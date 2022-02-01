Bloons TD 6 tier list - The best heroes ranked
| Bloons TD 6
What are the best heroes in Bloons TD 6?
In this article, we will give you a Bloons TD 6 tier list of all the heroes currently available in the game, based on their overall performance in different situations.
The Bloons are back! The latest game of the popular Bloons tower defense series, Bloons TD 6 is available for Android and iOS devices. You will need to come up with a flawless defense, combining monkey towers, upgrades, heroes and abilities before blasting every Bloon that comes your way.
GameplayThe goal in Bloons TD 6 is to prevent the Bloons from getting away by reaching the exits. How do you do that? Well, you need to build your defenses with a series of monkey towers. As you earn money by popping Bloons, you can then use that money to upgrade your towers or build new ones.
If you are familiar with Bloons TD series, the first thing you’ll notice is that the game uses 3D graphics unlike the older iterations, plus there are new game mechanics such as new Bloons, heroes and upgrades.
HeroesHeroes are essentially towers with unique attacks and abilities that players can activate. Compared to normal towers, players can only pick one hero (out of the twelve currently available) per game. There are two ways to level them up, either by earning exp or using in-game currency. The maximum level they can reach is 20 and, depending on that level, heroes unlock new abilities.
Original post by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Tier S
Adora Ninja Alchemist combo is a good enough reason to put her in S tier. If you haven’t tried it out, you should. Her ability to see through walls is also very helpful. Overall she is a hero with no real weakness, except CHIMPS and Co-Op mode (shared exp equals slow levelling).Sauda
Sauda’s only weakness is her range and that makes her somewhat map dependent. Other than that, she’s an amazing unit with high pierce, attack speed and built-in camo detection. To counter her limited range, the use of Villages and Alchemy buffs is somewhat necessary.
Tier A
Even after the nerfs he received, Obyn is definitely the best free hero in the game. The druid combo is too strong. He gives all nearby druids +1 pierce at level 2 and it only gets better from there. His activated abilities are somewhat underwhelming and that’s why he’s not placed higher.Benjamin
His cash making as well as his live generating ability are just too good in various game modes, making Benjamin a very solid choice. He’s a very ‘forgiving’ hero and especially good for new players.
Tier B
A solid hero overall, Gwendolin is something like a jack of all trades but… master of none. She does a lot of things pretty good but at the same time she doesn’t excel particularly in anything but very late game situations.Pat Fusty
The Rallying Roar is one of the most notable abilities in the game and for a good reason. Add the stuns and knockback that allows him to be great at stalling and locking down enemies and that’s a good enough reason to put him in this tier.
Tier C
Captain Churchill is the most expensive hero in the game and requires a lot more exp than others to upgrade towards each level. You’d expect a hero like that to do much more. His skills actually do a lot of damage as a pure DPS hero, but he’s only good depending on the map. Another reason we're putting him this low is that he doesn’t buff other units.Admiral Brickell
Even after the nerfs, Admiral Brickell isn’t the worst hero but certainly, she’s not what she used to be. In certain situations, she can be pretty great but her biggest limitation is that she can only be used on waterStriker Jones
Striker Jones received a series of buffs and now he’s at a much better place than he used to be.
He’s great insurance in late-game scenarios and particularly excels in CHIMPS situations and MOAB spam strategies.
With the latest nerf he received, someone could argue that Etienne should be put on a lower tier. His power spike comes after level 10 when he unlocks UCAV but before that, he’s pretty weak. Why isn’t he on a lower tier then, you might wonder? Well, that’s because of how good that ability is and how well he scales into the late game.
Tier D
Quincy overall is an ok hero. But that’s it. He’s just average and there are better heroes who just perform better.Ezili
Situationally good, but she lacks compared to other heroes. Once of her strongest traits is that she can take down Big Airship of Doom (at level 20) but she really suffers until she gets to the late game.
Stay with us as we will keep our Bloons TD 6 tier list updated with every patch and the eventual new hero releases.