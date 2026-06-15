Oceanhorn 3 launches its new Secrets Beneath the Waves update

Ocenahorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea has released a major new update

Secrets Beneath the Waves introduces two new areas to explore

Not to mention new traversal options, enemies, achievements and quests

If there's one thing to be said for Apple Arcade, it's that alongside crazier entries such as What the Car? it also has plenty of solid, core games. Case in point is third-person RPG Oceanhorn 3, with its Zelda-like exploration and ocean-trotting adventure. And now Oceanhorn 3 has just debuted a major new free update!

Secrets Beneath the Waves adds even more to explore in the world of Oceanhorn. You'll be able to explore the ruins of Purple Town and venture into the depths of the Mausoleum of Manno. And in the latter, you'll be able to find a new, powerful spell to add to your roster with Meteor.

On the winds

Getting around the world of Oceanhorn 3 will be easier than ever too with the introduction of the new traversal skill G-Launch. There's also a suite of new quests and achievements being added, alongside additional foes such as the Moray Eel and Automaton Zombie.

All this and even a snazzy new look with the Lost Realm Jacket that lets you take on the appearance of the hero from Oceanhorn 2! So if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber who hasn't already, it'll be well worth giving Oceanhorn 3 a go for yourself and check out all the new things to play with.

Subscription gaming has often been a bit of a sticky situation, what with so many great games being rotated in and out. But Apple Arcade is proof you can have a pretty hefty catalogue with wackier, more 'out-there' ideas, and also some pretty good takes on core genres like the RPG.

If you're looking for other great options on mobile, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android? That's where we've ranked all of the best options that you can play right now on mobile.