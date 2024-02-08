How Tos

Black Desert Mobile classes tier list

By Adam Jami
|
iPhone + Android
| Black Desert Mobile
Black Desert Mobile classes tier list

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow

Black Desert Mobile has become one of the most prosperous large-scale mobile MMORPGs in the market, where users can join different online activities including world boss fights or mass PvP battles. One of the toughest decisions you'll encounter is choosing a base class from the 26 available options. This decision becomes even more confusing when you learn about the awakened and ascended versions that become available later on, each featuring distinct skill sets, weapons, and progression paths.

  • If grinding becomes tough, give yourself a boost with our Black Desert Mobile coupon codes and make sure to claim them quickly as they are only valid for a limited period of time.

Well of course, when faced with a massive selection menu, there is always the question of whether you have made the right choice. Confusion is quite reasonable, thus go along with me as we narrow down the most ideal classes for each game mode.

Here’s the full list of the available classes in BDM with awakened and ascended versions:

Base Class Awakening Ascension
Warrior Berserker Gladiator
Ranger Windwalker Huntress
Witch Invoker Archmage
Giant Destroyer Titan
Valkyrie Lancer Paladin
Sorceress Reaper Raven
Dark Knight Phantasma Void Knight
Striker Yacha Grandmaster
  Zayed Hashashin
Tamer Spiritwalker Lupa
Maehwa Primrose Lotus
Musa Warlord Blade Master
  Eclipse Nova
  Sura  
  Crimson Lily Lahn
  Mystic  
  Igneous Wizard
    Shai
    Kunoichi
  Fletcher Archer
  Buccaneer Corsair
  Legatus Sage
    Drakania
    Maegu
  Choryeong Woosa

Now that you know all the available classes, let’s jump straight to the best picks for each game mode: PvE, PvP, World Boss, and Mass PvP.

Click Here To View The List »

1
The best class for PvE

In this mode, you can choose any class, as it's your opportunity to grind peacefully and appreciate your character's impressive skill animations. After all, they are designed to be capable of completing the storyline, but if you're not particularly concerned with the game's aesthetics and prefer being a “try-hard”, here's a list of picks that are easy-to-play and excel at grinding quickly:

  • Wizard
  • Igneous
  • Maegu
  • Phantasma
  • Archmage
  • Corsair
  • Gladiator
Note: These classes are typically well-suited for PvE due to their high mobility and AoE skills.

2
The best class for PvP

The best classes in this mode should be those capable of debuffing, immobilising, and disengaging rapidly. While It's necessary for you to main the class you are playing and practice regularly, you should also keep in mind that balancing and the current meta may affect class viability over time, so choose a class that suits your playstyle and objectives.

Here's a list of the best PvP picks:

  • Berserker
  • Gladiator
  • Raven
  • Yacha
  • Igneous
  • Shai
  • Blade Master
  • Kunoichi
  • Eclipse
  • Woosa
  • Windwalker
  • Zayed
  • Warlord
  • Lahn
Note: You might think that picking a ranged class is a good choice for PvP, but usually, these classes come with low defences and HP, like the Archmage. Unless you master kiting, if a melee class gets close, you're probably doomed.

3
The best class for mass PvP

In mass PvP, the most important factors to think about are survivability and burst damage, so select a class that matches your PvP guild or team role. Here are the best picks:

  • Legatus
  • Wizard
  • Invoker
  • Shai
  • Igneous
  • Woosa
  • Berserker
  • Gladiator
  • Lupa
  • Corsair
  • Archer
  • Huntress
  • Warlord
  • Raven

4
The best class for World Boss

Understanding specific world boss mechanics is the first thing you should aim for, then you should look for classes with sustain, healing abilities, and resurrection options. To save you the trouble, here are the best picks for this mode:

  • Igneous
  • Raven
  • Wizard
  • Woosa
  • Maegu
  • Archer
  • Phantasma
  • Drakania

That’s it for our Black Desert Mobile classes tier list. I hope this has helped you understand which classes excel in every game mode. However, as personal advice, I would say that you should enjoy the game with whichever class you choose, so don't sweat it, as it's easy to switch classes in BDM.

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow
Adam Jami
Adam Jami
LinkedIn
A seasoned writer with a lifelong passion for gaming. From pixelated classics to cutting-edge virtual worlds, Adam dives fearlessly into every new game that hits the scene. Beyond gaming, he is also passionate about anime, so you might catch a few anime references or some cheeky sarcasm in his musings.