Tomb of the Mask offers breakneck retro labyrinth-solving action on Netflix Games

Tomb of the Mask is coming to Netflix Games

Take on labyrinths in turn and challenge the depths with your magical golden masks

Either take on a slowly ramping challenge with map mode or dive right into arcade mode

While it's had some rather disappointing losses over the years, Netflix Games remains a surprisingly good value-for-money service in mobile gaming. There are plenty of indie hits you can't find anywhere else on mobile, like Into the Breach, for example, and other interesting games such as the latest addition, Tomb of the Mask!

Tomb of the Mask will be familiar to many longtime readers as it first hit mobile way back in 2018. In it you play an intrepid explorer who discovers a mysterious golden mask that transforms him into a powerful, agile Tomb Seeker that can explore labyrinths at breakneck pace. It's set to hit Netflix Games on June 25th according to its iOS App Store listing.

Mask on moment

I do mean 'breakneck' by the way because in Tomb of the Mask you'll be speeding around the grid racing to hit the high score or against the advancing wall of death crawling across each tomb. By unlocking new masks, you'll also gain different abilities, alongside the various power-ups scattered across the tomb.

It's easy to see the retro DNA infused into Tomb of the Mask for certain. This is, after all, a shamelessly challenging take on the puzzle genre. You can even head from the more standard map mode, which ramps up the challenge gradually, into the more hardcore arcade mode to put your skills to the test.

Tomb of the Mask earned a fairly even-handed review back when it first released in 2018. But being able to play it not just for free but in an even more polished state with the benefit of hindsight on Netflix Games makes it well worth having a go at.

If Tomb of the Mask barely gives you pause, and you relish a new challenge, then you might want to have a go at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for even more picks!