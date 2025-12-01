Lyssa Goddess of Rage codes (December 2025)

- checked for codes

A good futuristic RPG sprinkled with real-time and turn-based battles and (fairly) realistic characters is more or less what describes LYSSA: Goddess of Rage. Although on Google Play, it is listed as "Goddess of Love", I wouldn't be so sure about that. Regardless, you're here because you're probably looking for the latest Lyssa Goddess of Rage codes (or Goddess of Love codes, depending on how you look at it), and we are here to deliver.

Codes are released very rarely, so you'd be forgiven for thinking they don't exist. However, the code redemption option is there, so let's see if there is anything you can redeem right now, or if you will have to come back later.

Lyssa Goddess of Rage codes - working

EFSUYZ

AYFHNL

REALSWFX

Lyssa Goddess of Rage codes - expired

Here we'll move any code that is no longer valid. Even though you might see some codes (such as "GODDESSGIFT"), they are not valid codes for the game - we know because we tried, and they never existed, sadly.

How to redeem codes in Lyssa Goddess of Rage?

First method

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Promotion Code tab on the right.

: Tap on the Promotion Code tab on the right. Step 3: Type in the code, then hit Activate.

Second method

Step 1 : Head over to the official website, to the code redemption page.

: Head over to the official website, to the code redemption page. Step 2 : Type in your in-game ID (Profile > bottom left, it is a 6-digit code right above your profile name).

: Type in your in-game ID (Profile > bottom left, it is a 6-digit code right above your profile name). Step 3 : Type in the email address you linked your account to.

: Type in the email address you linked your account to. Step 4: Type in an active code and hit Redeem.

There are a couple of ways you can redeem the codes in this game. I've shared them both below, so pick the one that works for you.

How to get more codes?

We update our list of Lyssa Goddess of Rage codes regularly, so whenever a new code pops up, we'll put it on the list right away. So, if you play the game, make sure to save this page and check back regularly.

We have also covered codes for similar games. There are Dark and Darker promo codes, Asphalt Legends Unite codes and many more, so if you're interested, make sure to take a look around!