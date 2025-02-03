Top 15 best adventure games for Android phones and tablets
Are you ready for an Android adventure?
Updated on February 3rd, 2025, added more games
If you've been looking for the best adventure games for Android then look no further, you've found the best place. We've collected together a list of the biggest and best adventure games which'll take you beyond the horizon, to explore a world quite dissimilar to our own.
What are adventure games? Well, they're normally games which captivate you and take you into a new world, one full of story, characters and often puzzles for you to enjoy.
If you enjoy going into magical worlds, full of characters that you’d never see in real life - or even go into more realistic places, where things are just a little bit less boring - then you’ll find a game on this list that you’ll enjoy. You can play as a dog, as a cat-bird, as a human... but whatever you play as you're in charge of your own story and helping others with theirs.
Don't linger too much, dive into the list of best adventure games for Android!So, click on the big button below to read on and find out our favourite adventure games for Android, and if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment, because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date and true to the genre. If by any chance you like any of them, go to the Google Play Store and try it out yourself!
1
Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is a point and click style adventure game where you play as a detective duck, who is trying to solve the mystery of the secret salami. Though this might not sound like the biggest adventure, you need to earn some money, so will be investigating who is stealing from this dingy office and why. The game itself has some fantastic voice acting, that feels very captivating.
There is a hint system, which is very helpful, as you will be gathering words and information, through mini-games, to solve this case. Everyone seems to have a motive and there are lots of secrets in this tiny office complex, so you will need to use all of your detective skills to solve the case.
Want to hear more about Duck Detective: The Secret Salami? We have a full review for you to check out.
2
Sky: Children of the Light
Sky takes you into a dream-like world, where you must bring the stars back to the sky, restoring the world to its proper state. This is a multiplayer adventure game, where you can see other player’s ghost-like figures, interesting with the world while you move around it yourself. You can learn the gestures of others to play with them and guide them.
This breathtaking narrative is the ideal environment to let yourself get sucked into, and you can't really argue about that. It's a game that most definitely deserves a spot here, and our Sky: Children of the Light review clearly shows it - so, make sure you check it out!
3
Machinarium
The narrative and graphics of this idyllic-looking game have fascinated many, for all the right reasons. The game features some one-of-a-kind visuals which are only enhanced by the immersive puzzles and adventure you will discover within the game's walls. In the game, you will have more puzzles than anything else, but it's still a truly worthy title to the genre.
While it's following the thin line between puzzles and adventure, we'll go wild and place Machinarium on the best adventure games for Android list as well. It is, after all, a fun-looking adventure in its own way. It's a brilliant game, and if you don't believe it, you should read our Machinarium review.
4
Samsara Room
A slightly more creepy adventure game for Android, Samsara Room has you trapped in a room with various normal-looking objects dotted around. You will need to figure out how to escape, through solving puzzles that have not made themselves apparent yet. The game does have a storyline throughout it as well as a number of really challenging puzzles for you to solve.
The point and click game has been one of our top picks for a number of reasons. Firstly, you have these simple-looking and charming graphics, that would be a pity to miss out on. Then, you have the slightly creepy element that makes it stand out from the crowd. It's brilliant!
5
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
Don’t Starve has some dark graphics, providing an adventure game that challenges you to survive and explore a world full of all sorts of madness. As the night takes over, you can go mad yourself, if you don’t have a light to keep you alive. There is a narrator-esque character who has banished you to this world, and if you are strong enough, you might be able to defeat them - or just find a way to survive forever.
The replay potential for this unique game is massive, and even years after its release, it still ranks highly worldwide. It's easily one of the best adventure games for tablets you could ever get your hands on, as long as you keep on doing all the mandatory survival tasks - eating, sleeping and staying alive (of course)!
Did you know we also have a Don't Starve: Pocket Edition review?
6
Samorost 3
Samorost 3 is an adorable exploration adventure game with puzzle aspects, where you play as a space gnome who is able to travel across the galaxy due to its magical flute. Each of the worlds that you visit has its own aliens to interact with, puzzles to solve, and a new world that’s brought to life through the amazing graphics and wonderful music that’s present.
The game looks great, it feels great, and most importantly, it's going to give you that much-familiar feeling you get when playing another one of Amanita Design's creations. It'll just stay with you for the longest time, just like we mentioned in our Samorost 3 review!
7
Lumino City
When the caretaker of your city gets kidnapped, you’ll need to go on an adventure to find and save him! Especially if he is also your grandfather. Playing as Lumi in Lumino City, a beautiful, handcrafted game that you should really see the making of, you will need to explore the city and solve puzzles to try and bring back your grandfather.
The narrative that you'll follow in this game is unique, and the graphics will only make it that much better. If you're looking for one of our favorite titles to take the best adventure mobile games title, this is a good contender. The game plays exceptionally, and if you want to learn more we've got a Lumino City review for you.
8
Seabeard
Help villagers and have a wonderful, adventure-filled life in Seabeard, a game where you have islands to explore, on the open sea. You can create a crew to help you on your adventure, adding in characters who are better at fishing, combat, sailing and cooking to help you on your quest while you help out characters, trade, and explore the world.
This mini pocket adventure is everything you could want from a game that is as open to exploration as this one. It's basically an entire world to explore, at the reach of your Android phone or tablet. Simple at that!
Don't miss our Seabard review and strategy guide either!
9
Hidden City: Hidden Object Adventure
We couldn't do a best adventure mobile games list and not mention at least one well-made hidden object game, so here it is. In the game you'll have a lot of ways to prove how perceptive you are by solving puzzles, and a lot of elements to appease the adventure-loving side within.
In Hidden City, you play as a detective that is trying to figure out if an unknown city, now rumoured to be appearing for some, is real or not. One of your friends seems to be lost or kidnapped in this city, so you’ll need to save them. Hidden City, like all of these hidden object games, has a cheesy predictable story, lots of puzzles and many items - it’s very good.
10
Life is Strange
If you’ve not heard of Life is Strange, it’s time to just download it. Before we tell you more about the game, we'll start by mentioning its deeply rich narrative and extremely well-made characters. These two elements alone are enough to make you consider the game from the get-go.
Now when it comes to the actual gameplay, Life is Strange is an episodic, story-based adventure game where you will be making choices that affect Max, a photography student who can rewind time and is trying to save her friend Chloe. You’ll need to investigate the disappearance of other students and figure out what darkness are going on in your town.
11
Hello Neighbor
Ah, of course - we couldn't have a complete list without mentioning one of the games that made the manliest of men scream atop of their lungs. No, it's not Slender Man, it's Hello Neighbor.
Hello Neighbor is a creepy adventure game where you need to break into your neighbour's house to discover what dark secrets they have hidden within their normal-looking four walls. Your neighbour will continue to learn how you break in, setting traps and attempting to keep their secrets under wraps... when you least expect him. Or if you'd like to keep things stealthier, you should read some of our Hello Neighbor tips!
12
Oddmar
Oddmar follows the story of a Viking who is not worthy of a place in Valhalla and instead has been shunned by his village. He still has hopes of someday proving himself, so you must help him on his physics-puzzled based quest through the world to redeem himself! Oddmar has a lot of characters to encounter, weapons to understand and more.
You'll find it easy to fall in love with this game, and if not because of the storyline, then definitely for the gameplay and graphics. It simply encompasses all the right elements that make up some of the top adventure games on Android at the moment. Don't miss our Oddmar review either - it'll tell you everything you need to know about the game.
13
Soda Dungeon 2
Soda Dungeon 2 is a dungeon crawler where you don’t need to actually face any action, and instead find yourself inside the tavern, hiring other individuals to fight against the Dark Lord and gain goodies for you to then take from them. You can then use that loot to upgrade the tavern, town around you, and the armoury, making your next lot of people even stronger.
This hands-on adventure meets dungeon crawler is a game where you will never have to complain about the auto-battle function. Believe it or not, it actually works right!
14
Very Little Nightmares
Very Little Nightmares is a puzzle-filled adventure game for Android where you play as a small character with a yellow hood, trying to get out of a very dangerous house that she’s ended up in. She needs your help to guide her through each of the different rooms in this house, in hopes that she will not end up dying here, alone. It’s a well made, slightly creepy game worth checking out.
If you thought Little Nightmares was something, Very Little Nightmares is even more. The game feels (and plays) surprisingly well on your handy handheld device, and its puzzles come in a truly masterful way. We'd definitely rank this game as one of the best adventure games for tablets out there!
15
Cat Bird
Following a cat, after having mentioned dogs, Cat Bird is a platformer that has you trying to make your way back home. Cat Bird is very cute, full of different challenges, bosses and levels, where you are just looking to make it across the world and get to your home. You will be avoiding saw blades, flying across pits, outsmarting enemies and trying to get rid of the guardians that are trying to stop you in your tracks.
Cat Bird is one of those 8-bit games that will put a smile on your face every time you open the app, but will soon turn into an ecstatic platformer adventure that will just keep on going. It's definitely a game to behold!
Don't miss our complete Cat Bird review, which is a pretty convincing article to get you to start playing this amazing creation.
And this completes our list of best adventure games for Android phones and tablets. If you think we missed an important game that should be on the list, please let us know in the comments below!