Top 25 best open world games for Android phones and tablets
Top-notch exploration gems to satisfy your urge listed as the best open world games for Android
If you are looking for some of the best open-world games for Android to play on your devices, look no further. We have compiled a handpicked list of some of the best Android open world games that you can play right now! It wasn't easy to select just 15, with so many good titles out there, but the ones we've listed below stood out the most.
Be it through stunningly looking graphics or an immersive playstyle, you can use these worlds to escape your own, submerging yourself into the fantasy within, or find a realistic one where you can try becoming someone completely different. Many of the below-listed games come with their own stories, quests, and ways to explore - as well as hidden areas and things to discover while you are embarking on your own journey.
A surge of Android open world gamesOpen world games are vast, giving you plenty of content to actually play through. There has been a considerable rise of these titles in the last 15 years, with many, many games like Minecraft, GTA, Legend of Zelda showcasing large worlds where players are free to do basically whatever they want to do.
The Android open-world games you'll find below are some of the top choices out there, and no matter your preference, we're positive you will find the perfect one for you. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the list of open-world games for Android devices!Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer staff
1
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play, role-playing game that has a large, fantasy-themed world. In it, you can explore whilst battling and using elemental magic to keep your character up to date on the latest ways to destroy people in your path. This world has seven nations, which are each tied to an element and ruled by a god.
There is a bit of a story to keep things interesting, and the open-world within it is stunning. So, to put it simply, there is plenty to look at, making Genshin Impact the first choice on our best open world games for Android! Take some of these Genshin Impact codes and don't forget to take a peek at our tier list in case you decide to download it!Download Genshin Impact
2
Frostborn: Coop Survival
Frostborn is a survival game with ARPG elements, having you create a character, pick out a class, and then start completing missions to level up your character. Along with these missions, however, you will need to explore the world to gather resources and upgrade your base - to keep you and your friends safe from the enemies that are attacking it. Frostborn is online titles, so you can team up with other players for a better chance of survival.
You've got a beautiful open world to explore, a lot of tasks to keep you busy at all times, and more than enough items to craft, build and expand your shelter with.Download Frostborn
3
Oceanhorn
Oceanhorn is a cartoony-looking game, full of cheerful colours and adorable plants. There is so much detail in the environment - it’s just so fun to explore. You will be searching for loot around the world, killing enemies when they crop up, and searching for your father who has seemingly disappeared.
There are tons of puzzles and secrets in this one too, so it might take you quite some time to search through it all, but it’s worth exploring everything, thus landing Oceanhorn a spot in our best open world games for Android list.Although it's already 8 years old Oceanhorn is still at the top of the tree!Download Oceanhorn
4
Minecraft - Pocket Edition
Minecraft is one of the biggest Android open world games out there, still charting each and every month. If you don’t know about Minecraft, it’s a world of cubes, which you can mine, build, craft into other material and more. It has mobs that can be attacked and destroyed, as well as loads of different types of villages and structures that can spawn in the world, waiting to be discovered.
If you decide to hop into the game, you can use our guides like the best Minecraft PE addons and how to install them, or the most trending Minecraft PE skins in 2022!
The game is constantly updated and a family favourite in most households. And let's be fair - there are very few people who haven't heard of it yet, not to mention the fun and easy-to-get-into gameplay it features!Download Minecraft
5
Goat Simulator
Goat Simulator is a wacky, funny game where you play as a goat who is into causing chaos. You can explore a world much like the one you live in, whilst playing as a goat who headbutts everything, gaining points for the sheer amount of destruction you cause.
It is littered with bugs, is not realistic at all, and instead is just something funny to play around with - and nobody can stop you from destroying anything. In all honesty, though, that's where all the fun lays. It's an open-world goat madness that will put a smile on your face.Download Goat Simulator
6
Dawn of Isles
With graphics that are reminiscent of Breath of the Wild, Dawn of Isles is an Android RPG with a bit of crafting mixed in. You will be exploring a bunch of islands, gathering resources and constructing buildings, to create more items that can help you in battle or be sold. As you roam, you can also find and end up with a bunch of pets, which is very fun! These pets add a lot of character to the game and make for great exploration companions.
It's not as popular as some of the other titles on the list, but it looks beautiful, is easy to get into, and is most certainly a creation that will give you a lot of options in terms of exploring.Download Dawn of Isles
7
Sky: Children of the Light
Sky: Children of Light is a beautiful adventure game about spreading hope to a kingdom that has seen all of its stars fallen from the sky. It is full of mystery, even in the way players interact with each other, as nobody can talk and instead need to communicate through movements and animations, trying to understand the world around them and bring stars back to the sky.
It's a wholesome title, with amazing-looking graphics, that leaves you with an unshakable feeling of accomplishment. One of those games that you get good vibes from, the moment you set foot into its universe. Simply brilliant. If you ever get stuck in Sky: Children of the Light, consult some of our tips!Download Sky: Children of the Light
8
Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
Don’t Starve is a dark, open world, survival game where the goal is in the name: don’t end up starving to death. In the Shipwrecked episode of the game, you will find yourself playing a character who is stranded in a tropical archipelago. You must explore the world, gather resources, craft items, stay away from the dark and look to build a world where you can actually survive. It’s a challenge, but fun to play and discover.
Shipwrecked is as great as the original Don't Starve, but the fact that you can travel overseas makes it a little bit more exciting. Nonetheless, both titles deserve a spot on our best open world Android games.Download Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
9
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go is an open world game that takes place in the real life, allowing players to use AR features to actually bring Pokemon to their own cities, homes and parks. Gyms and Poke Stops are in the real world, encouraging you to explore new locations, while also battling other players and finding Team Rocket. There is a lot to do and even walking around is rewarded.
It's one of the open world games for Android that let you explore the world you live in too, giving it a special place on the list. Just remember to pay attention to your surroundings (sounds familiar?). If you'd like to know more, feel free to check out our Pokemon GO review!
Feel free to use our Pokemon Go friend codes to find more people to play with, or Pokemon GO promo codes to get some free goodies!Download Pokemon GO
10
EVE Echoes
Many players are familiar with EVE, the space-exploring RPG where you can pilot about the galaxy and explore the unthinkable. EVE Echoes is the mobile equivalent of that, featuring the same stunning space graphics and the countless star systems we've all been accustomed to from EVE.
There is a multitude of unique ships players can embark on, each specializing in specific tasks, from mining to battling and trading. It allows for so many possibilities, that it's impossible to run out of tasks to do. Easily one of the best open world games for Android tablets and phones even in 2022.
We can help you with the Eve Echoes Story Missions and rewards if you are interested in playing it!Download EVE Echoes
11
Terraria
Terraria is a pixelated, 2D adventure game where you can fight enemies that come out at night, dig into the bottom of the world to find new resources, explore the world and build up your own base and defences! There is a lot to do and the creatures you will face off against are strange and sometimes quite interesting to watch! Terraria is more fun with friends to help you stay alive.
Terraria is a favourite of many, and when you take all of the abovementioned aspects into account, it's easy to see why. The easy-to-digest play style and countless possibilities offer so many options, players (myself included) will find it hard to resist creating something unique.Download Terraria
12
ARK: Survival Evolved
ARK is a survival game with dinosaurs! This world has over 80 different dinosaurs and primal creatures that need you to capture and tame. It is also filled with tribes, looking to build and survive as the dinosaurs roam about, attacking and generally destroying the things that humans have built. The world is quite interesting, especially as you are against such ancient creatures.
While we briefly had something that closely resembled ARK in Durango: Wild Lands, that game is no longer an option since its servers got permanently shut down. Otherwise, it would've been on this list long ago thanks to its stunning graphics and immersive play style!Download ARK: Survival Evolved
13
Dragon Raja
If you love games with amazing graphics style and a dedicated player base, you might want to check out Dragon Raja. This stunningly-looking title combines RPG elements with anime characters and personality-building features (yeah, in-game personality is a thing!) into what you could call a masterpiece.
You have quests to complete and tons of players to meet and form bonds with, and eventually, create something of an in-game social life. It's truly fun and engaging, and if you haven't checked it out yet, we strongly suggest you do so.Download Dragon Raja
14
LifeAfter
If you love survival games and virus-infested post-apocalyptic zombie-style titles (yeah, that's a mouthful), this one will shake you in your boots. It's a great looking open-world adventure survival where you can build your own shelter, interact with other real life players, cook food and do everything within your power to stay alive.
LifeAfter receives constant updates and has a dedicated player base, but you will find it quite easy to get into. Make sure you give it a try, it's fun, intense, and features massive open-world opportunities.Download LifeAfter
15
Crashlands
Crashlands is an adventure RPG game where you will find yourself stranded on a planet, looking to find packages that you have promised to deliver. In this world, you will need to explore, build bases, tame the wildlife found there - as well as craft various items that can make your job and survival much easier.
This is a fun title with a lot to do, and a great final title to complete our top open-world Android games list - for now. If you have some more suggestions, make sure to let us know!Download Crashlands
16
The Legend of Neverland
A game that is essentially pretty similar to Genshin Impact from a visual standpoint, The Legend of Neverland is an open-world game where players have to change the world turned evil back to the way it used to be, a wonderful paradise.
It's an RPG so players have to guide their preferred character all throughout the world, explore the dungeons and hidden secrets within, and enjoy the beautiful views the game offers.Download The Legend of Neverland
17
Perfect World Mobile
This game has been around for a pretty long time and has gathered a pretty solid player base as well. The ancient Chinese-inspired lore is a beautiful one, and the characters reflect that to a T. A lot of attention to detail went into creating the game, and the visuals and narrative elevate it to the next level.
As for the gameplay, there's always something to do - in-game events, dungeons, boss battles, and PvP are just a few of the most famous in-game features. Cross-server battles are also pretty common, but in order to come victorious you'll need to be pretty strong (quite obviously, since there many players who spend a lot of time maxing their characters).
It's, by all means, a game worth checking out, especially if Asian-inspired RPGs are your go-to games of choice.Download Perfect World Mobile
18
Avakin Life
In Avakin Life you can create your own character in a way to reflect you in real life - or something completely different; you can build your dream home, and also socialise with other players and form new bonds. The game looks beautiful and realistic, and it has a little bit of everything for every single player out there.
If you like the genre, by all means give it a try - it's one of the most realistic role-playing games you can dive into at the moment. And the best part? You can make lots of in-game friends!Download Avakin Life
19
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
You're probably familiar with the popular GTA title - GTA San Andreas is one game where players can do anything they wish to do - from robbing banks, living the 'thug life' through and through, driving expensive cars and pretty much anything else that you could imagine.
The game is still pretty intense even more than a decade after it was released (the first version), and with the mobile adaptation, it's now more accessible than ever. We recommend following the story at the start, then slowly starting your very own life, exactly the way you imagined it. It's a beautiful and realistic experience with all of the good and bad parts.Download Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
20
Diablo Immortal
Diablo Immortal is a relatively recent, long-awaited aRPG from Blizzard. After its fair share of backlash and comments, the game amassed massive success. It is not exactly the open-world game you imagined, but it features a pretty massive world to explore, just like most role-playing games out there.
The game is divided by seasons, and that makes it a truly amazing game to start at any point in time since you will always have a chance to catch up with the other players. Players can pick their own class and equip their favourite skills based on their play style, farm for whichever equipment they want, and challenge powerful bosses in the dungeons.Download Diablo Immortal
21
Growtopia
In Growtopia every player can become whoever they please. From building anything to crafting, trading and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy. With thousands and thousands of active players and even more mini-games to discover, Growtopia is a beautiful, open-world Android game featuring pixelated graphics and a plethora of fun.
If you're looking for a pretty light open-world game to enjoy at any moment of the day, Growtopia is a sweet and fun one, and you should definitely check it out.Download Growtopia
22
Gangstar Vegas
Gangstar Vegas is a nice free mobile open-world action game for Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row fans. In the game, you will find a huge Las Vegas city where the main character, an MMA fighter, gets in touch with the mafia. As you get to the battle of the year, notorious crime lord Frank Veliano orders you to give up and let your opponent win. But you win and suddenly become the most wanted man in the city.
An amazing soundtrack, a variety of weapons, and a wide range of vehicles make Gangstar Vegas one of the best gangster open-world games!Download Gangstar Vegas
23
Albion Online
Similar to several other RPGs on our list, Albion Online has a more classical approach in terms of visuals, offering players a traditional open-world experience. If you want a more classical RPG, then you've got a great choice in Albion Online - it's one of those games that will give you all the typical open-world RPG quests and features, as well as plenty of in-game events to keep you busy.
Of course, it doesn't look as neat as some of the other games listed here (as we mentioned, it feels more like a classical RPG), but the playstyle is by no means bad. You should give it a try and see for yourself!Download Albion Online
24
Stardew Valley
One of the best indie games ever to be released, Stardew Valley is a pixelated farming game that features an open world to explore, lots of characters to meet and befriend (and why not - even marry), and lots upon lots of in-game "events" and celebrations that mark specific days. It's probably one of the most beautiful games out there at the moment, even years after being initially released.
With updates added regularly to the game, Concerned Ape ensures solid continuity for the game, and if you are one of the people who has not had a chance to try it out yet, we strongly recommend that you do. It's fantastic!Download Stardew Valley
25
Tower of Fantasy
Another title to add to your collection if you're looking for a beautiful Android open world game that has been recently released is most certainly Tower of Fantasy. From the same company that brought us Perfect World Mobile, this game is going to amaze you with its narrative, characters, and the vast world placed at your fingerips.
At the moment Tower of Fantasy is still not available worldwide, but if you have a chance to try it out, this title is probably one of the best you will find. Sadly, at the moment it's still in its pre-registration phase for an official release, but hang tight - it shouldn't be much longer now!Pre-register for Tower of Fantasy