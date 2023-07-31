Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list & reroll guide
Do you want to know which are the best characters in Warhammer 40k Tacticus? Check out our PvP and PvE tier lists to find out!
If you are new to the world of Warhammer 40k Tacticus, you'd better start your adventure with the best characters in the game! But, which are the best characters? Check out our Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list to get all the answers you need.
Also, we have a reroll guide that includes everything you need to know in order to get some S-Tier characters as a new player!
Warhammer 40 Tacticus PVP tier list
Below, you can find our character evaluation. Keep in mind that this is a Warhammer 40k Tacticus tier list for PvP. That means we took into consideration the characters' performance in Arena mode. Their performance in other modes is irrelevant to this list.
The characters are ranked in tiers based on their place in the current meta. S-Tier includes the absolute best ones you can use in PvP, while C-Tier ranked characters are the weakest in our estimation.
|S Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Roswitha
|Adepta Soronitas
|Celestine
|Adepta Soronitas
|Aleph-Null
|Necrons
|Re'vas
|Tau Empire
|Ulf
|Space Wolves
|Archimatos
|Black Legion
|Maugan Ra
|Aeldari
|Marneus Calgar
|Ultramarines
|Commissar Yarrick
|Astra Militarum
|Castellan Creed
|Astra Militarum
|A Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Sibyll Devine
|Astra Militarum
|Thaddeus Noble
|Astra Militarum
|Calandis
|Aeldari
|Aethana
|Aeldari
|Jain Zar
|Aeldari
|Brother Jaeger
|Black Templars
|High Marshal Helbrecht
|Black Templars
|Volk
|Black Legion
|Abraxas
|Thousand Sons
|Aun'Shi
|Tau Empire
|Sho'syl
|Tau Empire
|Bellator
|Ultramarines
|Arjac
|Space Wolves
|Morvenn Vahl
|Adepta Soronitas
|Vindicta
|Adepta Soronitas
|Typhus
|Death Guard
|Snotflogga
|Orks
|B Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Varro Tigurius
|Ultramarines
|Certus
|Ultramarines
|Sword Brother Godswyl
|Black Templars
|Brother Burchard
|Black Templars
|Ancient Thoread
|Black Templars
|Haarken Worldclaimer
|Black Legion
|Angrax
|Black Legion
|Abaddon The Despoiler
|Black Legion
|Tjark
|Space Wolves
|Boss Gulgortz
|Orks
|Azrael
|Dark Angels
|Eldryon
|Aeldari
|Imospekh
|Necrons
|Anuphet
|Necrons
|Makhotep
|Necrons
|Thutmose
|Necrons
|C Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Isabella
|Adepta Soronitas
|Incisus
|Ultramarines
|Darkstrider
|Tau Empire
|Kut Skoden
|Astra Militarum
|Pestillian
|Death Guard
|Nauseous Rotbone
|Death Guard
|Corrodius
|Death Guard
|Maladus
|Death Guard
|Tanksmasha
|Orks
|Snappawrecka
|Orks
|Gibbascrapz
|Orks
Warhammer 40k Tacticus reroll guide
Naturally, whenever you get your hands on a new game, you want to start with the best possible conditions. Warhammer 40k Tacticus shouldn't be any different.
The gacha mechanic is an integral part of pretty much any free-to-play game these days. For those who don't know what gacha is, here's a simple breakdown. You spend some in-game currency to pull characters from a specific banner. Now, more often than not, the game will reward new accounts with the currency they need to do at least one such pull.
This is great, right? Well, yes, but the problem is this: What if luck isn't on your side? What if you spend that valuable currency and you pull "bad" characters?
That's why it is advised to perform a reroll as a new player so that you can start the game on the right foot. Below, you can find the necessary steps you need to follow to perform a reroll in case you need to.
- Assuming that we are talking about a new account, you first need to complete the tutorial. There's no way around that.
- So, log into the game and start playing. Most gacha games will reward you with the required currency to perform at least one pull right after you finish the tutorial. In Warhammer 40k Tacticus, you have to "grind" a little bit before you can perform a pull.
- Depending on how fast you are, this "grind" can take up to an hour, in some cases maybe more. What you need to do is play until you collect 10x "Requisition Orders" (see the image above).
- Once you've collected 10x Requisition Orders, perform a 10x pull. If you get the character that you are after, great! All you have to do is keep playing.
- In case you got unlucky with the pull, here's what you can do. Tap on the "Cog" button to open the "Settings" menu.
Select "Delete Account" and wait until you get a confirmation. Once that happens, simply repeat the above steps and try again.
Warhammer 40 Tacticus PVE tier list
Fighting PvP battles can be a lot of fun, but it's just one aspect of the game. What about all the other content? Well, that's what you can find on this page! Below, every character is evaluated based on their performance in various modes. From events to guild bosses, this list should have it all.
Similar to our PvP list, characters are placed in tiers based on their overall performance. C-Tier includes the weakest ones in the meta, while the best characters rank in S-Tier.
|S Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Roswitha
|Adepta Soronitas
|Aleph-Null
|Necrons
|Re'vas
|Tau Empire
|Ulf
|Space Wolves
|Maugan Ra
|Aeldari
|Marneus Calgar
|Ultramarines
|Commissar Yarrick
|Astra Militarum
|Eldryon
|Aeldari
|A Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Sibyll Devine
|Astra Militarum
|Bellator
|Ultramarines
|Sho'syl
|Tau Empire
|Celestine
|Adepta Soronitas
|Castellan Creed
|Astra Militarum
|Isabella
|Adepta Soronitas
|Morvenn Vahl
|Adepta Soronitas
|Thaddeus Noble
|Astra Militarum
|Calandis
|Aeldari
|Aethana
|Aeldari
|Abraxas
|Thousand Sons
|High Marshal Helbrecht
|Black Templars
|Volk
|Black Legion
|Aun'Shi
|Tau Empire
|Tjark
|Space Wolves
|Angrax
|Black Legion
|Typhus
|Death Guard
|B Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Varro Tigurius
|Ultramarines
|Certus
|Ultramarines
|Jain Zar
|Aeldari
|Maladus
|Death Guard
|Corrodius
|Death Guard
|Brother Burchard
|Black Templars
|Ancient Thoread
|Black Templars
|Haarken Worldclaimer
|Black Legion
|Angrax
|Black Legion
|Brother Jaeger
|Black Templars
|Abaddon The Despoiler
|Black Legion
|Tjark
|Space Wolves
|Boss Gulgortz
|Orks
|Azrael
|Dark Angels
|Imospekh
|Necrons
|Anuphet
|Necrons
|Makhotep
|Necrons
|Arjac
|Space Wolves
|Snotflogga
|Orks
|C Tier
|Character
|Faction
|Incisus
|Ultramarines
|Darkstrider
|Tau Empire
|Vindicta
|Adepta Soronitas
|Kut Skoden
|Astra Militarum
|Sword Brother Godswyl
|Black Templars
|Pestillian
|Death Guard
|Nauseous Rotbone
|Death Guard
|Tanksmasha
|Orks
|Snappawrecka
|Orks
|Gibbascrapz
|Orks
|Thutmose
|Necrons