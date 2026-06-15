Ahead of the Game - Goose RPG: Honk to Survive is "you killed my mother prepare to die" energy in Survivors-like form

Furious fowl make a comeback

Go for Survivors-like runs and collect coins to upgrade

Unlock skill trees and other angry avians

Rewarded ads don't seem to work at the moment, though

It's all about vengeance in bird form in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

There seems to be something in the air on mobile this week, as combing through the Early Access catalogue's got me shoved into a rabbit hole of duck-themed adventures I'm not entirely against. Whether or not it has anything to do with Quack Quack Attack's recent release, I'm glad this certain type of fowl is once again getting its time in the limelight, because they certainly deserve it, in my opinion.

I'm talking about Goose RPG: Honk to Survive, which sees you taking on the role of the titular goose on a quest for vengeance because, as fate would have it, your mom's been captured and cooked right before your very eyes. And if that doesn't propel a helpless little gosling to embark on a mad rampage against the world, I don't know what will.

What makes this Survivors-like distinct is its skill-tree mechanic, where the coins you collect after every run let you upgrade stats for your aforementioned furious fowl. These permanent upgrades help you come back stronger with each new run so that you can rid the world of evil humans with ease - and when you're done with that, there's the magic portal that'll appear out of thin air and pit you against forces of the underworld next (I kid you not).

Honestly, I've been playing this all weekend like a woman possessed, mainly because I've vowed to stop at nothing until I get vengeance for my goose. I'm okay with narratives falling by the wayside when the core gameplay loop is this compelling, so the fact that Black Bears Publishing still chose to put the narrative front and centre here is simply icing on the cake.

So, how do you play Goose RPG: Honk to Survive?

As I mentioned, it's in early access on Google Play at the moment, but it's pretty polished enough as it is for my taste - except that the option to watch an ad to revive isn't working right now. Watching ads doesn't give you its promised rewards, so that's probably still in the works - and I'm hoping they do get around to that soon, as playing an angry avian is always something people need in this world.