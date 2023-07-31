Tier Lists

By Mihail Katsoris
Android
| Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus
Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list & reroll guide

Do you want to know which are the best characters in Warhammer 40k Tacticus? Check out our PvP and PvE tier lists to find out!

If you are new to the world of Warhammer 40k Tacticus, you'd better start your adventure with the best characters in the game! But, which are the best characters? Check out our Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list to get all the answers you need.

Also, we have a reroll guide that includes everything you need to know in order to get some S-Tier characters as a new player! 

Warhammer 40 Tacticus PVP tier list

Below, you can find our character evaluation. Keep in mind that this is a Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list for PvP. That means we took into consideration the characters' performance in Arena mode. Their performance in other modes is irrelevant to this list.

The characters are ranked in tiers based on their place in the current meta. S-Tier includes the absolute best ones you can use in PvP, while C-Tier ranked characters are the weakest in our estimation.
S Tier
Character Faction
Roswitha Adepta Soronitas
Celestine Adepta Soronitas
Aleph-Null Necrons
Re'vas Tau Empire
Ulf Space Wolves
Archimatos Black Legion
Maugan Ra Aeldari
Marneus Calgar Ultramarines
Commissar Yarrick Astra Militarum
Castellan Creed Astra Militarum
A Tier
Character Faction
Sibyll Devine Astra Militarum
Thaddeus Noble Astra Militarum
Calandis Aeldari
Aethana Aeldari
Jain Zar Aeldari
Brother Jaeger Black Templars
High Marshal Helbrecht Black Templars
Volk Black Legion
Abraxas Thousand Sons
Aun'Shi Tau Empire
Sho'syl Tau Empire
Bellator Ultramarines
Arjac Space Wolves
Morvenn Vahl Adepta Soronitas
Vindicta Adepta Soronitas
Typhus Death Guard
Snotflogga Orks
B Tier
Character Faction
Varro Tigurius Ultramarines
Certus Ultramarines
Sword Brother Godswyl Black Templars
Brother Burchard Black Templars
Ancient Thoread Black Templars
Haarken Worldclaimer Black Legion
Angrax Black Legion
Abaddon The Despoiler Black Legion
Tjark Space Wolves
Boss Gulgortz Orks
Azrael Dark Angels
Eldryon Aeldari
Imospekh Necrons
Anuphet Necrons
Makhotep Necrons
Thutmose Necrons
C Tier
Character Faction
Isabella Adepta Soronitas
Incisus Ultramarines
Darkstrider Tau Empire
Kut Skoden Astra Militarum
Pestillian Death Guard
Nauseous Rotbone Death Guard
Corrodius Death Guard
Maladus Death Guard
Tanksmasha Orks
Snappawrecka Orks
Gibbascrapz Orks

Warhammer 40k Tacticus reroll guide

Naturally, whenever you get your hands on a new game, you want to start with the best possible conditions. Warhammer 40k Tacticus shouldn't be any different.

The gacha mechanic is an integral part of pretty much any free-to-play game these days. For those who don't know what gacha is, here's a simple breakdown. You spend some in-game currency to pull characters from a specific banner. Now, more often than not, the game will reward new accounts with the currency they need to do at least one such pull.

This is great, right? Well, yes, but the problem is this: What if luck isn't on your side? What if you spend that valuable currency and you pull "bad" characters?

That's why it is advised to perform a reroll as a new player so that you can start the game on the right foot. Below, you can find the necessary steps you need to follow to perform a reroll in case you need to.

  • Assuming that we are talking about a new account, you first need to complete the tutorial. There's no way around that.
  • So, log into the game and start playing. Most gacha games will reward you with the required currency to perform at least one pull right after you finish the tutorial. In Warhammer 40k Tacticus, you have to "grind" a little bit before you can perform a pull.
  • Depending on how fast you are, this "grind" can take up to an hour, in some cases maybe more. What you need to do is play until you collect 10x "Requisition Orders" (see the image above).
  • Once you've collected 10x Requisition Orders, perform a 10x pull. If you get the character that you are after, great! All you have to do is keep playing.
  • In case you got unlucky with the pull, here's what you can do. Tap on the "Cog" button to open the "Settings" menu.

Select "Delete Account" and wait until you get a confirmation. Once that happens, simply repeat the above steps and try again.

Warhammer 40 Tacticus PVE tier list

Fighting PvP battles can be a lot of fun, but it's just one aspect of the game. What about all the other content? Well, that's what you can find on this page! Below, every character is evaluated based on their performance in various modes. From events to guild bosses, this list should have it all.

Similar to our PvP list, characters are placed in tiers based on their overall performance. C-Tier includes the weakest ones in the meta, while the best characters rank in S-Tier.
S Tier
Character Faction
Roswitha Adepta Soronitas
Aleph-Null Necrons
Re'vas Tau Empire
Ulf Space Wolves
Maugan Ra Aeldari
Marneus Calgar Ultramarines
Commissar Yarrick Astra Militarum
Eldryon Aeldari
A Tier
Character Faction
Sibyll Devine Astra Militarum
Bellator Ultramarines
Sho'syl Tau Empire
Celestine Adepta Soronitas
Castellan Creed Astra Militarum
Isabella Adepta Soronitas
Morvenn Vahl Adepta Soronitas
Thaddeus Noble Astra Militarum
Calandis Aeldari
Aethana Aeldari
Abraxas Thousand Sons
High Marshal Helbrecht Black Templars
Volk Black Legion
Aun'Shi Tau Empire
Tjark Space Wolves
Angrax Black Legion
Typhus Death Guard
B Tier
Character Faction
Varro Tigurius Ultramarines
Certus Ultramarines
Jain Zar Aeldari
Maladus Death Guard
Corrodius Death Guard
Brother Burchard Black Templars
Ancient Thoread Black Templars
Haarken Worldclaimer Black Legion
Angrax Black Legion
Brother Jaeger Black Templars
Abaddon The Despoiler Black Legion
Tjark Space Wolves
Boss Gulgortz Orks
Azrael Dark Angels
Imospekh Necrons
Anuphet Necrons
Makhotep Necrons
Arjac Space Wolves
Snotflogga Orks
C Tier
Character Faction
Incisus Ultramarines
Darkstrider Tau Empire
Vindicta Adepta Soronitas
Kut Skoden Astra Militarum
Sword Brother Godswyl Black Templars
Pestillian Death Guard
Nauseous Rotbone Death Guard
Tanksmasha Orks
Snappawrecka Orks
Gibbascrapz Orks
Thutmose Necrons
