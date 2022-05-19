Top 25 best digital board games for Android phones and tablets
Your ultimate list of best Android board games
Updated on May 19, 2022: New entries and download links added
Christmas might be receding into the rear view mirror, but that doesn't mean that you have to pack away those board games. In fact, with most of us practically housebound right now, conditions continue to be ripe for a spot of dice and card action.
The only trouble is, there are only so many physical board games many of us are willing or able to cram into our homes. Thank goodness for the advent of digital board games.
With this sub-genre of video games, you can play recognisable (and often totally original) board games from the comfort of your smartphone. And while it's true that you miss out on the tactile joy of the real thing, there are benefits to this way of playing.
Digital board games tend to simplify and streamline often very complex or fiddly titles, with automated UIs and spruced up graphics. They also make online multiplayer a tantalising possibility, which is especially useful in these socially isolated times.
This is a wide and varied field, so we've included digital board games of all shapes and sizes in the following top 25 list. Don't see your own personal favourite? Let us all know your recommendations in the comments below.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Ticket to Ride
Ticket to Ride is a true crossover hit with its almost unique mixture of accessible mechanics, inviting presentation, and strategically rewarding gameplay.
In our Ticket to Ride review we've expressed just how much this tabletop title has impressed us, and if you want a strategic and challenging game to play with your friends or family, this is definitely the one to top our list!Download Ticket to Ride
2
Raiders of the North Sea
Raiders of the North Sea is a viking-filled worker placement title that ticks all of the necessary boxes, with stunning artwork and brilliant mechanics.
It's one of the finest board game conversions we've ever played, and we've stated that in greater detail in our Raiders of the North Sea review, so make sure to take a look!Download Raiders of the North Sea
3
Antihero - Digital Board Game
Antihero looks and feels like a slick and pacy turn-based strategy, and it even has a fully fleshed-out single player campaign mode. Look a little deeper, though, and you'll find a super-tight digital board game at its core.
Not sure how Antihero plays out exactly? We've got a Antihero - Digital Board Game review where we give you some further details about the playstyle!Download Antihero
4
Twilight Struggle
Maestro Playdek here tackles one of the best board games ever made - with predictably ace results. Twilight Struggle manages to encapsulate the complexities of the cold war in a strategically rewarding experience.
It's an immersive Android board game that will leave you in awe. It has so much replay potential that you won't believe you haven't actually found it sooner!Download Twilight Struggle
5
Isle of Skye
Award-winning in physical form and similarly awesome on mobile, Isle of Skye takes the tile-laying land-grab concept of the original and adds a decent tutorial and a suite of modes.
We even got a Isle of Skye review that covers every aspect to the single bit!Download Isle of Skye
6
Oceans Lite
Oceans Lite is about the vast world hidden underwater, it is a beautiful and immersive experience with close to the infinite replay value. This is one of the best Android board games right now, and if you haven't played the physical one yet, you must try the digital one.
The beautifully drawn cards and several features (pass, weekly challenges) make it one game that can be enjoyed no matter if you're a single-player or you're playing with friends.Download Oceans
7
Takenoko: the Board Game
One beautiful Asmodee strategy and puzzle-filled board game, Takenoko sees you harvesting, creating and coming up with all sorts of tactics to come victorious and keep the "mighty" panda happy. From planting bamboo in key locations to cultivating it and completing tons of tasks, Takenoko is simple yet fun for any from 1 to 4 players.Download Takenoko
8
Galaxy Trucker
Another one that puts the lie to the idea that board games are boring, Galaxy Trucker is heart-pumpingly frenetic. Race to build your spaceship against the clock before embarking on an event-filled sci-fi mission.
It is absolutely stunning, and our Galaxy Trucker review expresses it perfectly. It's one of those Android board games that you'll think about over and over again and try to get your friends to play it with you on every occasion!Download Galaxy Trucker
9
Carcassonne (Asmodee)
This is the second digital take on board game legend Carcassonne, and it's a much better version than the 2011 original. Take turns laying tiles to build a map of medieval France, but pick your moment to launch a treacherous land grab.
We even have a Carcassonne (Asmodee) review for you, but if you're a board games enthusiast, chances are you've already heard of Carcassonne - it's a classic!Download Carcassonne
10
Tokaido
A beautiful title from every single point of view, Tokaido follows the player through Japan, while trying to fulfill the trek. It's a relaxing experience with astounding music that will leave you in a 'feel-good' momentum the second you dive in.
From characters to the narrative and even achievements, Tokaido is easily one of the top board games on Android you need to check out.Download Tokaido
11
Root
An enticingly verdant title that casts you as a deceptively cute creature, and tasks you with conquering your local forest. Featuring four distinct factions and deep strategic potential, Root gets appropriately deep.
While Root is not outstanding in terms of graphics or mechanics, it is simple and encompasses all the key elements of a competitive board game. Just don't let the cartoon-ish graphics fool you - it is a lot deeper than it gives off at first glance.Download Root
12
Pathfinder Adventures
Here we have a stripped-down card-based version of the popular tabletop role-playing game Pathfinder, and it feels perfectly suited to mobile. Pick your team, kit them out, and embark on a series of combat-filled quests.
You guessed it - in our Pathfinder Adventures review, we'll talk about all of these key elements that make it such a successful tabletop RPG.Download Pathfinder Adventures
13
Terraforming Mars
This port of a 2016 physical board game is a classy slice of interactive sci-fi, as players co-operate to make Mars habitable. As you skip along its hex-shaped board, though, you must also vie for corporate supremacy.
Both the original and this digital adaptation look stunning, but we'd urge you to play it on a bigger screen. It is one of the best board games for tablets because you really get to enjoy every single detail that went into the making of Terraforming Mars.Download Terraforming Mars
14
Santorini
This wonderful abstract strategy has you taking turns with your rival to place the blocks in an ever-expanding tower. It's got that 'easy to learn, tough to master' thing going on and a surprisingly involved single-player campaign.
This mobile board game is exactly how you'd have imagined. Of course, it is a little lacking in the graphics department - the original looks slightly better - but it's not a strong enough reason to pass it. It's still one of the best Android board games ever created, and we've stated that clearly in our Santorini review.Download Santorini
15
Sagrada
Dire Wolf Digital manages to make this port of a unique dice-drafting title feel suitably tactile on the small screen. Sagrada has you rolling dice to build the best-stained glass window.
The board game might not be as popular as the mobile adaptation, hence we've chosen to add this one to the list. It's a fun little strategy title that you can enjoy on quick breaks at work or when you just want to relax with friends.Download Sagrada
16
Spirit Island
This conversion of a highly regarded cooperative board game sees you taking on the role of an elemental god and strategically defending your island home from colonial invaders.
It's got every element that you need in a simple but colourful rendition and the simple yet goal-oriented gameplay keeps it true to the original. Definitely, Spirit Island feels natural on mobile.Download Spirit Island
17
Agricola
You know this Agricola, we know this Agricola, and every seasoned board game enthusiast knows Agricola. Suitably enough for a title that concerns itself with running a farm, Agricola takes a fair amount of graft before you'll reap its rewards. But this engaging and beautifully presented title is well worth the effort.
Never heard of it before? Don't worry - we've got a Agricola review where we cover every aspect of it in great detail and share our honest opinions.Download Agricola
18
Evolution Board Game
As the name suggests, Evolution is all about adapting to your environment in order to survive. You do this through a delightfully tactical card-driven title filled with countless agonising decisions.
It's a stunningly-looking game with truly amazing gameplay. There is always something to be done, a new feature to be learned - and if you want to learn more on why we're so biased towards Evolution, then we've got a Evolution Board Game review for you.Download Evolution
19
Kings and Assassins
A brilliant asymmetrical multiplayer contest of cat and mouse. One player is on the king's side, the other the would-be killers, and the result is an impossibly tense board game.
Since you already know how much we love Carcassonne, it shouldn't come as a surprise that we've chosen another one of Asmodee's mobile creations to feature on the list of best board games on Android. And that's exactly the case for Kings and Assassins - check out our Kings and Assassins review for more!Download Kings and Assassins
20
Catan Universe
The Settlers of Catan is one of the biggest board games of the past few decades. This conversion expertly captures the game's accessible yet strategic trading action.
We've reviewed Catan, but chances are you're already familiar with the game. After all, who isn't? It's such a terrific title that every enthusiast of the genre has played at one point or another.Download Catan Universe
21
Lords of Waterdeep
Ah, D&D - we cannot have a board game list without it!
Though it's set in the classic Dungeons and Dragons tabletop RPG universe, Lords of Waterdeep is actually a worker-placement game that sees you strategically occupying spaces and resources on a board. It's a very attractive and accessible example of the form, too.
Don't know what to make of it yet? Our review should clear that up for you - it's a clear winner in the digital board game category!Download D&D Lords of Waterdeep
22
Elder Sign: Omens
Elder Sign: Omens is a deep tactical title that takes ages to master, but it also has the added spice of a universe based on the works of H.P. Lovecraft.
In the Elder Sign: Omens review we've spilt all the tea when it comes to gameplay - it's stunning, but requires a little bit of learning in order to be enjoyed to its utmost extent.Download Elder Sign: Omens
23
A Game of Thrones: The Board Game - Digital Edition
You're probably familiar with the famous Game of Thrones - be it the books or the TV show. Well, did you know there is also a board game? A Game of Thrones: The Board Game is an absolutely massive and beautiful adaptation to the physical GoT board game, and it's all that you have ever wanted in a digital adaptation. Of course, that's partly because it's another Asmodee creation.
The idea is pretty simple - conquer land and reach the Iron Throne... but the path is pretty difficult, so if you're up for the challenge, it's definitely a game worth paying for.Download A Game of Thrones: The Board Game
24
The Game of Life 2
This sequel to Hasbro's casual family favourite updates the formula of wanton materialism with a rather more varied spread of goals and events. In a further nod to its fresh Generation Z audience, you can also unlock a bunch of cosmetic customisation items.Download The Game of Life 2
25
Armello
Turn-based battles with unique dice, skills and challenges every step of the way make Armello one of the best board games of all time - both online and offline (in non-digital format). This fantastical RPG urges players to become the king by following the path through the forest (the board) and trying to overcome all the challenges that lay ahead.
Make sure to check it out if you haven't yet - we've already said that in our Armello review, but we'll say it again. It's a unique experience that feels at home on mobile.Download Armello
