State of Survival Codes to redeem (December 2021)
Feel more prepared to fight the zombie hordes with these State of Survival Codes you can redeem
Being a survivor in a zombie apocalypse is rarely fun - even more so when you need every resource you could get your hands on to advance. The following State of Survival gift codes is going to help you get some free resources, speed-ups, Biocap, and many more useful items to help you get stronger.
However, keep in mind that the following codes are time-limited, so many of them expire relatively soon (or have expired). So waste no more time and get in-game to claim them while they're still valid!
At the moment there are not many working State of Survival gift codes. New ones are released regularly, most often around holidays and with new in-game events, so rest assured there will be plenty more to come in the future. So stay tuned, because we'll update you as soon as something new comes out!
But before we check the codes, I'll quickly walk you through how to redeem them just in case you're new to the game. By the way, you can get gifts in other similar games in the meantime through Infinity Kingdom codes, PGR gift codes and many others!
How to redeem State of Survival codes?
- In order to redeem the codes you'll have to open the game, and head to the Settings menu (in the bottom right corner of the screen).
- Then, click on the Gift Redemption button.
- Enter your code in the redemption box and click on Redeem.
- That's it - the rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox immediately!
State of Survival gift codes list
- Jpnspace1202 (NEW)
- December1st (NEW)
- Mirin1130 (NEW)
- Thanksgiving2021
- Feelgoodtue
- sosthanksar
- Edinstvo2021
- Lambowinner999
- Wecanallbewinners
- roughdaySOS2021
- Trickortreat2021
- gtvmediasos
- halloween
- MondayCode2021
- Mexicanaster
- Halloweek2021
- survivaldaily
- Happy365days
- mapleleaves
- Hangulnal
- 100mxbithday
- gaecheonjeol
- Roberto
- Alan6666
- phongsos
- simmysos
- Savi
- Kzee
- 2ndMemorialBook2021
- CHANNYSOS
- Happy2AnniversarySOS
- AirshipGuardian
- SOS100Mdownloads
- sos999
- 2s2o2sanni
- AnniversaryBoss
- 5daystoairshipdesign
- doomsday
- sos119 - 500 Biocaps, 2 Epic Search Map, 1 Hero Fragment, 1x 10K Supply Crate, 20x 5m Construction Speedup
- FrameHQskins - 200 Biocaps, 100x 1k Food, 100x 1k Wood, 4x 5M Speedup
- CherokeeRose - 300 Biocaps, 2 Advanced Search Map, 50x 1k Food, 50x 1k Wood, 5x 5M Speedup
- LongLiveDaryl - 200 Biocaps, 1 Advanced Search Map, 1000x 1k Food, 1000x 1k Wood
- Welcome2021 - 300 Biocaps, 1 Advanced Search Map, 1000x 1k Food, 1000x 1k Wood
- kuchentvsos - Biocaps + RSS (Rewards available only for new players)
- flyhighmeriamxirhaa
- SOSNiko (Rewards available only for new players)
- darylsos (Rewards available only for new players)
Possibly Expired codes - try them out anyway
- NewheroBecca
- livestream
- Catzilla
- sos6666
- SFA773217A67
- S13A9A1D3804
- SD406B202C12
Expired
- sos8282
- Oracle
- wallwatcher
- Trapbuilder
- 2021SPASX01
- 2021SDNEMPP0BED1
- applepie
- gameplayhk
- iq300
- sos1234
- HAEMATOM
- Samsung
- woahaematomsos
- Countdown
- VK60K
- vlfrgaming2
- SoSHaematom
- Anniversaryhero
- morejstusos
- character
- Happy4thjuly
- Sunday
- HOFFNUNG
- Profession
- Happybirthday
- joyeuxanniversaire
- 1STYEARPARTY
- POZDRAVLYAEM
- ILOVESOS
- Thankyou
- GMASK
- environment
At the moment these are all the working State of Survival codes. Check back often because we'll post here as soon as they release any new gift codes!
