Lineage 2 Revolution codes (November 2025)

With these Lineage 2 Revolution codes, you'll snag everything from Adena to greater potions, elixirs, gears, and even red diamonds.

Lineage 2 Revolution is a mobile adaptation of Lineage 2. It shares the story of the OG Lineage 2 (which takes place 150 years before the events of Lineage I), along with the world and lore. The only big difference is that the plot progress isn't canonical.

On this page, you will find all the active Lineage 2 Revolution codes, as well as instructions on how to redeem them to claim various rewards.

And if you're wondering what you'll actually get out of these, that's everything from Adena to greater potions, elixirs, gears, and even red diamonds. In other words, you don't want to miss out on them.

Be sure to redeem them as soon as they appear on our list because they don't last forever. After a certain period of time, they expire and become unusable.

Active Lineage 2 Revolution codes

All the codes are currently expired.

Expired

2025SUMMER

HAPPY2YEARSL2R

CELEBRATE2YEARS

THANKUHEROES

PLAYWITHFRIENDS

2YEARFESTIVAL

ENHANCETOGO

STAYSTRONG

SHARETHEFUN

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Open the Menu (next to minimap, 3 horizontal lines).

Seasoned players might know this, but those who are new might not even be aware that L2R has a coupon option. Here are the steps to redeem them:

And that's pretty much it. After that, you should be able to claim your rewards.

Freebies not working?

First of all, make sure you type the code exactly as it is on our list. Also, in case multiple events are in progress, just select the desired event and then enter the code.

If it's still not working, then it most likely has expired. We do our best to keep our list up-to-date, but things like that can happen. Please let us know in the comments section if you are having trouble with a specific one!

