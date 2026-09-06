Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 56.3 - Latest Addition: Dan D'Monke

Today, we have created a detailed Bloons TD 6 tier list of all the heroes currently available in the game, based on their overall performance.

That's right! The Bloons are back! The latest entry in the popular Bloons tower defense series, Bloons TD 6, is available for Android and iOS. You will need to come up with a flawless defense, combining monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and abilities before blasting every Bloon that comes your way.

How do we rank Bloons TD 6's heroes?

Heroes are essentially towers with various attacks and abilities that you can activate. Compared to normal towers, you can only pick one hero (out of the twelve currently available) per game. There are two ways to level them up: either by earning experience or using in-game currency. The maximum level they can reach is 20, and, depending on that level, heroes can unlock new abilities.

If you are interested in similar content, take a look at our War of the Visions tier list, Last Cloudia tier list, Mobile Legends tier list of best heroes and many others on our website!

Without any further ado, let’s get right into the Bloons TD 6 hero tier list.