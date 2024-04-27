Apple Arcade releases new updates for Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Cooking Mama Cuisine, and more this week

Enjoy new events and activities in Fruit Ninja and Solitaire as well

Eight games to be updated this week

New characters, a Mother's Day event, new events, and more

Updates can be found in the Recently Updated section on the Arcade tab

If you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, you’ve got plenty to look forward to this week as a slew of updates roll out for your favourite games on the platform. Whether you're into puzzle games, solitaire, tower defence, or family-friendly adventures, there's something new and exciting waiting for everyone in this series of Apple Arcade updates.

Kicking things off is Apple Arcade’s popular puzzler, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, which brings its first update to the table. Get ready to meet six new characters: Shezo, Accord, Draco, Lidelle, Risukuma, and Ally, each of which gets their own episodes. In addition, you can also explore a new Adventure mode map and engage in co-op battles while vibing to new soundtracks.

And if you're a fan of Cooking Mama: Cuisine, don't miss the Mother's Day event featuring limited-time ingredients like strawberries. Stitch too is being updated with several novel Hoops in varied categories and sizes including Lighthouse, Coconut Tree, Jellyfish, and Medieval Castle.

But the fun doesn't stop there. Solitaire Stories introduces a brand new story, A Giant Longing, along with three limited-time events to keep you entertained all summer long. Meanwhile, Bloons TD Battles 2+ challenges you on a new map called Time’s Up, where the path changes every round, requiring you to plan your every move strategically.

Fruit Ninja Classic+ joins the fray with its Comet Chaser event this week, offering everyone the chance to earn the stunning Comet Blade and Comet Blade Power. To top it off, Lego Duplo World+ introduces a beekeeping-inspired play pack featuring a meadow, flowers, and the hive, allowing you to harvest your own honey, while Zookeeper World comes with 12 brand new puzzles to clear.

You can enjoy all these updates if you're currently an Apple Arcade subscriber. The subscription costs $6.99/month or your local equivalent.