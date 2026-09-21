Most enjoyable iOS games with controller support

Take a look at our ultimate list of the best iOS games with controller support to maximize your gameplay experience. The list includes titles from various genres and features both free mobile games as well as premium options.

Although the games are meant for mobile devices, using a controller while playing them adds an extra punch and significantly escalates the gaming experience. Also, players who are more familiar with consoles can also try these out since they might prefer using controllers over the mobile’s touchscreen.

Is it possible to connect a controller to a mobile?

How to connect a controller to a mobile?

With the advancement of technology, controllers are no longer limited to consoles but can also be paired with mobile devices easily. Nowadays, controllers and mobile devices come with native support for easier pairing and software installation. All you have to do is find a good and suitable controller which is supported by your mobile.If you have found your favourite controller and wish to pair it with your mobile device, first, determine which type of controller it is. Basically, there are two types of controllers one is wired and the second one is wireless.

Wired controllers require the help of USB OTG adapters to get paired with your mobile device. You can refer to the steps from the internet and the controller gets paired instantly. As for wireless options, they make use of Bluetooth to get paired with your device.

Comparing both types of controllers, wireless controllers are easy to use and pair. Whereas wired controllers might show some compatibility issues and the installation process may not be a smooth one.

Now that we are over the basics, let's take a look at the list of best iOS games with controller support!

Asphalt 9: Legends

There might be hundreds of racing titles, but when it comes to an action-packed and excellent one, no one can beat Asphalt 9. It was developed by the popular publisher, Gameloft, and, as the name suggests, is the ninth instalment in the Asphalt series.

Asphalt 9 is one of the most popular games in the racing genre on iOS and Android. Starting from common cars to the most exclusive ones, it has managed to feature all of them, which is one of the reasons for its massive player base.

Call of Duty Mobile

This shooter needs no introduction. Since its release, CoD has managed to stay at the top for consecutive years and is strongly competing with its rivals. On top of that, the introduction of esports tournaments played an important role in attracting players from around the globe.

It is fairly easy to control characters in FPS games, and Call of Duty: Mobile has native support for controllers. We recommend using a controller with a vibration feature that will add an extra punch when you go on a killing spree.

Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)

A lot of players like to play endless runners using a controller, and there are quite a few titles that actually support them. One of the most popular in the genre, Jetpack Joyride, has recently added support for controllers. So now, players can plug and play with their controller without any compatibility issues.

Recently, the publisher rolled out a new version, Jetpack Joyride+, on Apple Arcade, which is also compatible with controllers. All you have to do is pick a jetpack and cruise through the never-ending obstacles.

Teacup

Teacup is a little different from the other games on this list. It's a narrative-driven, captivating, adorable adventure game where you are looking to host a tea party! You are currently out of tea for your party, so you need to explore around your town, looking to find a bunch of ingredients that you need for the best party. You can meet a bunch of different characters, all with different quests. The entire game will take under an hour to play, which works for a nice, relaxing experience that you can play through in the evening!

Dead Trigger 2

Madfinger’s Zombie FPS shooter is a must-try if you love the classic theme of zombies taking over the world. Dead Trigger 2 is all about surviving in a world full of zombies while trying your best to beat them and scavenge for supplies to ensure your survival.

The game has an interactive menu that allows you to switch the control settings. On top of that, players can hop into 600+ apocalypse scenes and try out more than 30 weapons to slay those creepy creatures.

Life is Strange

This one is one of the best narrative-driven games that you can try out with a controller. Life is Strange has five episodes that test out your decision-making skills, as the fate of the town may depend on them.

The game allows you to manipulate time, where you can alter events in the past and future. Most importantly, it widely supports all iOS devices and controllers.

Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun Legends is a quite popular first-person shooter with impressive graphics, which has not only a multiplayer mode but also an exciting single-player campaign and cooperative missions. This game is full of different core elements, such as various weapons, armour, and cosmetic items, which enable you to create a unique fighter. Shadowgun Legends has become popular due to various social elements that allow you to interact with other players in many ways. This game has controller support, which makes gameplay even more comfortable. For those who are looking for a first-person shooter to play together with friends, Shadowgun Legends is one of the best options!

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 10th Anniversary Edition

Rockstar Games’ popular open-world title, GTA Vice City, was made available for mobile during the celebration of its 10th Anniversary. According to the developers, it is highly optimised for iOS devices along with controller support.

Players who are familiar with the original version of the game will feel right at home. You can go through Tommy Vercetti's bad or worse life choices once again, and it will be more enjoyable now.

Bike Baron 2

This pick is for those who never tire of playing racing games, as it has unlimited levels to complete and compete with other players. Bike Baron 2 is an award-winning racing title that’s available for all iOS devices.

It allows you to create your own custom level where you can customise the tracks and level of difficulty. Additionally, you can also rank higher among your friends and try to get your name featured on the leaderboards. Of course, it's one of the best iOS games with controller support!

Minecraft

Minecraft is the most popular sandbox simulation game out there on the market and is available for almost every platform. Currently, it is topping the charts of the App Store, and the downloads are increasing gradually.

In Minecraft, you will have to explore the infinite worlds and build structures from scratch. You can let your imagination run amok while building a structure, as there are no limitations on creativity.

Dead Cells

Dead Cells is an action platformer, featuring a unique 2D combat environment. Throughout the campaign, you will be playing as a product of a failed experiment, exploring a castle and its grounds to uncover the truth.

After every death during combat, Dead Cells switches levels and the theme while maintaining your highest score. Moreover, the game also randomises the weapons and items found on each level, giving it virtually limitless replay potential.

Madden NFL 25

EA’s Madden NFL 25 Mobile Football is one of the best games when it comes to the American Football League. NFL 25 allows you to create your own customisable character and play along with other popular players in your team. After reaching a certain level, you can create your own team and buy players using the in-game currency. The cross-play feature allows you to carry on your progress on other devices as well, and most importantly, it's an iOS game with controller support!

Brotato

If you are looking for a game that really takes advantage of the controller action, Brotato feels much better with a controller than it does normally! This top-down, arena, bullet hell is intense, with loads of different, endless enemies coming at you! You are able to use up to 6 weapons to fight off these aliens, getting different traits and builds so that you are able to survive longer. It's a game that clearly is designed for controller use!

Among Us

This might be the game that has the easiest installation and controller pairing process in the entire list. Among Us is a popular social deduction game developed by Innersloth, where you play along with other players to discover the identity of an imposter.

Initially, it came out with a single map and a local multiplayer feature, which later added several features. In one of their recent updates, the developers added controller support and also released the console version with new maps and other exciting in-game content.

Sky: Children of the Light

Soar high and explore the mesmerising realms while completing missions. Sky: Children of the Light is another award-winning open-world title that was launched back in 2013.

It is about connecting with people and exploring their thoughts and untold stories. On top of this, it allows maximum character customisation and team features. Make sure you meet a bunch of friends before exploring an unknown dark realm.

Brawlhalla

A fighting game where you pick your favourite brawler and challenge lots of other players in battle, Brawlhalla is an epic mobile experience that is only enhanced by the controller support. Similar to other popular fighting games (such as Mortal Kombat, KOF Allstars and Street Fighter), Brawlhalla has fun-looking 2D visuals and a very light approach to the fighting genre. We have created a Brawlhalla tier list and codes for Brawlhalla that you can use in case you decide to try it out. It's a terrific game to engage in, especially if action is your go-to genre. There are even world tournaments and an eSports scene, so if you're into that, there's no better time to delve into this gem.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is one of the all-time Konami legends. You play as Alucard, and your task is to explore the dungeons within Dracula's Castle, fend off beasts lurking in the dark and ultimately escape the nightmarish setting. In actuality, it's a classic JRPG that will take you back, but nonetheless, a joy to play with controller support - if not for the game itself, then for the sake of the old SEGA/PS experience. If you've never heard of Castlevania yet, then it's good to know it is also on Netflix - we've covered an article on that, as well as several reasons why you should give it a try

Oddmar

Oddmar is an adventure platformer that takes storytelling to the next level... tenfold. At its core, it appears to be a pretty plain narrative-driven adventure where you play as a Viking. However, once you actually take a minute to sit through every dialogue, you'll discover that its backstory is so much more than just generic. If you love games with a rich storyline and smooth, interesting gameplay, we're certain you'll love every moment of it. At times, you'll even figure out that the game pays a respectful tribute to one of the most popular platformer games ever - Super Mario.

Terraria

Now, let's get into another classic, Terraria, for many players, their favourite game on any platform ever, and it's now available on your iPad and iPhone with a controller. If I had to put it in a box and explain it as short as possible, I'd say it's an advanced 2D Minecraft. You'll dig, craft, fight, explore, and do a dozen other things, which extends your playtime indefinitely, in a sense. Boss fights are also a big thing, a bit stressful, but what's a bit of a challenge for a bold explorer like you? And since controls are rather simple, it will feel right at home with most controllers that you can use on your iPad.

Death Road to Canada

Action, zombies, and pixel graphics - could you ask for anything else? In Death Road to Canada, everything is pretty straightforward - you have to fight your way through the United States and arrive in Canada. That means you have to fight your way through hordes and hordes of brain-eating zombies in an action-packed, pocket-sized game. It's actually a joy, but the more you play, the more its difficulty increases. However, it's one of the all-time best indie roguelites you can play, and the fact that you can play it with controller support makes it that much more enjoyable.