Slay the Spire tier list of best cards

A list of the best cards for each character in Slay the Spire

There's a natural synergy that goes with rogue-type games and card game mechanics. This synergy can be found in the roguelike Slay the Spire. The objective of the game is to climb to the top of a spire and slay the boss enemy waiting there. You'll only have one character to attempt the climb with but there are four to choose between. They are the Ironclad, the Silent, the Defect, and the Watcher. Each one has different stats and behaviors but they all use cards to fight and perform different actions. You'll start off with some basic cards but will be able to get more from battles, events, treasure chests, and shopping.

Since each of the characters are different, they all have different cards associated with them. They are suited to their stats and abilities which gives them their own strategies. Character cards can be used to deal damage, apply debuffs, give themselves armor, buff their stats, or boost their cards. Cards cost energy to play and once you're out, you'll need to end your turn. While most of them are unique to each character, special Colorless cards are available for any of them to use.

The following are Slay the Spire tier lists outlining the best cards for each character and for Colorless as well as the top three picks. They are organized by least to most rare.