Top 20 best games with controller support for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Most enjoyable iOS games with controller support
Take a look at our ultimate list of the top 20 best iOS games with controller support to maximize your gameplay experience. The list includes titles from various genres and features both free mobile games as well as premium options.
Although the games are meant for mobile devices, using a controller while playing them adds an extra punch and significantly escalates the gaming experience. Also, players who are more familiar with consoles can also try these out since they might prefer using controllers over the mobile’s touchscreen.
Is it possible to connect a controller to a mobile?With the advancement of technology, controllers are no longer limited to consoles but can also be paired with mobile devices easily. Nowadays, controllers and mobile devices come with native support for easier pairing and software installation. All you have to do is find a good and suitable controller which is supported by your mobile.
How to connect a controller to a mobile?If you have found your favourite controller and wish to pair it with your mobile device, first, determine which type of controller it is. Basically, there are two types of controllers one is wired and the second one is wireless.
Wired controllers require the help of USB OTG adapters to get paired with your mobile device. You can refer to the steps from the internet and the controller gets paired instantly. As for wireless options, they make use of Bluetooth to get paired with your device.
Comparing both types of controllers, wireless controllers are easy to use and pair. Whereas wired controllers might show up some compatibility issues and the installation process may not be a smooth one.
Now that we are over the basics, let's take a look at the list of best iOS games with controller support!
1
Asphalt 9: Legends
There might be hundreds of racing titles, but when it comes to an action-packed and excellent, no one can beat Asphalt 9. It is developed by the popular publisher, Gameloft and is the ninth instalment in the Asphalt series.
Asphalt 9 is one of the most popular games in the racing genre on iOS and Android. Starting from common cars to the most exclusive ones, it has managed to feature all of them, which is one of the reasons for its massive player base.
2
Call of Duty Mobile (2019)
This shooter needs no introduction. Since its release, CoD has managed to stay at the top for consecutive years and is strongly contesting with its rivals. On top of that, the introduction of esports tournaments played an important role in collecting players from around the globe.
It is fairly easy to control characters in FPS games and Call of Duty: Mobile has native support for controllers. We recommend using a controller with a vibration feature that will add an extra punch when you go on a killing spree.
3
Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)
A lot of players like to play endless runners using a controller and there are quite a few titles that actually support them. One of the most popular in the genre, Jetpack Joyride, has recently added support for controllers. So now, players can plug and play with their controller without any compatibility issues.
Recently, the publisher rolled out a new version, Jetpack Joyride+ on Apple Arcade, which is also compatible with controllers. All you have to do is pick a jetpack and cruise through the never-ending obstacles.
4
Dead Trigger 2
Madfinger’s Zombie FPS shooter is a must-try if you love the classic theme of zombies taking over the world. Dead Trigger 2 is all about surviving in a world full of zombies while trying your best to beat them and scavenge for supplies to ensure your survival.
The game has an interactive menu that allows you to switch the control settings. On top of that, players can hop into 600+ apocalypse scenes and try out more than 30 weapons to slay those creepy creatures.
5
Life is Strange
This one is one of the best narrative-driven games that you can try out with a controller. Life is Strange has five episodes that test out your decision-making skills as the fate of the town may depend on them.
The game allows you to manipulate the time, where you can alter events in the past and future. Most importantly, it widely supports all iOS devices and controllers.
6
Fortnite Battle Royale
Fortnite is known for its hassle-free support for controllers. From the initial release, it has supported a wide variety of them on all mobile platforms. Fortnite is similar to other battle royales but comes with a lot of hybrid features.
In particular, the weekly updates are the plus point of the game as they come with new events and rewards, which helps them maintain the massive player base. As expected, since Fortnite is already available on every console, this is one of the most enjoyable iOS games with controller support.
7
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 10th Anniversary Edition
Rockstar Games’ popular open-world title, GTA Vice City was made available for mobile devices during the celebration of their 10th Anniversary. According to the developers, it is highly optimized for iOS devices along with controller support.
Players who are familiar with the original version of the game will feel right at home. You can go through Tommy Vercetti's bad or worse life choices once again, and it will be more enjoyable now.
8
Lineage 2 Revolution
If you’re fond of exploring a vast and beautiful open world, then Netmarble’s Lineage 2 is worth trying. As an MMORPG, this one has perfect content to keep players engaged for hours.
Players can explore, take part in large scale battles, join clans and guilds and lots more in a visually impressive environment. Recently, the second season of the game has also commenced with exclusive content.
9
Bike Baron 2
This pick is for those who never tire of playing racing titles as it has unlimited levels to complete and contest with other players. Bike Baron 2 is an award-winning racing title that’s available for all iOS devices.
It allows you to create your own custom level where you can customize the tracks and level of difficulty. Additionally, you can also rank higher among your friends and try to get your name featured on the leaderboards. Of course, it's one of the best iOS games with controller support!
10
Minecraft - Pocket Edition
Minecraft is the most popular sandbox simulation game out there on the market and is available for almost every platform. Currently, it is topping the charts of the App Store and the downloads are increasing gradually.
In Minecraft, you will have to explore the infinite worlds and build structures from scratch. Here you can pull out your imagination while building a structure as the game has no limitations on creativity.
11
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is an action platformer, featuring a unique 2D combat environment. Throughout the campaign, you will be playing as a product of a failed experiment, exploring a castle and its ground to uncover the truth.
After every death during combat, Dead Cells switches levels and the theme while maintaining your highest score. Moreover, the game also randomizes the weapons and items found on each level.
12
Madden NFL 22 Mobile Football
EA’s Madden NFL 22 Mobile Football is one of the best games when it comes to the American Football League. NFL 22 allows you to create your own customisable character and play along with other popular players in your team.
After reaching a certain level, you can create your own team and buy players using the in-game currency. The cross-play feature allows you to carry on your progress on other devices as well, and most importantly - it's an iOS game with controller support!
13
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a great farm with millions of sales and positive reviews, a huge community, and constant updates. Now is the time to go to your grandfather's abandoned farm and turn it into a thriving corner of happiness using the iPhone controller.
14
Among Us
This might be the title that has the easiest installation and controller pairing process in the entire list. Among Us is a popular social deduction game developed by Innersloth where you play along with other players to discover the identity of an imposter.
Initially, it came out with a single map and local multiplayer feature which later added multiple features. Last year, the developers also added controller support and also released the console version with new maps and other exciting in-game content.
15
Sky: Children of the Light
Soar high and explore the mesmerizing realms while completing missions. Sky: Children of the Light is another award-winning open-world title that was launched back in 2013.
It is about connecting with people and exploring their thoughts and untold stories. On top of this, it allows maximum character customization and team features. Make sure you meet a bunch of friends before exploring an unknown dark realm.
16
Brawlhalla
A fighting game where you pick your favourite brawler and challenge lots of other players in battle, Brawlhalla is an epic mobile experience that is only enhanced by the controller support. Similar to other popular fighting games (such as Mortal Kombat, KOF Allstars and Street Fighter), in Brawlhalla you actually have fun-looking 2D visuals and a very light approach to the fighting genre.
It's a terrific game to engage in, especially if action is your go-to genre. There are even world tournaments and an eSports scene, so if you're into that, there's no better time to delve into this gem.
17
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is one of the all-time Konami legends. You play as Alucard and your task is to explore the dungeons within Dracula's Castle, fend off beasts lurking in the dark and ultimately escape the nightmarish setting. In actuality, it's a classical JRPG that will take you back, but nonetheless, a joy to play with controller support - if not for the game itself, then for the sake of the old SEGA/PS experience.
If you've never heard of Castlevania yet, then it's good to know it is also on Netflix - we've covered an article on that, as well as several reasons why you should give it a try!
18
Oddmar
Oddmar is an adventure platformer that takes storytelling to the next level... tenfold. Down at its core, it appears to be a pretty plain narrative-driven adventure where you play as a Viking. However, once you actually take a minute to sit through every dialogue, you'll discover that its backstory is so much more than just generic.
Oddmar is a wholesome, enjoyable game, and if you love games with a rich storyline, we're certain you'll love every moment of it.
19
The Wolf Among Us
In The Wolf Among Us, you play as the Wolf, who is none other than the character in Little Red Riding Hood - but in this game, he's not the mean character we've all been accustomed to. Instead, he is a detective who is trying to solve a murder case and bring forth justice. It's a classical Telltale game where every choice you make affects your next move, so you must always act quick and decisive, and own up to your mistakes (because trust us, some will happen).
If you're not familiar with any other Telltale classics, this is a great starting point - it's also one of our personal favourites, because it never turns out the way you expected it to. The game is divided into episodes, out of which the first one is free. That means it is a premium title, but one that is by all means worth purchasing.
20
Action, zombies, and pixel graphics - could you ask for anything else? In Death Road to Canada everything is pretty straightforward - you have to fight your way through the United States and arrive in Canada. That means you have to fight your way through hordes and hordes of brain-eating zombies, in an action-packed, pocket-sized game. It's actually a joy, but the more you play, the more its difficulty increases.
However, it's one of the all-time best indie roguelites you can play, and the fact that you can play it with controller support makes it that much more enjoyable.