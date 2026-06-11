Dungeon Raze lets you smash your way through the crawl, coming soon to iOS and Android

No walls can hold you back in the upcoming Dungeon Raze

Blast through them as a magically empowered witch and rescue your friends

Take on bosses, destroy the dungeon core in time attack mode or overcome the ultimate challenge in hard mode

Ah, dungeon crawling. Yes, it may be fun for us. But won't someone spare a thought for the poor adventurers who have to make their way through these labyrinths? If only they could smash their way through the walls hemming them in. But sadly that's not the case. Not unless you're playing Dungeon Raze, anyway, which is coming to Android and iOS on June 18th.

Every so often a new release crosses my desk that truly speaks for itself. And Dungeon Raze is just that. This top-down shooter was previously released on PC and is now making its way to iOS and Android. In it, no structure can hold you back as you take on the role of a wall-breaking witch. Blast your way to freedom, rescue your friends and work to destroy the dungeon.

Raze the stakes

I guess the best way to describe Dungeon Raze is that it's sort of like a Survivors-like, but in reality it does throw things back to the good old days of top-down shooters. Blasting through enemies is fast, fun and visceral as pixels fly about the screen and walls get shattered.

Developed by veteran developer Kotaru Yoshida, Dungeon Raze has all the hallmarks of creative, innovative design from what we've seen of it. You can even ditch the usual loop and head straight into the Speed Raze mode to work towards the dungeon's core and obliterate it within a set time limit.

Or if you'd prefer to just enjoy the power fantasy, there's always Eternal Dungeon for infinite power-ups, and the ultimate challenge with Hard Dungeon! Suffice it to say, I think that dungeon Raze is well worth eyeing up if you're a fan of top-down shooters and dungeon crawlers.

Speaking of Vampire Survivors though, there are plenty of great options if you fancy playing that on mobile. Why not take a look at our list of the best games like Vampire Survivors to find our favourite picks just like it?