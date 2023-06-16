Top 13 best games like Clash of Clans
These are the most similar Clash of Clans alternatives that are mostly free to play.
Clash of Clans is a kingdom-building mobile strategy game with a massive audience and tons of players constantly trying to make sure their kingdom is perfect and that they have a good enough army to defeat anyone they try to pillage. The game itself is pretty simple in concept, you build a kingdom, defend it, and then attack other kingdoms in hopes of gaining loot. You can play Clash of Clans quite casually, taking on smaller villages and keeping yours small but compact, but there is room to strategise, look up the best layouts for your kingdoms, and more.
A lot of games like Clash of ClansIf you have been playing Clash of Clans and are looking for something new, something a bit different or just want to have more options when it comes to playing games that are similar enough. We have compiled a list of kingdom-building games that have PvP elements, just like Clash of Clans, for you to download right now.
1
Boom Beach
Did you know that Supercells, the creator of Clash of Clans, has made other games that are quite similar to Clash of Clans? Boom Beach is essentially Clash of Clans on a tropical island, but there is more to it than meets the eye. In Boom Beach, the combat and tactical abilities of the game are much more polished, allowing you to actually earn victories, instead of paying your way to a bigger army that can then crush others.Download Boom Beach for Android or iOS
2
Castle Clash: World Ruler
Castle Clash is quite similar to Clash of Clans in the way that you build up your kingdom, powering up minions who fight for you and taking on other people’s kingdoms in hopes of destroying them, however, you and your friends can team up to take on massive bosses in the challenge arena, scoring you some extra loot and allowing you to work with the friends that you have made along the way.
Also, make sure to check our list of best mobile stealth games for even more games to keep you entertained!Download Castle Clash: World Ruler for Android or iOS
3
Plunder Pirates
If you are interested in pirates, there is a pirated-themed Clash of Clans for you! Much of this game is themed around pirates, from the buildings you can place to the minions you can create. Along with building and attacking other people’s lands, you can also explore uncharted islands, find new areas and ships, and map out larger monsters, landmarks, and merchant ships to trade with.
Riches can be found, but so can dangers. The game is all about discovering fun and exciting places to plunder and get stronger. Ahoy!Download Plunder Pirates for iOS or Android
4
Lords Mobile
Lords Mobile: Tower Defense is a quite typical and understandable title in its genre, which, however, has many interesting elements of the gameplay. You can understand them only after playing for more than a dozen hours. Lords Mobile: Tower Defense is easy to start because there is full-fledged training at the beginning in which the player will be informed about basic aspects. All you need to do is carefully follow the instructions.
We have a list of codes for Lords Mobile that will turn out really handy if you start playing the game.Download Lords Mobile for Android or iOS
5
Total War Battles: Kingdom
Total War Battles: KINGDOM is a game from the well-known developer - SEGA. You have a chance to create your kingdom, build new cities, and train a strong army. Develop infrastructure, build farms, blacksmiths, and other facilities necessary for your prosperity. Having an army, you can conquer new territories and expand your realm. Defeat other lords and capture the lands of other players, and fight them in real-time.
If you are still playing CoC here is how you can earn some free gems!Download Total War Battles: Kingdom from the Google Play Store
6
Guardian Kingdoms
If you are looking to play together with other friends and help each other out, Guardian Kingdoms allows you to join your allies, jumping into any battle they are in, and helping them dominate the field. Along with setting up your kingdom, upgrading heroes, and the usual, you can sometimes conquer much more powerful areas just by having your friends there fighting with you.
Note that although in the past the game was not perfectly optimised, it now runs pretty well and it even has a bunch of new Troops, Barracks and battle leagues. It's pretty good if you want a game similar to CoC.Download Guardian Kingdoms for Android or iOS
7
Dawn of Titans
Dawn of Titans is a more graphically pleasing take on Clash of Clans. The amount of minions in the game is also much greater, allowing you to control an army of thousands instead of dozens, giving you the feel of actually going to war. However, most of the gameplay and strategy will rely upon actual Titans which you can upgrade and command.
Dawn of Titans has a campaign mode as well as online PvP. There are also often special events, which can keep you coming back for more.Download Dawn of Titans from the Google Play Store
8
Jungle Heat
Jungle Heat is like a less intense version of Clash of Clans, with tons of little features that just make it easier to sink your teeth into. Being able to see an enemy's camp by spending some gold before making an attack, for example, can really help you start to understand this type of game and play it thoroughly. Jungle Heat holds your hand but is good for getting started in the genre.
In the graphics department, Jungle Heat is... a hit! It features cartoonish visuals with characters that closely resemble popular ones, like Lara Croft and Indiana Jones, and combined with the fun playstyle, it makes this game a win in our book.Download Jungle Heat from the App Store or Google Play Store
9
Gods of Olympus
Gods of Olympus has a Greek God twist, where there are 12 Olympians that rule the land. You need to command the gods of Olympus and use them to kill enemies and units that stand in your way. There is still kingdom-building, upgrading, and more. You’ll spend a lot of time controlling the gods though, and ensuring they make the right moves. In that aspect is similar to Dawn of Titans as well.Download Gods of Olympus for iOS or Android
10
Clash Royale
Another title brought to you by the creators of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale is quite similar. One of the standout differences is that there is a multiplayer mode that has the Royales - all of your favourite Clash of Clans troops, defence and even dragons! You need to defend the king and princesses, build up a clan, and duel players.
If you want to start your Clash Royale journey the right way, we have a Clash Royale tier list where we rank all the best cards in the current season. It's one of our top picks when it comes to strategising and having fun at the same time - and it has tons of players too!Download Clash Royale from the Google Play Store or App Store
11
Vikings: War of Clans
Vikings: War of Clans is a great strategy-building game. You need to defend your settlement from enemy clans, repel attacks and, at the same time, attack other tribes and collect resources. Also, you can solve interesting puzzles for rewards. Vikings: War of Clans is a multiplayer title, therefore, you can play with your friends.
If the Norse theme is to your liking, this is one of the very best titles out there. It has everything - scary warriors and battleships, snow, and skirmishes every step of the way!Download Vikings: War of Clans for Android or iOS
12
Clash of Kings
Clash of Kings is a multiplayer title that is really similar to Clash of Clans. It is a real-time strategy where you have to fight against other players. The gameplay is just crazy. You can either join forces with other kings or betray them. It all depends on how you want to play. Create troops, upgrade them, rule the kingdom and crush your hateful enemies!
Finding your favourite civilisation and evolving it, developing it (and of course crushing your enemies when they least expect it) makes Clash of Kings extremely fun and a must-play if you loved CoC.Download Clash of Kings from the App Store or Google Play Store
13
Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle
It is time to test your strength and take control of the world. If you have the bravery and strategic thinking to take on this task, then you should definitely give Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle a try! Join a legion or create your own, and show your enemies how strong and intelligent you are. The best way to do this is to take over their lands.
There are cards upon cards and strategies upon strategies, and you always need to figure out the best one for your current situation. Good luck with that!
Download Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle for Android or iOS
With this, we are closing down the list of games like Clash of Clans. Did we miss any titles worth mentioning? Leave a comment below and we will try to review them.
