Age of Empires Mobile heroes tier list
There are so many heroes in AoE Mobile that it is hard for a new player to know who is the best and who is the worst. But, rest assured, we do know, and that's why we decided to make an Age of Empires Mobile tier list and rank every currently available hero!
Age of Empires Mobile - Heroes Tier List
|Tier
|Hero
|S
|Miyamoto Musashi, Lu Bu, Hua Mulan, King Arthur, Attila the Hun
|A
|Hannibal, Octavian, Justinian the Great, Leonidas, Suleiman, Tribhuwana, Yodit, Ram-Khamhaeng, Queen Seondeok, Sun Tzu, Diao Chan
|B
|Boudica, Constantine the Great, King Derrick, Theodora, Yi Seong-gye, Cleopatra, Rani Durgavati, Richard, Sejong The Great
|C
|Julius Caesar, Joan of Arc, Cid, Bushra, Hammurabi, Tariq, Frederick Barbarossa, Philip IV, Guan Yu, Bellevue, Cui Ruyi, Yi Sun-Shin, Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, Tokugawa Ieyasu
|F
|Darius the Great, Leo, Li Daoxuan, Leon, Axel, Baldassi, Wu Wei, Nino, Gao Meng, Gatos, Yuan Xia, Narses, Luki, Kaso, Thanius, Diao Chan, Clyde
This is a general AoE Mobile tier list that includes every hero that's currently available. If you want to read more details about them and why they rank the way they do, you can do so over the next few pages.
1
S-Tier
|Hero
|Type
|Miyamoto Mushashi
|Cavalry
|Lu Bu
|Cavarly
|King Arthur
|Cavarly, Swordsmen
|Hua Mulan
|Archer
|Attila the Hun
|Archer, Cavalry
|Leonidas
|Pikemen
At the top of our tier list, we have the best heroes that you can get. Make sure to use those that synergise nicely with the type of army you are trying to build. If you are F2P, I'd suggest staying away from Cavalry.
About Hua MulanHua Mulan is a great choice for your archer army. This build focuses on Flying Swallow, Starchaser, Weak Spot Attack, and Double Attack. Her abilities give various buffs such as armor reduction, increased might, and enhanced damage over time.
About King ArthurKing Arthur is currently the only Mythic rarity hero. The only way to unlock him is through a VIP event, though. If you somehow get your hands on him, his key skills include Glory of Knight, which damages multiple enemies and boosts his stats, and Sword of Radiance, which triggers the Blessing of Glory state, allowing him to ignore a percentage of enemy defences.
About LeonidasBe it for Sparta or your own kingdom, Leonidas is that guy. He's an amazing choice to lead your pikemen army. In fact, he's the go-to. His skill set is somewhat true to his lore, as Leonidas gains more power as his army loses troops. He has AoE damage, chances to counterattack, and also buffs his soldiers' damage. The best talent tree for Leonidas includes skills like Firm Strike, Unyielding Soul, Fearless Retribution, and Whirlwind Sweep.
2
A-Tier
|Hero
|Type
|Hannibal
|Cavalry
|Octavian
|Pikemen
|Justinian the Great
|Cavarly
|Suleiman
|Archer
|Tribhuwana
|Pikemen, Cavalry
|Yodit
|Swordsmen
|Queen Seondeok
|Swordsmen
|Sun Tzu
|Pikemen, Cavalry
|Ram-Khamhaeng
|Pikemen
|Diao Chan
|Cavalry, Archer
A-tier heroes are excellent choices to lead your army. They are just not as overpowered as the S-Tier options, that's all. But for anyone who isn't looking to spend real money, these heroes do the job.
About OctavianOctavian is a great pairing with Leonidas to lead your pikemen army. His active skill adds Supreme Mark stacks whenever heroes use signature turn-based or secondary strike skills within 18 seconds.
About Justinian the GreatJustinian is a top-tier support hero who specialises in troop recovery and buffs that can reduce damage taken. He's a great partner for Cleopatra.
About TribhuwanaOne of the best support heroes, Tribhuwana's skillset is all about buffs and debuffs. Her skills are Regal Radiance, which recovers units and reduces enemy armour. Meanwhile, Ode To Java: Increases signature skill activation chance and provides unit recovery while Righteous Judgement deals significant damage while debuffing enemy heroes. Finally, King's Blade enhances damage after normal attacks.
3
B-Tier
|Hero
|Type
|Boudica
|Cavalry
|Constantine the Great
|Pikemen
|King Derrick
|Pikemen
|Theodora
|Archer
|Yi Seong Gye
|Pikemen, Cavalry
|Josephine
|Archer, Swordmen
|Rani Durgavati
|Archer, Cavalry
|Cleopatra
|Cavalry, Swordsmen
|Richard
|Pikemen
|Sejong The Great
|Cavalry
B-tier heroes perform above average compared to others. So, in short, they are good overall. Just don't expect the same heroics you'd get from an S-tier.
About JosephineIt's not often that a starting hero is actually good, but Josephine bucks the trend. And, especially if you are F2P, it's very easy to get her medals, so I think overall, she's an excellent choice for new players.
TheodoraAnother support hero, Theodora, can boost troops' damage and reduce damage taken. Pretty much like Cleopatra and Justinian.
4
C-Tier
|Hero
|Type
|Julius Caesar
|Pikemen, Swordsmen
|Joan of Arc
|Pikemen
|Cid
|Cavalry
|Hammurabi
|Swordsmen
|Bushra
|Pikemen, Cavalry
|Tariq
|Cavalry
|Frederick Barbarossa
|Pikemen
|Philip IV
|Swordsmen
|Guan Yu
|Cavalry
|Bellevue
|Archer
|Yi Sun-Shin
|Archer
|Toyotomi Hideyoshi
|Swordsmen
|Oda Nobunaga
|Swordsmen
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Swordsmen
Not a lot to say here. C-Tier Heroes are simply not that good. Or, there are just many better options in Age of Empires Mobile right now.
That said, you might have to use some of them in the very early stages of the game, like, for example, Joan of Arc. Later on, make sure to switch to better choices that fit your type of army, though.
Oh, and don't use your resources on any of them. It's a waste.
5
D-Tier
|Hero
|Type
|Darius the Great
|Pikemen, Swordsmen
|Leo
|Pikemen
|Li Daoxuan
|Swordsmen
|Leon
|Archer
|Axel
|Cavalry
|Baldassi
|Swordsmen
|Wu Wei
|Pikemen
|Nino
|Swordsmen
|Gao Meng
|Swordsmen
|Gatos
|Pikemen
|Yuan Xia
|Archer
|Narses
|Cavalry
|Luki
|Archer
|Kaso
|Cavalry
|Thanius
|Pikemen
|Clyde
|Cavalry
|Cui Ruyi
|Archer
Usually, they save the best for last, but I saved the worst. So, let's talk about the worst heroes in Age of Empires mobile! How about that? Nah, I don't think so.
Just ignore them, I won't get into any details as to why these heroes rank the way they do. They are just trash.
Keep in mind that this list will probably change with future updates. Maybe we get new heroes, or some of the existing ones get their skills rebalanced. So, we suggest revisiting this page from time to time to get the latest Age of Empires Mobile tier list.
