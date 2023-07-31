Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list & reroll guide

Naturally, whenever you get your hands on a new game, you want to start with the best possible conditions. Warhammer 40k Tacticus shouldn't be any different.

The gacha mechanic is an integral part of pretty much any free-to-play game these days. For those who don't know what gacha is, here's a simple breakdown. You spend some in-game currency to pull characters from a specific banner. Now, more often than not, the game will reward new accounts with the currency they need to do at least one such pull.

This is great, right? Well, yes, but the problem is this: What if luck isn't on your side? What if you spend that valuable currency and you pull "bad" characters?

That's why it is advised to perform a reroll as a new player so that you can start the game on the right foot. Below, you can find the necessary steps you need to follow to perform a reroll in case you need to.

Assuming that we are talking about a new account, you first need to complete the tutorial. There's no way around that.

So, log into the game and start playing. Most gacha games will reward you with the required currency to perform at least one pull right after you finish the tutorial. In Warhammer 40k Tacticus, you have to "grind" a little bit before you can perform a pull.

Depending on how fast you are, this "grind" can take up to an hour, in some cases maybe more. What you need to do is play until you collect 10x " Requisition Orders " (see the image above).

" (see the image above). Once you've collected 10x Requisition Orders, perform a 10x pull. If you get the character that you are after, great! All you have to do is keep playing.

In case you got unlucky with the pull, here's what you can do. Tap on the "Cog" button to open the "Settings" menu.

Select "Delete Account" and wait until you get a confirmation. Once that happens, simply repeat the above steps and try again.

