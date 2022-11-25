Tips to race ahead in GRID Autosport

Win against the competition on Android and iOS right now!

Some of you are serious racers, I understand that. While I've been here singing the virtues of kart racers and drift challenges, some of you want a core racing experience. This is why GRID Autosport might be worth your time.

GRID Autosport is a serious racing series, with real cars, real tracks, and real competition. It actually translates everything onto the small screen remarkably well, but if you want to race like a pro, you're going to need to keep a few things in mind while racing on mobile.

Just follow our tips below and you'll be shooting ahead in GRID Autosport.