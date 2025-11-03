Crystal of Atlan tier list: Best Classes
Picking a class that aligns with your gameplay will have a great impact. That's why it's essential to take a look at our Crystal of Atlan tier list before you start.
Updated on November 3rd, 2025 - Version: 1.8 - Added: Assassin (Spectre, Mirage)
You've probably heard of this massive hit MMORPG, and if you so, chances are you want to play it, or already are! If you're already in deep, you probably want to know what the best class to pick is, so that's why today we've created a complete Crystal of Atlan tier list where we rank all the classes.
Understand how the classes workFirst of all, you need to understand that each base class has a few classes they can specialise in - these are the ones you'll be playing in the end-game. So, when you pick your base class, you need to think about what class you want to have later on as well.
You will also create multiple characters - that's because if you want to advance, you need to farm on alts as well. So, don't think about your first pick as your one and only. If you eventually discover that you enjoy another class more, you can always turn them into a main character. The only drawback is that you might be missing some of the items/currency that are non-tradeable between characters.
So, towards the end game, you will have a full roster of characters, each belonging to a different class (most likely).
How to pick the best class in Crystal of Atlan?When you think about the best class, there are a few great classes and some that are not so good, objectively speaking, but it ultimately comes down to what you enjoy playing.
In our Crystal of Atlan tier list, I have ranked them all from an end-game perspective, regardless of whether you want to spend money or not, so I advise you to take it with a grain of salt. If you enjoy playing a class that is not in the top tiers and you consider it good, it doesn't mean it's bad just because it ranked lower than another.
With all that out of the way, it's time to take a look at the classes and see how they rank in Crystal of Atlan!
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S tier
- Spectre
- Mirage
- Mystrix
- Warlock
- Elementalist
- Scytheguard
The Warlock is a class branch from the Magister, just like the Elementalist. They are both great classes, but the Warlock play style resembles that of an assassin, a lot more than it does a mage. It is incredible in PvP, and has insanely high burst damage, earning him a place on the throne of this Crystal of Atlan tier list. The Elementalist is more like a classical mage. They have good AoE and single-target damage, and all of their attacks are inspired by elements. You will have a lot more range than with a Warlock, while the Elementalist is more focused on cooldowns than anything else. Scytheguard is a really fun and powerful choice if you enjoy a more tanky approach. It's derived from the Puppeteer class. It is suitable for anyone who doesn't want to rely too much on a team. The Scytheguard has both offensive and defensive stats that are good, and it's also fairly F2P-friendly.
A tier
- Berserker
- Bounty Hunter
- Magiblade
- Gunner
- Cloudstrider
The Berserker and Magiblade are both good classes derived from the Swordsman. They're melee classes that are sword-focused. They deal decent damage and have good survivability, with the difference being that the Berserker has slightly more survivability, while the Magiblade focuses on elemental magic as well as swordplay. The Bounty Hunter and the Gunner are classes derived from the Musketeer, which is a DPS-focused class. The Bounty Hunter excels in ranged combat, uses traps, and has slightly more mobility than the Gunner. The Gunner has really good DPS, as well as some AoE damage that rivals that of the Elementalist. The Cloudstrider is derived from the Fighter class, and it has really good speed and flashy attacks, but it doesn't have as much damage. It can survive quite well and is pretty popular as a female class (since the classes in Crystal of Atlan are gender-locked).
B tier
- Blademaiden
- Magician
- Starbreaker
The Blademaiden is a Puppeteer-derived class, which combines agility with powerful attacks led by the puppet. It's a fun class to play, but it feels like it's falling a little bit behind the Scytheguard. The Starbreaker is a subclass of the Fighter, which has really good single-target damage. It can feel a little slow in PvE, but if you don't mind that, it can be a good, solid pick. Magician is a class derived from Magistrate, just like the Elementalist and Warlock, and it uses cards to create illusions and manipulate the battlefield. It can be fun and flashy to play, but it is fairly squishy and can feel less reliable than other classes at times.
And that's our whole Crystal of Atlan tier list with every class and subclass so far, ranked. Of course, we are creating new content for it, as we believe this one will be a fan favourite for a long time. And since you've been so patient to get through this whole list, feel free to use the Crystal of Atlan codes that we found. They are being updated regularly, so you won't have to worry about missing out on any new ones!
