesBK, Pine: A Story of Loss ?????? A reflective game about love and letting go, Pine will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms in late 2024! Stay tuned for more updates soon ???? ???? https://t.co/b7BgWl2mM3 pic.twitter.com/Mvd29NUpWU — Fellow Traveller (@FellowTravellr) April 25, 2024

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Pine: A Story of Loss on its official Steam page to add it to your wishlist. It will supposedly launch on the Nintendo Switch and on iOS and Android late this year as well.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.