Angry Birds Match expands soft-launch access to UK, Canada, Spain and beyond

Match made in heaven

Angry Birds Match, the match-three puzzling spinoff, has expanded soft launch access

Players on Android in the UK, Sweden, Finland and beyond can now try it for themselves

Angry Birds Match challenges you to help your favourite avian characters beat the piggies in puzzle challenges

While mobile plays host to dozens of genres, it'd be wrong to claim that anything but puzzlers truly rule the roost. Candy Crush Saga, after all, became a bona fide blockbuster hit off the back of copying Bejewelled. So it should be no surprise that so many other franchises still take a crack at the craze, such as with Angry Birds Match.

Now, more Rovio fans than ever can have a go at the upcoming match-three puzzler as it expands soft-launch access. Angry Birds Match has dropped the 'World' from its name, and also offered soft-launch access to Canada, Denmark, Australia, the UK, Spain, Sweden and the Philippines.

Meet your match

As for what Angry Birds Match has to offer, it's what it says on the tin. It combines your favourite Angry Birds characters with match-three puzzle challenges. You'll have the usual suite of themed power-ups that let the birds smash apart the piggies in their pursuit of victory, all while collecting various new birds to fill up your collection.

It shouldn't be surprising that Rovio are expanding access to Angry Birds Match. Unlike Supercell, who are infamously cautious about expanding their catalogue, Rovio have had plenty of spinoffs and new games based on the hit that made them famous over the years.

However, I struggle to find something really distinct outside of the branding for Angry Birds Match. A lot of the elements are those we've seen before on mobile. But then again, there's nothing wrong with not reinventing the wheel. We'll soon find out what people think, regardless, as you can give it a go for yourself right now!

In the meantime, if you want to hone your puzzle skills even further, why not take a look at some of our lists? We've ranked the best puzzle games on iOS for you to give your brain a real workout!