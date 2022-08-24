The Legend of Neverland redeem codes (August 2022)

In this post, we are going to share with you a list of all working The Legend of Neverland redeem codes. You can use these redeem codes to get free in-game rewards such as gold coins, crystals, chests, treasure boxes, potions and much more.

List of all working The Legend of Neverland redeem codes

TLON2022 - Use this code to get 888K gold coins and 288 cabala sapphires

- Use this code to get 888K gold coins and 288 cabala sapphires HAHA0401 - Use this code to get 50 strawberry milk

- Use this code to get 50 strawberry milk Treat4U

Forever

WithYou

Love100

3MCode - Use this code to get 1M coins, skill rubbing, 3 chests and 3 pink crystal chest

- Use this code to get 1M coins, skill rubbing, 3 chests and 3 pink crystal chest Home02

Home01 - Use this code to get 3 home treasure box

- Use this code to get 3 home treasure box VIP999 - Use this code to get 100 advanced weapon enhance dust and 100 skill rubbing

- Use this code to get 100 advanced weapon enhance dust and 100 skill rubbing focus111 - Use this code to get 500k gold coins and 2 stamina potions

How to redeem codes in The Legend of Neverland?

Open the game and go to the menu by heading over to the icon with three horizontal lines on the top right-hand side of the screen

Click on the settings cog at the bottom of the menu

Go to the redeeming code button in the individual tab

Copy and paste any of the active The Legends of Neverland code from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

Redeeming The Legend of Neverland redeem codes is a simple process. But if you haven't claimed codes before, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in The Legend of Neverland:

About The Legend of Neverland

The Legend of Neverland is a popular JRPG developed and published by GameArk Global. It features a vast and vivid world for players to explore. There are multiple classes, such as Ranger, Craftsman, Scholar, and Swordsman. You can switch between them for free. The real-time combat system is fast-paced, and when you are bored of the action, you can go mining, cooking and fishing as a change of pace.