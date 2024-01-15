Sea of Conquest recipes - Make delicious fried fish, broth and...tacos?

Cooking is a very important aspect of Sea of Conquest, as meals can give you ability boosts and emeralds when you cook something for the first time.

There are various Sea of Conquest recipes that you can use, but the ingredients for the top-tier meals are hard to find.

Yar-har maties, and welcome back to the Sea of Conquest. This pirate RPG has been taking the Seven Seas by storm, challenging you to play through the adventures of the 'infamous pirate' Henry Hells, all while gathering your own crew and building up your flagship to be the terror of the oceans. Naturally, you'll also be gathering treasure and sinking other pirates on your way.

We’ve already covered some top tips for how to get started in Sea of Conquest. But one aspect we only touched on was the cooking feature. It seems that virtually every RPG nowadays has food in some way or another, letting you boost your stats, gathering abilities, and more. Sea of Conquest is no exception.

In real life, the most important thing for pirates wasn't treasure or dodging death by bullet and blade, but food and other supplies. Many pirates would actually prioritise sinking or looting ships that had a valuable cargo of sails, wood and carpentry supplies! The same is true for food, and scurvy was a constant threat. So, a varied diet was important but rare. You’d usually have to make do with hardtack and a cup of lemon juice to ward off disease - if you were lucky.

Fortunately, in the fantastic world of Sea of Conquest, you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you can put the cooks in your Galley to work on a variety of delicious and unusual cuisine to feed your crew and boost your abilities! Not only that but when you unlock or cook these for the first time, you’ll also get those all-precious Emeralds as a reward! You’ll also be able to make them without manually selecting the ingredients.

Gathering ingredients

Before we get started on how to make these recipes, we need to talk about how to gather ingredients. Most of them can be acquired by finding Treasure Chests and taking supplies from wrecked ships. However, for other more specialised ingredients, if you want a steady supply, you’ll need to upgrade your ship with the requisite stations.

Naturally, before you build anything else, you’ll need the Galley, which will allow you to actually begin cooking these dishes. There are three stations aboard your flagship that you can also install to provide ingredients. These are The Chicken Coop, Salvage Bay and Cattle Shed. Respectively, they provide Eggs, Aquatic Products (fish etc.) and Milk. Each of these takes 30 pieces of wood in their base form and can be upgraded as other stations are.

You can also upgrade your ship with the Mess Hall enhancement. This lets you instead trade your recipes for a direct gold influx by trading it in. It's a good way to make some money with the higher-tier ingredients, but we’d recommend sticking to quests and treasure as your primary earner.

The recipes in Sea of Conquest come in five rarities: C, B, A, S and S+. Each corresponds to how rare their ingredients are and what effect they have on the crew. Generally, to unlock the next tier of a recipe, double the ingredients. So, let’s get started with the lowest tier of ingredients...