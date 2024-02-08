Black Desert Mobile classes tier list

Black Desert Mobile has become one of the most prosperous large-scale mobile MMORPGs in the market, where users can join different online activities including world boss fights or mass PvP battles. One of the toughest decisions you'll encounter is choosing a base class from the 26 available options. This decision becomes even more confusing when you learn about the awakened and ascended versions that become available later on, each featuring distinct skill sets, weapons, and progression paths.

If grinding becomes tough, give yourself a boost with our Black Desert Mobile coupon codes and make sure to claim them quickly as they are only valid for a limited period of time.

Well of course, when faced with a massive selection menu, there is always the question of whether you have made the right choice. Confusion is quite reasonable, thus go along with me as we narrow down the most ideal classes for each game mode.

Here’s the full list of the available classes in BDM with awakened and ascended versions:





Base Class Awakening Ascension Warrior Berserker Gladiator Ranger Windwalker Huntress Witch Invoker Archmage Giant Destroyer Titan Valkyrie Lancer Paladin Sorceress Reaper Raven Dark Knight Phantasma Void Knight Striker Yacha Grandmaster Zayed Hashashin Tamer Spiritwalker Lupa Maehwa Primrose Lotus Musa Warlord Blade Master Eclipse Nova Sura Crimson Lily Lahn Mystic Igneous Wizard Shai Kunoichi Fletcher Archer Buccaneer Corsair Legatus Sage Drakania Maegu Choryeong Woosa

Now that you know all the available classes, let’s jump straight to the best picks for each game mode: PvE, PvP, World Boss, and Mass PvP.