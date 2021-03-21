Updated March 22, 2021: Article wording revisited.

PC and console gamers have been enjoying RPGs for decades, and now it's time to play RPGs on Android. It's one of the foundational genres for the video game medium.

The offer of escaping into another world and embarking on a grand adventure is a compelling one, now more than ever. And no other genre fulfils that brief quite like a good RPG.

Thankfully, we can now all get our RPG fix on our phones. The advance in smartphone processing power and screen technology means that it's technically simple to render these vast worlds on our pocket devices.

Meanwhile, the huge success of the genre has seen RPG mechanics being adopted into other types of games. Hit points, levels, stats, character developments - all can be found in a casual time waster near you. Just head to the Google Play Store, download the one you like from the list and prepare to sink a bunch of hours in there!

The following list reflects that diversity, we hope. Can't see your favourite RPG game on Android in there? Let us know in the comments below.