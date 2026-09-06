Bloons TD 6 hero tier list
| Bloons TD 6
Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 56.3 - Latest Addition: Dan D'Monke
Today, we have created a detailed Bloons TD 6 tier list of all the heroes currently available in the game, based on their overall performance.
That's right! The Bloons are back! The latest entry in the popular Bloons tower defense series, Bloons TD 6, is available for Android and iOS. You will need to come up with a flawless defense, combining monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and abilities before blasting every Bloon that comes your way.
How do we rank Bloons TD 6's heroes?Heroes are essentially towers with various attacks and abilities that you can activate. Compared to normal towers, you can only pick one hero (out of the twelve currently available) per game. There are two ways to level them up: either by earning experience or using in-game currency. The maximum level they can reach is 20, and, depending on that level, heroes can unlock new abilities.
If you are interested in similar content, take a look at our War of the Visions tier list, Last Cloudia tier list, Mobile Legends tier list of best heroes and many others on our website!
Without any further ado, let’s get right into the Bloons TD 6 hero tier list.
Tier S
Adora
Adora's Ninja Alchemist combo is a good enough reason to put her in S tier. If you haven’t tried it out, you should. Her ability to see through walls is also very helpful. Overall, she is a hero with no real weakness, except CHIMPS and Co-Op mode (shared exp equals slow levelling).Sauda
Sauda’s only weakness is her range, and that makes her somewhat map-dependent. Other than that, she’s an amazing unit with high pierce, high attack speed and built-in camo detection. To counter her limited range, the use of Villages and Alchemy buffs is somewhat necessary.Psi
Psi uses vibrations to cast their crowd-control skills and destroy the upcoming Bloons. Psi can also see the camo Bloons, which can be detrimental in certain scenarios, but is mostly useful. Overall, they are an amazing hero who can deal a lot of damage and will need to constantly be upgraded in order to stay on top.Geraldo
With amazing built-in lightning AoE attacks, Geraldo can pick various support items to upgrade and deploy, allowing for a wide range of play styles depending on the situation. He deserves a place at the top of this BTD6 hero tier list if used correctly, and his distinct play style is also extremely fun.Rosalia
Rosalia was added to the roster alongside the release of the update 43.0. As a jetpack hero, she can be repositioned anywhere within her workshop range.
Herald of Everfrost
It has exceptional support and crowd control abilities. Its toolkit includes Ice Lance Beam that freezes Bloons and applies debuffs, and a powerful snowstorm roar that passively freezes all Bloons below BADs, removes camo and regrow properties
Tier A
Obyn Greenfoot
Even after the nerfs he received, Obyn is definitely the best free hero in the game. The Druid combo is too strong. He gives all nearby druids +1 pierce at level 2 and it only gets better from there. His activated abilities are somewhat underwhelming, and that’s why he’s not placed higher.Benjamin
His cash-making as well as his live-generating ability are just too good in various game modes, making Benjamin a very solid choice. He’s a very forgiving hero and especially good for new players.Dan D'Monke
A unique dual form hero who can switch between sword slashing support Dan D'Monke and high lightning damage form the Masqued Macaque.Corvus
Corvus is a good hero for dealing with waves of bloons. That said, he does suffer a little bit when it comes to single-target situations. Also, he's somewhat slow in terms of leveling so you should be patient to upgrade this one.Silas
Silas the Ice Shaper's skillset is built for crowd control and boosting Ice Monkeys. His basic attack freezes and slows bloons, and he passively buffs nearby Ice Monkeys. His abilities include a damage-boosting freeze detonation, a chain reaction of icy explosions, and a powerful ultimate that freezes all bloons on screen and slows their movement.
Tier B
Gwendolin
A solid hero overall, Gwendolin is something like a jack of all trades but… a master of none. She does a lot of things pretty well, but at the same time, she doesn’t excel particularly in anything but very late-game situations.Pat Fusty
Rallying Roar is one of the most notable abilities in the game, and for a good reason. Add in the stuns and knockback that allow him to be great at stalling and locking down enemies, and that’s a good enough reason to put him in the middle of the Bloons TD 6 hero tier list.Firecracker Gwen
An alternative version of Gwendolin focused on clustered AoE “firecracker” explosions rather than pure flame streams.
Tier C
Captain Churchill
Captain Churchill is the most expensive hero and requires a lot more experience than others to upgrade. You’d expect a hero like that to do much more. His skills do a lot of damage as a pure DPS hero, but he’s only good depending on the map. Another reason we're putting him this low is that he doesn’t buff other units.Admiral Brickell
Even after the nerfs, Admiral Brickell isn’t the worst hero, but certainly, she’s not what she used to be. In certain situations, she can be pretty great, but her biggest limitation is that she can only be used on water.Striker Jones
Striker Jones received a series of buffs, and now he’s at a much better place than he used to be.
He’s great insurance in late-game scenarios and particularly excels in CHIMPS situations and MOAB spam strategies.
With the latest nerf that he received, you could argue that Etienne should be in a lower tier. His power spike comes after level 10 when he unlocks UCAV, but before that, he’s pretty weak. Why isn’t he on a lower tier, then, you might wonder? Well, that’s because of how good that ability is and how well he scales into the late game.
Tier D
Quincy
Quincy overall is an ok hero. But that’s it. He’s just average, and there are so many better choices out there.Ezili
Situationally good, but she's lacking compared to other heroes. One of her strongest traits is that she can take down Big Airship of Doom (at level 20), but she really suffers until she gets to the late game.
Stay with us, as we will keep our Bloons TD 6 tier list updated with every patch and the eventual new hero releases.