Top 15 best adventure games for Android phones and tablets

Are you ready for an Android adventure?

Updated on February 3rd, 2025, added more games

If you've been looking for the best adventure games for Android then look no further, you've found the best place. We've collected together a list of the biggest and best adventure games which'll take you beyond the horizon, to explore a world quite dissimilar to our own.

What are adventure games? Well, they're normally games which captivate you and take you into a new world, one full of story, characters and often puzzles for you to enjoy.

If you enjoy going into magical worlds, full of characters that you’d never see in real life - or even go into more realistic places, where things are just a little bit less boring - then you’ll find a game on this list that you’ll enjoy. You can play as a dog, as a cat-bird, as a human... but whatever you play as you're in charge of your own story and helping others with theirs.

Don't linger too much, dive into the list of best adventure games for Android!

So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite adventure games for Android, and if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date and true to the genre. If by any chance you like any of them, go to the Google Play Store and try it out yourself!