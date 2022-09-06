Most enjoyable iOS games with controller support

Take a look at our ultimate list of the top 20 best iOS games with controller support to maximize your gameplay experience. The list includes titles from various genres and features both free mobile games as well as premium options.

Although the games are meant for mobile devices, using a controller while playing them adds an extra punch and significantly escalates the gaming experience. Also, players who are more familiar with consoles can also try these out since they might prefer using controllers over the mobile’s touchscreen.

Is it possible to connect a controller to a mobile?

How to connect a controller to a mobile?

With the advancement of technology, controllers are no longer limited to consoles but can also be paired with mobile devices easily. Nowadays, controllers and mobile devices come with native support for easier pairing and software installation. All you have to do is find a good and suitable controller which is supported by your mobile.If you have found your favourite controller and wish to pair it with your mobile device, first, determine which type of controller it is. Basically, there are two types of controllers one is wired and the second one is wireless.

Wired controllers require the help of USB OTG adapters to get paired with your mobile device. You can refer to the steps from the internet and the controller gets paired instantly. As for wireless options, they make use of Bluetooth to get paired with your device.

Comparing both types of controllers, wireless controllers are easy to use and pair. Whereas wired controllers might show up some compatibility issues and the installation process may not be a smooth one.

Now that we are over the basics, let's take a look at the list of best iOS games with controller support!

Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.