Love Nikki codes (December 2025)
Updated on December 1st, 2025 - new codes added
In this beautiful dress-up game, there's more than meets the eye. There is an entire story behind Nikki and Momo's adventures, and if you're someone who loves the game as much as I do, you'll want to make use of Love Nikki codes.
Although these gift codes are only valid for a short period of time, they can give you Princess Reset Cards, Gold, and Fantasy Tickets, which you can use to progress further. And if you are a busy bee, all you have to do is keep an eye on this page because we're adding the new codes as they're out, so you don't have to waste time looking for new codes.
Active Love Nikki codes
- LNTHANKS2025 - 60,000 Gold, 200 Stamina, 20 Star Coin, 1 Fantasy Ticket (new!)
- MomoGift25Nov - 30,000 Gold, 200 Stamina, Star Coins (new!)
- LoveNikki1121 - 30,000 Gold, 150 Stamina, 50 Association Coin
- Nikki251119 - 30,000 Gold, 150 Stamina, 15 Starlight Coin
- Momo1112 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 10 Star Coins
- MOMO251112 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 10 Star Coins
- LN251003 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina
- NIKKI251003 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina
- NIKKI250903 - 30,000 Gold, 50 Stamina, 5 Fantasy Tickets
- grilledfish100 - 50,000 Gold, 100 Stamina, 3 Princess Reset Cards
- Nikki250618 - 30,000 Gold, 30 Stamina, 30 Star Coins
- monochromefever - 30k Gold, 50 Stamina, 20 Star Coins, 3 Princess Reset Car
- womensday - 5 Princess Reset Cards, 20 Star Coins
- NIKKI250207
- happynewyear - 200 Stamina, 30 Star Coins, 5 Fantasy Tickets
- DREAMWEAVERNIKKI - 600 Stamina, 20 Fantasy Tickets, 1 Bright Starlight Ticket
- NIKKI241111
- 7nationhalloween - Halloween code
Expired codesfireworkshow I 2025fanart I 8thanniversary | 20250302 | travelseason | sweetvalentine | allthebestwishes | merryxmas | enjoyfanart | HBDNikki | NIKKI241101 | NIKKI241017 | autumndish | happyweekend | autumncolor | myschooltime | withmoon | youfoundmomo | nightorder | 2024MOONCAKE | NIKKI240905 | NIKKI0828 | NIKKI240814 | cloudvalentine | puzzlesolved | newlook0717 | aboutocean | drownedkingdom | NIKKI240711 | aGAd8pnNHC7r | newchapter15 | NIKKI240628 | NIKKI240611 | greenbreeze3 | NIKKI240528 | aEFcAWw8e6cj | NIKKI240327 | aGAe4AkeCnyu | NIKKI240411 | NIKKI240514 | aFJgMT9WGb7w | NIKKI240305 | NIKKI240229 | NIKKI240219 | aFJbwGYdfTbw | Christmas2023 | NIKKI240118 | NIKKI240109 | NIKKI231204 | NIKKI2023 | NIKKI231219 | HappyBirthday2023 | NIKKI231127 | NIKKI231123 | NIKKIUP1019 | aFEieY7v4cQV | LoveNikki777 | NIKKI231108 | NIKKI1101 | aFHaTyMtEvG6 | NIKKI231027 | NIKKI1007 | aFGiagxB3f6J | aFHcQKPJPsJF | aFGejxxsEBYP | aFEjEdeAfrwP | aFGhsQDWGQnb | aFFf6aw7JEgc | aFFeXqBcqW7G | aFFb3YjKC876 | aFEeaBgGzTnn | aFFdjPymXpuD | aFFcB6RzpMrR | aFEhxdVcUHZy | aFFaQ6FbqDAS | aFEdHWCu3FpE
How to redeem codes in Love NikkiTo redeem the codes, just follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Open the Settings (top right corner, blue button).
- Step 3: Tap the first option there, "Redeem code".
- Step 4: Type in the code in the box, and then hit the orange "Claim" button.
How to get more Love Nikki codes?To get more Love Nikki codes, you just have to keep an eye on this page. New codes are usually released on the game's Discord server or the official Facebook page, typically around holidays, important dates and game updates. However, it's important to know that there are new codes every month, so you should save this page and check back regularly if you don't want to miss any!
Why are the codes not working?All Love Nikki codes are valid for a short time (sadly), so if you don't redeem them within the given timeframe, you'll miss out. Some codes are only valid for a couple of days, while others remain active for up to a week. Don't worry, though, we'll add new ones as soon as we find them, so you have plenty of time to redeem them.
We have the latest Infinity Nikki codes too, and also Shining Nikki codes, if you're interested in those!
Download now!
See Comments