Top 15 best shooters for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
The most thrilling first-person shooters for iPhone and iPad that you can play in 2022
When it comes to the thrill of shooting zombies, fighting against other players, dodging bullets and trying to survive, shooters are definitely the place to go. Not only that, but they come in so many different shapes and sizes; Everything from hyper-realistic games through to pixel-based twin-stick shooters Some have puzzle elements while others are just about destroying everyone in your path.
Join us on a journey as we go through the best shooters that you can download for iPhone & iPad right now.Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile is a realistic shooter where you can play in a bunch of different game modes, like a 100 player battle royal mode, 5v5 team deathmatch modes, sniper vs sniper battle and more, all while customising your loadout, talking in voice or text, and playing through different maps. It’s a popular and well-loved game for a reason!
There are thousands of players at any given moment, so there is always someone you could team up with, and the constant addition of events makes it that much more enjoyable! We even have some CoD Mobile codes for you!Download Call of Duty Mobile
2
PUBG Mobile
PubG is quite similar to CoD, but instead of a 5v5 deathmatch, it’s a 4v4 deathmatch and there are zombie survival and payload modes as well. The game does have a 100 player battle royal if you are looking for that.
These different modes give you more variety in gameplay. PubG is realistic and comes with lots of different weapon drops for you to find and master. Make sure to also check our PUBG Mobile redeem codes list!Download PUBG Mobile
3
Shadowgun Legends
Shadowgun Legends allows you to fight aliens instead of just people in a massive multiplayer game! There is a storyline that you can follow as you try to save the world and become a hero to Earth.
In Shadowgun Legends, players have a lot of different weapons and loadouts to customize, as well as some cool, superhuman attacks that can be used, next to the loadouts chosen for the weapon.Download Shadowgun Legends
4
Into the Dead 2
Into the Dead 2 has you saving your family during a zombie apocalypse, fighting through hordes of undead. You need to keep moving, collecting weapons and resources, to stay alive and hopefully find your family alive. There are a lot of enemies to take on and a bunch of different guns to try out!
We've also got a review of the game if you'd like to learn more about it and why we're so mesmerized by this zombie shooter!
5
World of Tanks Blitz
World of Tanks Blitz is one of the most popular shooter games for iPhones and iPads for a good reason. Driving these armoured beasts always looked cool, and its gameplay has been adapted from PCs to mobile phones, but it kept the captivating essence. Since its release, more than 100 million players (yes, you read that correctly) have played it. When you take into account the high average rating, that's quite a feat.
We are constantly updating the World of Tanks Blitz codes, so you can take a look if new ones have been released recently. They can provide you with a limited premium account, some rental tanks, gold and a lot more.Download World of Tanks Blitz
6
Lonewolf
Maybe you’d like a bit of 'dark/noir' in your shooter? In Lonewolf you can unfold the story and snipe your enemies from afar, destroying them swiftly before they even know what hit them. It's a game that is pretty intense, in the sense that it also has a moral to it.
Lonewolf looks great, it's realistic and it has all the elements for us to call it a top shooting game for iOS. Definitely worth a shot.Download Lonewolf
7
Kick Ass Commandos
A retro-inspired shooter, Kick Ass Commandos sees you fighting your way through various levels where you need to clear rooms and kill targets. Your missions are really challenging and there are plenty to dig your teeth into. It’s a great retro shooter that really has a lot to offer for those who play it.
As a really cool and pixelated top down shooter, Kick Ass Commandos has left a lasting impression in our game review.Download Kick Ass Commandos
8
Modern Combat 5: Blackout
Modern Combat 5: Blackout is a first person shooter that takes you into the military, where you need to take on missions all over the world as a part of the World Liberation Army.
You can customise your soldier's loadout and special abilities, which can then change how you play the mission. There are a lot of great elements to this shooter, which lands it a clearly deserving spot on our best iOS shooters list.Download Modern Combat 5: Blackout
9
Guns of Boom
Guns of Boom has smaller maps and with easy to follow layouts, meaning that intense action can still happen without having to explore massive maps looking for people to kill.
There are plenty of guns and gear that can be unlocked and upgraded, which can help you stay alive, as well as enough ammo to help you kick some ass. It’s just a really great shooter that has all the right elements to make it a successful game! We've discussed more about that in our Guns of Boom review so make sure to check it out!Download Guns of Boom
10
Archero
Archero is one of those more colourful shooters. It combines dungeon crawling with shooting to create a more unique gaming experience. You only have a single attempt per world to defeat 50 levels of enemies. It’s a challenging game, but you can quickly gather items to help you and loot to keep you going forward. With limited attempts per day, you’ll need it!
Don't forget to consult Archero Tier List in case you decide to try this one out!Download Archero
11
Sierra 7
A fun-looking (but serious) shooter had to make it onto this list and Sierra 7 is the one I picked! You can endlessly shoot your way through a bunch of enemies, by having a tactical approach. You basically need to figure out the war operation and come out victorious.
There are many hours to delve into in the campaign mode, and unique missions and even mini-games are designed to keep you engaged for a very long time. A clear winner!Download Sierra 7
12
Tacticool
Tacticool is a shooter with a new viewpoint - an angled, top down view - where you can see more of what is happening all around you. Of course, there are tons of weapons to find, but one of the main aspects of the game is being aware of the world around you, seeing different dangers and exploding barrels before they actually knock you down.
We've also got a Tacticool review where we share our honest opinion about this tacti-cool game!Download Tacticool
13
Bad2Bad: Exctinction
Commanding an army of humanoid animals who are facing off against zombies, Bad2Bad Extinction is a pretty interesting shooter! Despite being a game where you play as animals who can hold guns, the weapons and attachments to them are very realistic to make up for it! The game is quite intuitive as well.Download Bad2Bad: Extinction
14
Hitman Sniper
As a hitman, you're tasked to take out very specific targets in a limited timeframe. It's an exciting game that makes use of more than a flurry of bullets - you'll need to time your skills right and hit the enemies at the perfect moment every single time!
And while it's not as exciting as PUBG or CoD, it is one of the top shooting games for iOS for a number of reasons - the realistic console-quality graphics and smooth controls being just a couple of them.Download Hitman Sniper
15
Pixel Gun 3D
Adding a pixelated shooter to the mix, Pixel Gun 3D is a colorful game where you have a vast number of weapons, one more exciting than the last. Like the title says, it's all about the guns and having opponents to shoot! Now for the other part - when it comes to keeping yourself alive, you will want to aim carefully to destroy all opponents, using the walls and other objects in the environment to dodge incoming shots.
It's a blocky, pixelated shooter that feels and looks great, and a really cool title to wrap up our list!Download Pixel Gun 3D
