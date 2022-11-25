Tips to race ahead in GRID Autosport
Win against the competition on Android and iOS right now!
Some of you are serious racers, I understand that. While I've been here singing the virtues of kart racers and drift challenges, some of you want a core racing experience. This is why GRID Autosport might be worth your time.
GRID Autosport is a serious racing series, with real cars, real tracks, and real competition. It actually translates everything onto the small screen remarkably well, but if you want to race like a pro, you're going to need to keep a few things in mind while racing on mobile.
Just follow our tips below and you'll be shooting ahead in GRID Autosport.
1
Powerful control
It's important that you take accurate and precise control of your vehicle, especially when racing against real people. They won't go easy on you at all.
In the settings you will find a wide variety of control schemes, from the default control scheme with tilt controls, to an on-screen steering wheel you can use.
Being able to control your vehicle accurately is important, and it's for this reason that experienced racers will want full control of their steering, acceleration, and more.
2
Better performance
I mentioned more, and that's important. The fact is you've got your on-screen controls sorted now, but you'll need to do more in order to get perfect control of your vehicle.
Go further into the settings, and you'll find more in-depth control options, including traction control, ABS, and more.
ABS is the big one, as it will actually automatically brake for corners. This can mess up your skills, even if you're not an experienced GRID racer. Make sure to tweak all of these in order to fully have the edge.
3
Every corner like the palm of my hand
If you've played any racing game before, you'll know how important it is to know the layout of the track precisely. Whether you're drifting around corners in Mario Kart or you're drag racing in Asphalt 9, you know how important it is to understand these tracks.
For this, well, it's a game of repetition. The more you play the track, the better you will know it.
As you play you'll eventually be able to master your lines around the track and those tight corners, so keep trying until you get it. It's all about perseverance.
4
Quick reset
This, if you're anything like me, will be incredibly handy. If you crash out or get turned around from a bad corner, you can hit the small arrow button in the bottom left with a 3 on it to reset yourself on the track.
Yes, you will likely lose a bit of time, but less than having to turn yourself around. You will also lose time for cutting corners over white lines.
So if you want to win, it's not just about coming first. Make sure you actually stay on the track, and try not to crash out, and you should have a good enough time to come ahead, especially if your rivals on the track are crashing a bunch…
5
Choose your difficulty wisely
Even if you've played Android racing games before, we recommend starting off on the default difficulty just to get used to the game. GRID Autosport is a challenging game, and even having the AI set to "easy" will prove to be a disheartening challenge if you're not expecting it... or even if you are.
Take your time, and get used to coming last for a while. It'll get easier, and you'll soon be able to (slowly) climb the difficulty levels if that's the experience you're looking for.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with playing on a difficulty you're comfortable with. It's about having fun, after all.
6
Don't be ashamed of the rewind
GRID Autosport has a handy feature for correcting mistakes on the fly: the rewind button. Make a mistake like, oh, taking a corner at high speed and spinning out of control, and you can hit the rewind button to put you right back into the action... as if it never happened.
Sure, it might feel like cheating. Sure, it's not realistic. But who cares? It's a cool feature, it looks awesome, and it's better than coming in last place.
So honestly, use the rewind feature as much as you need to, even just to correct small mistakes. I won't tell if you don't.
7
Try out every car and track
GRID Autosport features 100 cars and 100 circuits. Yes, you read that correctly. That's a lot of bang for your buck. Instead of just sticking with one or two cars, we recommend trying as many as possible on lots of different tracks. See what feels right. The cars handle pretty differently, so you never know when you might come across your dream drive.
Of course, when you do find one that you love, try to stick with it as much as possible. Racing games are as much about familiarity as they are about technical skill, so confusing that muscle memory might just leave you struggling in last place in a car you used to ace.