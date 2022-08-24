The Legend of Neverland redeem codes (August 2022)
In this post, we are going to share with you a list of all working The Legend of Neverland redeem codes. You can use these redeem codes to get free in-game rewards such as gold coins, crystals, chests, treasure boxes, potions and much more.
List of all working The Legend of Neverland redeem codesCurrently, there are no active The Legend of Neverland redeem codes. We will update this list with new codes as soon as they are released. Stay tuned.
Expired codes
- TLON2022 - Use this code to get 888K gold coins and 288 cabala sapphires
- HAHA0401 - Use this code to get 50 strawberry milk
- Treat4U
- Forever
- WithYou
- Love100
- 3MCode - Use this code to get 1M coins, skill rubbing, 3 chests and 3 pink crystal chest
- Home02
- Home01 - Use this code to get 3 home treasure box
- VIP999 - Use this code to get 100 advanced weapon enhance dust and 100 skill rubbing
- focus111 - Use this code to get 500k gold coins and 2 stamina potions
How to redeem codes in The Legend of Neverland?Redeeming The Legend of Neverland redeem codes is a simple process. But if you haven't claimed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in The Legend of Neverland:
- Open the game and go to the menu by heading over to the icon with three horizontal lines on the top right-hand side of the screen
- Click on the settings cog at the bottom of the menu
- Go to the redeeming code button in the individual tab
- Copy and paste any of the active The Legends of Neverland code from above in the text area
- Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards