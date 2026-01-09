Resonance Solstice codes (January 2026) - Snag some extra BCRL Coins, Chaos Stones, and more

Reconnecting cities across the globe isn't easy, so grab these Resonance Solstice codes to make your journey a little easier.

Set in an alternate universe, Resonance Solstice is an RPG about... trains. As a conductor for a company called Columba, you drive your train across the continent. With the world on the brink of collapse, you're trying to help by reconnecting cities and regions.

During your journey, you'll meet a cast of companions from different factions. Each and every one of them will help you face the challenges ahead, as the game also features real-time card battles and simulation gameplay.

To help you reconnect the world through the power of railways, the developers added a redemption code system. These codes will grant you a variety of useful goodies, such as Coins and Chaos Stones. Below, you'll find a complete list of active codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

ALL RESONANCE SOLSTICE ACTIVE CODES

RESOGLOBAL – 1 Laplace Protocol, BCRL Coins

Reso 2025 – Chaos Stones, BCRL Coins

RESOLAUNCH

CBCRR23

prydwenguides - Negociation Appl., Purchase Appl.

KABANERI – 3 Aburaage (valid until 14/01/2026)

HAPPYNEWYEAR - 1000 Chaos Stones, BCRL Coins (valid until 31/01/2026)

SHININGCONDUCTOR - 50 Chaos Stones, 1 Shining Conductor (valid until 04/02/2026)

EXPIRED CODES

Hallowmas

timaeuss

THISROAD

JOSHUASIGMA

SHIZURUSUMMER

MIRAGEISLAND

ONEMONTH

MYSTERYBANQUET

COLLABCOMING

HAPPYHOLIDAY

MUMEIIKOMA

How to redeem Resonance Solstice codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and tap on your Avatar icon (in the lower-left corner of the screen)

Step 2: Tap on Settings (the gear icon)

Step 3: Tap on Others

Step 4: Enter your code and claim your rewards!

As usual, the process is fairly simple. Just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

The developers share a new code every Monday on their Discord server (but it's only valid for a week), and sometimes on their X and Facebook accounts, so you can check those platforms by yourself if you want. Otherwise, feel free to bookmark this article, as we'll keep it updated with the latest codes. It just saves you from checking all over the internet.

