Black Desert Mobile classes tier list
Black Desert Mobile has become one of the most prosperous large-scale mobile MMORPGs in the market, where users can join different online activities including world boss fights or mass PvP battles. One of the toughest decisions you'll encounter is choosing a base class from the 26 available options. This decision becomes even more confusing when you learn about the awakened and ascended versions that become available later on, each featuring distinct skill sets, weapons, and progression paths.
Well of course, when faced with a massive selection menu, there is always the question of whether you have made the right choice. Confusion is quite reasonable, thus go along with me as we narrow down the most ideal classes for each game mode.
Here’s the full list of the available classes in BDM with awakened and ascended versions:
|Base Class
|Awakening
|Ascension
|Warrior
|Berserker
|Gladiator
|Ranger
|Windwalker
|Huntress
|Witch
|Invoker
|Archmage
|Giant
|Destroyer
|Titan
|Valkyrie
|Lancer
|Paladin
|Sorceress
|Reaper
|Raven
|Dark Knight
|Phantasma
|Void Knight
|Striker
|Yacha
|Grandmaster
|Zayed
|Hashashin
|Tamer
|Spiritwalker
|Lupa
|Maehwa
|Primrose
|Lotus
|Musa
|Warlord
|Blade Master
|Eclipse
|Nova
|Sura
|Crimson Lily
|Lahn
|Mystic
|Igneous
|Wizard
|Shai
|Kunoichi
|Fletcher
|Archer
|Buccaneer
|Corsair
|Legatus
|Sage
|Drakania
|Maegu
|Choryeong
|Woosa
Now that you know all the available classes, let’s jump straight to the best picks for each game mode: PvE, PvP, World Boss, and Mass PvP.
1
The best class for PvE
In this mode, you can choose any class, as it's your opportunity to grind peacefully and appreciate your character's impressive skill animations. After all, they are designed to be capable of completing the storyline, but if you're not particularly concerned with the game's aesthetics and prefer being a “try-hard”, here's a list of picks that are easy-to-play and excel at grinding quickly:
- Wizard
- Igneous
- Maegu
- Phantasma
- Archmage
- Corsair
- Gladiator
2
The best class for PvP
The best classes in this mode should be those capable of debuffing, immobilising, and disengaging rapidly. While It's necessary for you to main the class you are playing and practice regularly, you should also keep in mind that balancing and the current meta may affect class viability over time, so choose a class that suits your playstyle and objectives.
Here's a list of the best PvP picks:
- Berserker
- Gladiator
- Raven
- Yacha
- Igneous
- Shai
- Blade Master
- Kunoichi
- Eclipse
- Woosa
- Windwalker
- Zayed
- Warlord
- Lahn
3
The best class for mass PvP
In mass PvP, the most important factors to think about are survivability and burst damage, so select a class that matches your PvP guild or team role. Here are the best picks:
- Legatus
- Wizard
- Invoker
- Shai
- Igneous
- Woosa
- Berserker
- Gladiator
- Lupa
- Corsair
- Archer
- Huntress
- Warlord
- Raven
4
The best class for World Boss
Understanding specific world boss mechanics is the first thing you should aim for, then you should look for classes with sustain, healing abilities, and resurrection options. To save you the trouble, here are the best picks for this mode:
- Igneous
- Raven
- Wizard
- Woosa
- Maegu
- Archer
- Phantasma
- Drakania
That’s it for our Black Desert Mobile classes tier list. I hope this has helped you understand which classes excel in every game mode. However, as personal advice, I would say that you should enjoy the game with whichever class you choose, so don't sweat it, as it's easy to switch classes in BDM.
