Sea of Conquest distillery recipes - Bootlegging on the high seas
| Sea of Conquest
- Distilling recipes are as important in Sea of Conquest as they were to the real sailors in the old times.
- We have gathered every distilling recipe on this list, and you can use them to make everything from ordinary drinks to heavenly meads, beers and other alcoholic beverages.
In a pirate’s daily life, alcohol was a multi-use tool for everything from disinfecting wounds to making safe drinking water. Grog was a concoction made of rum, lime juice and slimy potable - fresh water that was mixed together to make it safe to drink. Yes, alcohol was as vital as cannonballs or plans to repair the ship…
Fortunately, in Sea of Conquest, it’s much easier to get the drink you need. Rather than sailing to the Caribbean or the West Indies, you can simply set up a Distilling Station on board and brew your own! As with cooking (you can find all the recipes for the dishes in Sea of Conquest here), you’ll need to collect ingredients from your gathering stations and from sinking Armed Freighters to distil spirits and other drinks.
Distilling is slightly more straightforward than cooking. If you know anything about liquor, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what makes what - gin is made with berries, wine is made with grapes, vodka is made with potatoes - and then extrapolate the higher-tier versions by increasing the number of supplied ingredients from there.
With that in mind, let’s start with the lowest tier of distillery recipes.
1
B Tier Recipes
- Ordinary Wine - 1x Grapes (24 Supplies or 280 Gold)
- Ordinary Tequila - 1x Agave (24 Supplies or 280 Gold)
- Ordinary Vodka - 1x Potato (24 Supplies or 480 Gold)
- Ordinary Gin - 1x Juniper Berry (24 Supplies or 480 Gold)
- Ordinary Whisky - 1x Barley (24 Supplies or 480 Gold)
- Regular Beverage - 1x Water (Negligible)
- Ordinary Rum - 1x Sugar Cane (24 Supplies or 480 Gold)
2
A Tier Recipes
- Premium Wine - 2x Grapes (32 Supplies or 640 Gold)
- Premium Tequila - 2x Agave (32 Supplies or 640 Gold)
- Premium Rum - 2x Barley (32 Supplies or 640 Gold)
- Premium Vodka - 2x Potato (32 Supplies or 640 Gold)
- Premium Gin - 2x Juniper Berry (32 Supplies or 640 Gold
- Premium Whisky - 2x Barley (32 Supplies or 640 Gold)
- Ordinary Gin Fizz - 1x Soda, 1x Juniper Berries (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary Gin & Tonic - 1x Grape, 1x Juniper Berry, 1x Orange/Lemon, 1x Tonic Water (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary The Sailor - 1x Potato, 2x Juniper Berries, 1x Orange (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary Hot Toddy - 1x Barley, 1x Sugar (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary Gaucus’s Kiss - 1x Barley, 1x Sugar Cane (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary Homeland - 1x Grape, 1x Juniper Berry (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary Wheat Beer - 1x Wheat (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
- Ordinary Mead - 1x Honey (64 Supplies or 1280 Gold)
3
S Tier Recipes
- Reserve Wine - 3x Grapes (40 Supplies or 800 Gold)
- Reserve Tequila - 3x Agave (40 Supplies or 800 Gold)
- Reserve Rum - 3x Sugar Cane (40 Supplies or 800 Gold)
- Reserve Vodka - 3x Potato (40 Supplies or 800 Gold)
- Reserve Gin - 3x Juniper Berries (40 Supplies or 800 Gold)
- Reserve Whisky - 3x Barley (40 Supplies or 800 Gold)
- Premium Gin Fizz - 1x Juniper Berry, 1x Lemon, 1x Soda (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Gin & Tonic - 1x Juniper Berry, 2x Tonic Water (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Tequila Sunset - 1x Grapes, 1x Juniper Berries, 1x Agave, 1x Orange (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Lonely Queen - 1x Grape, 1x Agave, 1x Water (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium The Sailor - 1x Potato, 1x Juniper Berry (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Hot Toddy - 1x Barley, 1x Sugar, 1x Water (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Gaucus’s Kiss - 3x Sugar Cane, 1x Barley (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Hometown - 2x Grape, 2x Juniper Berry (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Mojito - 1x Sugar Cane, 1x Lemon, 1x Honey (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Mead - 2x Honey (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
- Premium Wheat Beer - 2x Wheat (96 Supplies or 1920 Gold)
4
S+ Tier Recipes
- Divine Gin Fizz - 1x Juniper Berry, 1x Lemon, 1x Sugar, 1x Soda (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Divine Gin & Tonic - 1x Juniper Berry, 3x Tonic Water (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Divine Tequila Sunset - 2x Oranges, 1x Grapes, 1x Agave (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Divine Lonely Queen - 2x Agave, 1x Orange, 1x Lemon (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Divine The Sailor - 2x Orange, 2x Lemon (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Heavenly Hot Toddy - 2x Barley, 1x Water, 1x Sugar (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Divine Gaucus’s Kiss - 2x Sugar Cane, 2x Barley (19 2 Supplies or 3840 Gold
- Heavenly Hometown - 1x Grape, 3x Juniper Berry (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Divine Mojito - 2x Sugar Cane, 1x Lemon, 1x Sugar (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Heavenly Mead - 3x Honey (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)
- Heavenly Wheat Beer - 3x Wheat (192 Supplies or 3840 Gold)