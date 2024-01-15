Sea of Conquest recipes - Make delicious fried fish, broth and...tacos?
| Sea of Conquest
- Cooking is a very important aspect of Sea of Conquest, as meals can give you ability boosts and emeralds when you cook something for the first time.
- There are various Sea of Conquest recipes that you can use, but the ingredients for the top-tier meals are hard to find.
Yar-har maties, and welcome back to the Sea of Conquest. This pirate RPG has been taking the Seven Seas by storm, challenging you to play through the adventures of the 'infamous pirate' Henry Hells, all while gathering your own crew and building up your flagship to be the terror of the oceans. Naturally, you'll also be gathering treasure and sinking other pirates on your way.
We’ve already covered some top tips for how to get started in Sea of Conquest. But one aspect we only touched on was the cooking feature. It seems that virtually every RPG nowadays has food in some way or another, letting you boost your stats, gathering abilities, and more. Sea of Conquest is no exception.
In real life, the most important thing for pirates wasn't treasure or dodging death by bullet and blade, but food and other supplies. Many pirates would actually prioritise sinking or looting ships that had a valuable cargo of sails, wood and carpentry supplies! The same is true for food, and scurvy was a constant threat. So, a varied diet was important but rare. You’d usually have to make do with hardtack and a cup of lemon juice to ward off disease - if you were lucky.
Fortunately, in the fantastic world of Sea of Conquest, you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, you can put the cooks in your Galley to work on a variety of delicious and unusual cuisine to feed your crew and boost your abilities! Not only that but when you unlock or cook these for the first time, you’ll also get those all-precious Emeralds as a reward! You’ll also be able to make them without manually selecting the ingredients.
Gathering ingredientsBefore we get started on how to make these recipes, we need to talk about how to gather ingredients. Most of them can be acquired by finding Treasure Chests and taking supplies from wrecked ships. However, for other more specialised ingredients, if you want a steady supply, you’ll need to upgrade your ship with the requisite stations.
Naturally, before you build anything else, you’ll need the Galley, which will allow you to actually begin cooking these dishes. There are three stations aboard your flagship that you can also install to provide ingredients. These are The Chicken Coop, Salvage Bay and Cattle Shed. Respectively, they provide Eggs, Aquatic Products (fish etc.) and Milk. Each of these takes 30 pieces of wood in their base form and can be upgraded as other stations are.
You can also upgrade your ship with the Mess Hall enhancement. This lets you instead trade your recipes for a direct gold influx by trading it in. It's a good way to make some money with the higher-tier ingredients, but we’d recommend sticking to quests and treasure as your primary earner.
The recipes in Sea of Conquest come in five rarities: C, B, A, S and S+. Each corresponds to how rare their ingredients are and what effect they have on the crew. Generally, to unlock the next tier of a recipe, double the ingredients. So, let’s get started with the lowest tier of ingredients...
C Tier Recipes
- Raw Minced Meat Taco - 1x Maize, 1x Raw Meat and 1x Berries. Provides 24 supplies or can be traded for 120 Gold in the Mess Hall
- Burnt Fish - x1 Blue Fish and 1x Egg. Provides 15 Supplies or 75 Gold.
- Greasy Cake - 1x Egg and 1x Milk. Provides 15 Supplies or 75 Gold.
- Salted Fish Soup - 1x Water,1x Green Fish. Provides 15 Supplies or 75 Gold.
- Rare-grilled Fish - 1x Green/Blue fish. Provides 8 Supplies or 50 Gold.
- Slimy Ice Cream - 1x Milk. Provides 8 Supplies or 40 Gold at the Mess Hall.
- Burnt Egg - 1x Egg. Provides 4 Supplies or 20 Gold.
- Canned Broth - 1x Water. Provides 4 Supplies or 20 .
- Tough Meatballs - 1x Raw Meat. Provides 48 Supplies or 240.
- Rotten Fruit Salad - 1x Berries. Provides 24 Supplies or 120 .
- Mushy Tortilla Chips - 1x Maize. Provides 24 Supplies or 120.
- Raw Fish Taco - 1x Maize, 1x Green Fish. Replenishes 30 Supplies or traded for 150 Gold.
- Salted Bone Broth - 1x Marrowbone, 1x Water. Provides 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Mushy Oatmeal Cookies - 1x Oats. Provides 15 Supplies or 75 Gold
- Canned Vegetable Soup - 1x Cabbage. Provides 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Canned Borscht - 1x Cabbage, 1x Meat. Provides 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Raw Pine Nuts - 1x Pine Nuts. Provides 15 Supplies or 75 Gold.
- Burnt Honey Glazed Ham - 1x Honey, 1x Meat. Provides 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Slimey Milk Candy - 1x Honey, 1x Milk. Provides 15 Supplies or 75 Gold.
- Undesirable Food - The result of a failed recipe, this can only be sold for a small amount of gold. Effectively useless.
B Tier Recipes
- Ordinary Fried Fish - 2x Blue Fish, 1x Egg. 30 Supplies or 150 Gold.
- Ordinary Fish Soup -2x Blue Fish, 1x Water. 30 Supplies or 150 Gold.
- Ordinary Cake -1x Milk, 1x Egg. 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Ordinary Grilled Fish -1x Purple Fish. 20 Supplies or 100 Gold.
- Ordinary Ice Cream -2x Milk. 20 Supplies or 100 Gold.
- Ordinary Fried Egg - 2x Egg. 10 Supplies or 100 Gold.
- Ordinary Broth - 2x Water. 10 Supplies or 50 Gold.
- Ordinary Fish Slices - 1x Orange Fish, 3x Blue Fish. 96 Supplies or 480 Gold.
- Ordinary Meatballs - 2x Raw Meat. 210 Supplies or 1050 Gold.
- Ordinary Fruit Salad - 2x Berries. 105 Supplies or 525 Gold.
- Ordinary Tortilla Chips - 2x Maize. 105 Supplies or 525 Gold.
- Ordinary Fried Fish Taco - 1x Maize, 2x Blue Fish. 168 Supplies or 840 Gold.
- Ordinary Minced Meat Taco - 1x Maize, 2x Raw Meat. 168 Supplies or 840 Gold.
- Ordinary Bone Broth - 2x Marrowbone, 1x Water. 168 Supplies or 840 Gold.
- Ordinary Oatmeal Cookies - 1x Oats, 1x Eggs. 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Ordinary Vegetable Soup - 1x Cabbage, 1x Water. 168 Supplies or 840 Gold.
- Ordinary Borscht - 1x Cabbage, 2x Meat. 168 Supplies or 840 Gold.
- Ordinary Toasted Pine Nuts - 2x Pine Nuts. 24 Supplies or 120 Gold.
- Plain Honey Glazed Ham - 1x Honey, 2x Meat. 168 Supplies or 840 Gold.
- Ordinary Milk Candy - 1x Honey, 2x Milk. 25 Supplies or 120 Gold.
A Tier Recipes
- Fresh Fish Slices - 4x Purple Fish. 128 Supplies or 640 Gold.
- Freshly Fried Fish - 1x Orange Fish, 1x Milk, 1x Egg. 56 Supplies or 280 Gold.
- Hot Fish Soup - 1x Orange Fish, 1x Water. 56 Supplies or 280 Gold.
- Nicely Grilled Fish - 1x Orange Fish. 48 Supplies or 240 Gold.
- Freshly Baked Cake - 3x Egg, 1x Milk. 40 Supplies or 200 Gold.
- Freshly Made Ice Cream - 3x Milk. 36 Supplies or 180 Gold.
- Freshly Fried Egg - 3x Egg. 18 Supplies or 90 Gold.
- Hot Broth - 3x Water. 18 Supplies or 90 Gold.
- Freshly Made Meatballs - 3x Raw Meat. 216 Supplies or 1080 Gold.
- Fresh Fruit Salad - 3x Berries. 108 Supplies or 540 Gold.
- Freshly Made Tortilla Chips - 3x Maize. 108 Supplies or 540 Gold.
- Freshly Made Fried Fish Taco - 1x Maize, 3x Blue Fish. 216 Supplies or 1080 Gold.
- Freshly Made Minced Meat Taco - 1x Raw Meat, 1x Maize. 216 Supplies or 1080 gold.
- Hot Bone Broth - 2x Marrow Bone, 2x Water. 216 Supplies or 1080 Gold.
- Freshly Made Oatmeal Cookies - 1x Milk, 1x Oats, 1x Egg. 40 Supplies or 200 Gold.
- Hot Vegetable Soup - 3x Cabbage, 1x Water. 216 Supplies or 1080 Gold.
- Hot Borscht - 2x Meat, 2x Cabbage. 216 Supplies or 1080 Gold.
- Freshly Toasted Pine Nuts - 3x Pine Nuts. 40 Supplies or 200 Gold.
- Freshly Made Honey Glazed Ham - 2x Honey, 2x Meat. 216 Supplies or 1080 Gold.
- Freshly Made Milk Candy - 1x Honey, 3x Milk. 40 Supplies or 200 Gold.
S Tier Recipes
- Tender Fish Slices - 5x Purple Fish. 192 Supplies or 960 Gold.
- Wonderfully Fried Fish - 2x Egg, 2x Purple Fish. 72 Supplies or 360 Gold.
- Tasty Fish Soup - 1x Orange Fish, 1x Blue Fish, 1x Water. 72 Supplies or 360 Gold.
- Yummy Grilled Fish - 2x Purple Fish. 64 Supplies or 320 Gold.
- Smooth Ice Cream - 4x Milk. 64 Supplies or 320 Gold.
- Nice Fried Egg - 4x Egg. 32 Supplies or 160 Gold.
- Delicious Broth - 4x Water. 32 Supplies or 160 Gold.
- Fluffy Cake - 2x Egg, 2x Milk. 64 Supplies or 320 Gold.
- Luscious Meatballs - 4x Raw Meat. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Appetizing Fruit Salad - 4x Berries. 192 Supplies or 960 Gold.
- Crispy Tortilla Chips - 4x Maize. 192 Supplies or 960 gold.
- Delicious Fried Fish Taco - 1x Maize, 2x Purple Fish. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Delicious Minced Meat Taco - 2x Maize, 2x Raw Meat. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Crispy Oatmeal Cookies - 2x Oats, 1x Milk, 1x Eggs. 64 Supplies or 320 Gold.
- Delicious Vegetable Soup - 2x Cabbage, 2x Water. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Delicious Borscht - 2x Cabbage, 1x Raw Meat, 1x Milk. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Delicious Toasted Pine Nuts - 4x Pine Nuts. 64 Supplies or 320 Gold.
- Palatable Honey Glazed Ham - 1x Meat, 1x Milk, 1x Honey. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Smooth Milk Candy - 1x Honey, 3x Milk. 64 Supplies or 320 Gold.
- Tasty Bone Broth - 3x Marrow Bone, 1x Water. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
S+ Tier
- Exquisite Fish Slices - 4x Orange Fish. 384 Supplies or 1920 Gold.
- Crispy Fried Fish - 2x Egg, 2x Orange Fish. 104 Supplies or 520 Gold.
- Divine Fish Soup - 1x Orange Fish, 1x Purple Fish, 1x Water. 88 Supplies or 440 Gold.
- Finger Licking Grilled Fish - 1x Purple Fish, 1x Orange Fish. 80 Supplies or 400 Gold.
- Sumptuous Cake - 3x Milk, 1x Egg. 96 Supplies or 480 Gold.
- Heavenly Fried Fish Taco - 1x Maize, 3x Purple Fish. 600 Supplies or 3000 Gold.
- Heavenly Minced Meat Taco - 1x Maize, 3x Raw Meat. 600 Supplies or 3000 Gold.
- Divine Bone Broth - 2x Marrowbone, 1x Water, 1x Honey. 600 Supplies or 3000 Gold.
- Finger Licking Oatmeal Cookies - 1x Milk, 1x Egg, 1x Honey, 1x Oats. 96 Supplies or 480 Gold.
- Sumptuous Vegetable Soup - 1x Milk, 2x Cabbage, 1x Honey. 600 Supplies or 3000 Gold.
- Sumptuous Borscht - 1x Milk, 1x Cabbage, 2x Meat. 600 Supplies or 3000 Gold.
- Heavenly Toasted Pine Nuts - 3x Pine Nuts, 1x Honey. 96 supplies or 480 Gold.
- Superb Honey Glazed Ham - 2x Meat, 1x Honey, 1x Milk. 600 Supplies or 3000 Gold.
- Marvellous Milk Candy - 1x Pine Nuts, 1x Honey, 2x Milk. 96 Supplies or 480 Gold.