Top hardest mobile games

Let’s get one thing straight; you’re going to die. A lot. No matter how good you think you are, you are going to die. Playing as a failed alchemic experiment, explore a massive castle on a spooky island and discover how it all came to be so dilapidated in this rogue-lite action platformer. Battle various enemies like zombies, freaky-looking bats, golems, and even giant worms. They’re all going to attack quickly, so you better think quickly.

You can dodge or attack with weapons, skills, and amulets. From swords to whips and even musical instruments, there is no shortage of ways to mow down enemies. However, this also means there’s no shortage of ways to die. You must constantly be on the move, or you’ll be staring down the business end of a crossbow, or worse. The gameplay will be challenging to master, but play through enough times, and you’ll get the hang of it. It's still clearly one of the hardest mobile games at the moment!