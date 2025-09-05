Age of Empires Mobile heroes tier list

Hero Type Miyamoto Mushashi Cavalry Lu Bu Cavarly King Arthur Cavarly, Swordsmen Hua Mulan Archer Attila the Hun Archer, Cavalry Leonidas Pikemen

At the top of our tier list, we have the best heroes that you can get. Make sure to use those that synergise nicely with the type of army you are trying to build. If you are F2P, I'd suggest staying away from Cavalry.

About Hua Mulan

About King Arthur

About Leonidas

Hua Mulan is a great choice for your archer army. This build focuses on Flying Swallow, Starchaser, Weak Spot Attack, and Double Attack. Her abilities give various buffs such as armor reduction, increased might, and enhanced damage over time.King Arthur is currently the only Mythic rarity hero. The only way to unlock him is through a VIP event, though. If you somehow get your hands on him, his key skills include Glory of Knight, which damages multiple enemies and boosts his stats, and Sword of Radiance, which triggers the Blessing of Glory state, allowing him to ignore a percentage of enemy defences.Be it for Sparta or your own kingdom, Leonidas is that guy. He's an amazing choice to lead your pikemen army. In fact, he's the go-to. His skill set is somewhat true to his lore, as Leonidas gains more power as his army loses troops. He has AoE damage, chances to counterattack, and also buffs his soldiers' damage. The best talent tree for Leonidas includes skills like Firm Strike, Unyielding Soul, Fearless Retribution, and Whirlwind Sweep.