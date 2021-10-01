State of Survival Codes to redeem (December 2021)

Feel more prepared to fight the zombie hordes with these State of Survival Codes you can redeem

Being a survivor in a zombie apocalypse is rarely fun - even more so when you need every resource you could get your hands on to advance. The following State of Survival gift codes is going to help you get some free resources, speed-ups, Biocap, and many more useful items to help you get stronger.

However, keep in mind that the following codes are time-limited, so many of them expire relatively soon (or have expired). So waste no more time and get in-game to claim them while they're still valid!

At the moment there are not many working State of Survival gift codes. New ones are released regularly, most often around holidays and with new in-game events, so rest assured there will be plenty more to come in the future. So stay tuned, because we'll update you as soon as something new comes out!

But before we check the codes, I'll quickly walk you through how to redeem them just in case you're new to the game.

How to redeem State of Survival codes?

In order to redeem the codes you'll have to open the game, and head to the Settings menu (in the bottom right corner of the screen).

menu (in the bottom right corner of the screen). Then, click on the Gift Redemption button.

button. Enter your code in the redemption box and click on Redeem .

in the redemption box and click on . That's it - the rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox immediately!

State of Survival gift codes list

Jpnspace1202 (NEW)

December1st (NEW)

Mirin1130 (NEW)

Thanksgiving2021

Feelgoodtue

sosthanksar

Edinstvo2021

Lambowinner999

Wecanallbewinners

roughdaySOS2021

Trickortreat2021

gtvmediasos

halloween

MondayCode2021

Mexicanaster

Halloweek2021

survivaldaily

Happy365days

mapleleaves

Hangulnal



100mxbithday



gaecheonjeol

Roberto

Alan6666

phongsos

simmysos

Savi

Kzee

2ndMemorialBook2021

CHANNYSOS

Happy2AnniversarySOS

AirshipGuardian

SOS100Mdownloads

sos999

2s2o2sanni

AnniversaryBoss

5daystoairshipdesign

doomsday

sos119 - 500 Biocaps, 2 Epic Search Map, 1 Hero Fragment, 1x 10K Supply Crate, 20x 5m Construction Speedup

- 500 Biocaps, 2 Epic Search Map, 1 Hero Fragment, 1x 10K Supply Crate, 20x 5m Construction Speedup FrameHQskins - 200 Biocaps, 100x 1k Food, 100x 1k Wood, 4x 5M Speedup

- 200 Biocaps, 100x 1k Food, 100x 1k Wood, 4x 5M Speedup CherokeeRose - 300 Biocaps, 2 Advanced Search Map, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Wood, 5x 5M Speedup

- 300 Biocaps, 2 Advanced Search Map, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Wood, 5x 5M Speedup LongLiveDaryl - 200 Biocaps, 1 Advanced Search Map, 1000x 1k Food, 1000x 1k Wood



200 Biocaps, 1 Advanced Search Map, 1000x 1k Food, 1000x 1k Wood Welcome2021 - 300 Biocaps, 1 Advanced Search Map, 1000x 1k Food, 1000x 1k Wood

- 300 Biocaps, 1 Advanced Search Map, 1000x 1k Food, 1000x 1k Wood kuchentvsos - Biocaps + RSS (Rewards available only for new players)

- Biocaps + RSS (Rewards available only for new players) flyhighmeriamxirhaa



SOSNiko (Rewards available only for new players)

(Rewards available only for new players) darylsos (Rewards available only for new players)

Possibly Expired codes - try them out anyway

NewheroBecca

livestream

Catzilla

sos6666

SFA773217A67

S13A9A1D3804

SD406B202C12

Expired

sos8282

Oracle

wallwatcher

Trapbuilder

2021SPASX01

2021SDNEMPP0BED1

applepie

gameplayhk

iq300

sos1234

HAEMATOM

Samsung

woahaematomsos

Countdown

VK60K

vlfrgaming2

SoSHaematom

Anniversaryhero

morejstusos

character

Happy4thjuly

Sunday

HOFFNUNG

Profession

Happybirthday

joyeuxanniversaire

1STYEARPARTY

POZDRAVLYAEM

ILOVESOS

Thankyou

GMASK

environment

At the moment these are all the working State of Survival codes. Check back often because we'll post here as soon as they release any new gift codes!