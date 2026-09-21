Best games with controller support for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Most enjoyable iOS games with controller support
Take a look at our ultimate list of the best iOS games with controller support to maximize your gameplay experience. The list includes titles from various genres and features both free mobile games as well as premium options.
Although the games are meant for mobile devices, using a controller while playing them adds an extra punch and significantly escalates the gaming experience. Also, players who are more familiar with consoles can also try these out since they might prefer using controllers over the mobile’s touchscreen.
Is it possible to connect a controller to a mobile?With the advancement of technology, controllers are no longer limited to consoles but can also be paired with mobile devices easily. Nowadays, controllers and mobile devices come with native support for easier pairing and software installation. All you have to do is find a good and suitable controller which is supported by your mobile.
How to connect a controller to a mobile?If you have found your favourite controller and wish to pair it with your mobile device, first, determine which type of controller it is. Basically, there are two types of controllers one is wired and the second one is wireless.
Wired controllers require the help of USB OTG adapters to get paired with your mobile device. You can refer to the steps from the internet and the controller gets paired instantly. As for wireless options, they make use of Bluetooth to get paired with your device.
Comparing both types of controllers, wireless controllers are easy to use and pair. Whereas wired controllers might show some compatibility issues and the installation process may not be a smooth one.
Now that we are over the basics, let's take a look at the list of best iOS games with controller support!
Asphalt 9: Legends
There might be hundreds of racing titles, but when it comes to an action-packed and excellent one, no one can beat Asphalt 9. It was developed by the popular publisher, Gameloft, and, as the name suggests, is the ninth instalment in the Asphalt series.
Asphalt 9 is one of the most popular games in the racing genre on iOS and Android. Starting from common cars to the most exclusive ones, it has managed to feature all of them, which is one of the reasons for its massive player base.
Call of Duty Mobile
This shooter needs no introduction. Since its release, CoD has managed to stay at the top for consecutive years and is strongly competing with its rivals. On top of that, the introduction of esports tournaments played an important role in attracting players from around the globe.
It is fairly easy to control characters in FPS games, and Call of Duty: Mobile has native support for controllers. We recommend using a controller with a vibration feature that will add an extra punch when you go on a killing spree.
Jetpack Joyride (previously Machine Gun Jetpack)
A lot of players like to play endless runners using a controller, and there are quite a few titles that actually support them. One of the most popular in the genre, Jetpack Joyride, has recently added support for controllers. So now, players can plug and play with their controller without any compatibility issues.
Recently, the publisher rolled out a new version, Jetpack Joyride+, on Apple Arcade, which is also compatible with controllers. All you have to do is pick a jetpack and cruise through the never-ending obstacles.
Teacup
Dead Trigger 2
Madfinger’s Zombie FPS shooter is a must-try if you love the classic theme of zombies taking over the world. Dead Trigger 2 is all about surviving in a world full of zombies while trying your best to beat them and scavenge for supplies to ensure your survival.
The game has an interactive menu that allows you to switch the control settings. On top of that, players can hop into 600+ apocalypse scenes and try out more than 30 weapons to slay those creepy creatures.
Life is Strange
This one is one of the best narrative-driven games that you can try out with a controller. Life is Strange has five episodes that test out your decision-making skills, as the fate of the town may depend on them.
The game allows you to manipulate time, where you can alter events in the past and future. Most importantly, it widely supports all iOS devices and controllers.
Shadowgun Legends
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 10th Anniversary Edition
Rockstar Games’ popular open-world title, GTA Vice City, was made available for mobile during the celebration of its 10th Anniversary. According to the developers, it is highly optimised for iOS devices along with controller support.
Players who are familiar with the original version of the game will feel right at home. You can go through Tommy Vercetti's bad or worse life choices once again, and it will be more enjoyable now.
Bike Baron 2
This pick is for those who never tire of playing racing games, as it has unlimited levels to complete and compete with other players. Bike Baron 2 is an award-winning racing title that’s available for all iOS devices.
It allows you to create your own custom level where you can customise the tracks and level of difficulty. Additionally, you can also rank higher among your friends and try to get your name featured on the leaderboards. Of course, it's one of the best iOS games with controller support!
Minecraft
Minecraft is the most popular sandbox simulation game out there on the market and is available for almost every platform. Currently, it is topping the charts of the App Store, and the downloads are increasing gradually.
In Minecraft, you will have to explore the infinite worlds and build structures from scratch. You can let your imagination run amok while building a structure, as there are no limitations on creativity.
Dead Cells
Dead Cells is an action platformer, featuring a unique 2D combat environment. Throughout the campaign, you will be playing as a product of a failed experiment, exploring a castle and its grounds to uncover the truth.
After every death during combat, Dead Cells switches levels and the theme while maintaining your highest score. Moreover, the game also randomises the weapons and items found on each level, giving it virtually limitless replay potential.
Madden NFL 25
Brotato
Among Us
This might be the game that has the easiest installation and controller pairing process in the entire list. Among Us is a popular social deduction game developed by Innersloth, where you play along with other players to discover the identity of an imposter.
Initially, it came out with a single map and a local multiplayer feature, which later added several features. In one of their recent updates, the developers added controller support and also released the console version with new maps and other exciting in-game content.
Sky: Children of the Light
Soar high and explore the mesmerising realms while completing missions. Sky: Children of the Light is another award-winning open-world title that was launched back in 2013.
It is about connecting with people and exploring their thoughts and untold stories. On top of this, it allows maximum character customisation and team features. Make sure you meet a bunch of friends before exploring an unknown dark realm.