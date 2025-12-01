Love Nikki codes (December 2025)

- new codes added

In this beautiful dress-up game, there's more than meets the eye. There is an entire story behind Nikki and Momo's adventures, and if you're someone who loves the game as much as I do, you'll want to make use of Love Nikki codes.

Although these gift codes are only valid for a short period of time, they can give you Princess Reset Cards, Gold, and Fantasy Tickets, which you can use to progress further. And if you are a busy bee, all you have to do is keep an eye on this page because we're adding the new codes as they're out, so you don't have to waste time looking for new codes.

Active Love Nikki codes

LNTHANKS2025 - 60,000 Gold, 200 Stamina, 20 Star Coin, 1 Fantasy Ticket (new!)

60,000 Gold, 200 Stamina, 20 Star Coin, 1 Fantasy Ticket (new!) MomoGift25Nov - 30,000 Gold, 200 Stamina, Star Coins (new!)

30,000 Gold, 200 Stamina, Star Coins (new!) LoveNikki1121 - 30,000 Gold, 150 Stamina, 50 Association Coin

30,000 Gold, 150 Stamina, 50 Association Coin Nikki251119 - 30,000 Gold, 150 Stamina, 15 Starlight Coin

- 30,000 Gold, 150 Stamina, 15 Starlight Coin Momo1112 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 10 Star Coins

50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 10 Star Coins MOMO251112 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 10 Star Coins

50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 10 Star Coins LN251003 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina

50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina NIKKI251003 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina

50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina NIKKI250903 - 30,000 Gold, 50 Stamina, 5 Fantasy Tickets

30,000 Gold, 50 Stamina, 5 Fantasy Tickets grilledfish100 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 3 Princess Reset Cards

50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 3 Princess Reset Cards Nikki250618 - 30,000 Gold, 30 Stamina, 30 Star Coins

- 30,000 Gold, 30 Stamina, 30 Star Coins monochromefever - 30k Gold, 50 Stamina, 20 Star Coins, 3 Princess Reset Car

30k Gold, 50 Stamina, 20 Star Coins, 3 Princess Reset Car womensday - 5 Princess Reset Cards, 20 Star Coins

5 Princess Reset Cards, 20 Star Coins NIKKI250207

happynewyear - 200 Stamina, 30 Star Coins, 5 Fantasy Tickets

200 Stamina, 30 Star Coins, 5 Fantasy Tickets DREAMWEAVERNIKKI - 600 Stamina, 20 Fantasy Tickets, 1 Bright Starlight Ticket

600 Stamina, 20 Fantasy Tickets, 1 Bright Starlight Ticket NIKKI241111

7nationhalloween - Halloween code

Expired codes

fireworkshow I 2025fanart I 8thanniversary | 20250302 | travelseason | sweetvalentine | allthebestwishes | merryxmas | enjoyfanart | HBDNikki | NIKKI241101 | NIKKI241017 | autumndish | happyweekend | autumncolor | myschooltime | withmoon | youfoundmomo | nightorder | 2024MOONCAKE | NIKKI240905 | NIKKI0828 | NIKKI240814 | cloudvalentine | puzzlesolved | newlook0717 | aboutocean | drownedkingdom | NIKKI240711 | aGAd8pnNHC7r | newchapter15 | NIKKI240628 | NIKKI240611 | greenbreeze3 | NIKKI240528 | aEFcAWw8e6cj | NIKKI240327 | aGAe4AkeCnyu | NIKKI240411 | NIKKI240514 | aFJgMT9WGb7w | NIKKI240305 | NIKKI240229 | NIKKI240219 | aFJbwGYdfTbw | Christmas2023 | NIKKI240118 | NIKKI240109 | NIKKI231204 | NIKKI2023 | NIKKI231219 | HappyBirthday2023 | NIKKI231127 | NIKKI231123 | NIKKIUP1019 | aFEieY7v4cQV | LoveNikki777 | NIKKI231108 | NIKKI1101 | aFHaTyMtEvG6 | NIKKI231027 | NIKKI1007 | aFGiagxB3f6J | aFHcQKPJPsJF | aFGejxxsEBYP | aFEjEdeAfrwP | aFGhsQDWGQnb | aFFf6aw7JEgc | aFFeXqBcqW7G | aFFb3YjKC876 | aFEeaBgGzTnn | aFFdjPymXpuD | aFFcB6RzpMrR | aFEhxdVcUHZy | aFFaQ6FbqDAS | aFEdHWCu3FpE

How to redeem codes in Love Nikki

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Open the Settings (top right corner, blue button).

Step 3: Tap the first option there, "Redeem code".

Step 4: Type in the code in the box, and then hit the orange "Claim" button.

How to get more Love Nikki codes?

Why are the codes not working?

To get more Love Nikki codes, you just have to keep an eye on this page. New codes are usually released on the game's Discord server or the official Facebook page, typically around holidays, important dates and game updates. However, it's important to know that there are new codes every month, so you should save this page and check back regularly if you don't want to miss any!All Love Nikki codes are valid for a short time (sadly), so if you don't redeem them within the given timeframe, you'll miss out. Some codes are only valid for a couple of days, while others remain active for up to a week. Don't worry, though, we'll add new ones as soon as we find them, so you have plenty of time to redeem them.

We have the latest Infinity Nikki codes too, and also Shining Nikki codes, if you're interested in those!