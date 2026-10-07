Land of the rising thumbs - best Japanese games for Android

Updated on October 7th, 2026.

If you are a fan of Eastern culture, then our list of thewill tickle the right nerves!

To misquote Monty Python's Life of Brian: What have the Japanese ever done for us and our hobby of video games? The by-no-means exhaustive response might include Nintendo, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Taito, and Konami. And that's just some of the companies. Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Sonic, Metal Gear Solid, and Space Invaders. Those are a few Japanese gaming properties.

SNES, PlayStation, Mega Drive... look, you get the point. Japan's influence on the video games medium is as profound as any other country. Indeed, many of the specifics of gaming culture are tightly bound up with The Land of the Rising Sun. Japan hasn't had quite such a profound influence on the world of mobile gaming. But it's still given us some truly classic Android games.

We've rounded up some of our favourites in the following feature. Can't see your own pick in there? Let us know in the comments below.

Super Mario Run

Downwell

Final Fantasy IX

Dragon Quest VIII

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

Epic Seven

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Tsuki's Odyssey

Aka to Blue

Streets of Rage 4

Chrono Trigger

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Shin Megami Tensei Liberation

Final Fantasy VIII

SaGa Scarlet Grace

Fire Emblem: Heroes

Kartrider Rush+

Raiden Legacy

Street Fighter: Duel

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Disgaea 1 Complete

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel