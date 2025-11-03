Crystal of Atlan tier list: Best Classes

Picking a class that aligns with your gameplay will have a great impact. That's why it's essential to take a look at our Crystal of Atlan tier list before you start.

Updated on November 3rd, 2025 - Version: 1.8 - Added: Assassin (Spectre, Mirage)

Understand how the classes work

You've probably heard of this massive hit MMORPG, and if you so, chances are you want to play it, or already are! If you're already in deep, you probably want to know what the best class to pick is, so that's why today we've created a complete Crystal of Atlan tier list where we rank all the classes.First of all, you need to understand that each base class has a few classes they can specialise in - these are the ones you'll be playing in the end-game. So, when you pick your base class, you need to think about what class you want to have later on as well.

You will also create multiple characters - that's because if you want to advance, you need to farm on alts as well. So, don't think about your first pick as your one and only. If you eventually discover that you enjoy another class more, you can always turn them into a main character. The only drawback is that you might be missing some of the items/currency that are non-tradeable between characters.

So, towards the end game, you will have a full roster of characters, each belonging to a different class (most likely).

How to pick the best class in Crystal of Atlan?

When you think about the, there are a few great classes and some that are not so good, objectively speaking, but it ultimately comes down to what you enjoy playing.

In our Crystal of Atlan tier list, I have ranked them all from an end-game perspective, regardless of whether you want to spend money or not, so I advise you to take it with a grain of salt. If you enjoy playing a class that is not in the top tiers and you consider it good, it doesn't mean it's bad just because it ranked lower than another.

With all that out of the way, it's time to take a look at the classes and see how they rank in Crystal of Atlan!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.