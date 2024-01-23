Sea of Conquest distillery recipes - Bootlegging on the high seas

Distilling recipes are as important in Sea of Conquest as they were to the real sailors in the old times.

We have gathered every distilling recipe on this list, and you can use them to make everything from ordinary drinks to heavenly meads, beers and other alcoholic beverages.

In a pirate’s daily life, alcohol was a multi-use tool for everything from disinfecting wounds to making safe drinking water. Grog was a concoction made of rum, lime juice and slimy potable - fresh water that was mixed together to make it safe to drink. Yes, alcohol was as vital as cannonballs or plans to repair the ship…

Fortunately, in Sea of Conquest, it’s much easier to get the drink you need. Rather than sailing to the Caribbean or the West Indies, you can simply set up a Distilling Station on board and brew your own! As with cooking (you can find all the recipes for the dishes in Sea of Conquest here), you’ll need to collect ingredients from your gathering stations and from sinking Armed Freighters to distil spirits and other drinks.

Distilling is slightly more straightforward than cooking. If you know anything about liquor, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what makes what - gin is made with berries, wine is made with grapes, vodka is made with potatoes - and then extrapolate the higher-tier versions by increasing the number of supplied ingredients from there.

With that in mind, let’s start with the lowest tier of distillery recipes.