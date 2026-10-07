Updated on October 7th, 2026.
If you are a fan of Eastern culture, then our list of the best Japanese games for Android
will tickle the right nerves!
To misquote Monty Python's Life of Brian: What have the Japanese ever done for us and our hobby of video games? The by-no-means exhaustive response might include Nintendo, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Taito, and Konami. And that's just some of the companies. Mario, Zelda, Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Sonic, Metal Gear Solid, and Space Invaders. Those are a few Japanese gaming properties.
SNES, PlayStation, Mega Drive... look, you get the point. Japan's influence on the video games medium is as profound as any other country. Indeed, many of the specifics of gaming culture are tightly bound up with The Land of the Rising Sun. Japan hasn't had quite such a profound influence on the world of mobile gaming. But it's still given us some truly classic Android games.
We've rounded up some of our favourites in the following feature. Can't see your own pick in there? Let us know in the comments below.
Super Mario Run
It took a while to land on Android, but when it comes to Mario, we were willing to wait. Nintendo has cracked this mobile gaming lark on the first attempt with a supreme autorunning platformer. No matter where you come from, Mario has been one of the staple Japanese creations to really have a breakthrough in the market through its Nintendo release, ages and ages ago. Nowadays... we have Japanese games for Android such as Super Mario Run as top contenders, and if you're eager to learn more about it, take a look at our Super Mario Run review
!
Downwell
Downwell splices together elements of a classic Japanese shmup with those of a classic Japanese platformer - and then shoots it all through with a hefty roguelike structure. You might expect to see titles such as this one in old-style arcade machines, but no, you get to experience it right at your own location, on your very own mobile device. And yes, it is a premium game, but the premium price is truly nothing compared to the amazing experience while playing it. As we've mentioned in our Downwell review
it's a brilliant roguelike that is only worthy of praise.
Final Fantasy IX
Which Final Fantasy game is best? It's usually a choice between VI and VII, but on mobile, we'd have to go with IX. Not only is it arguably the last great classically styled entry to the series, but it's also a brilliant conversion job. There was quite a bit of backlash from players eager to dive into the FFIX, only to find out it doesn't, in fact, work. That's why you might see some surprisingly negative reviews on Google - but don't let that discourage you. In the meantime, things have been fixed and improved, and it's a clear winner in the Japanese games for Android creation categories - just take a look at our Final Fantasy IX review
. We've covered every aspect of it.
Dragon Quest VIII
Just like FF XI, Dragon Quest VIII takes an already brilliant JRPG and judiciously tweaks it for mobile play. It's been a popular pick for a while for a number of reasons, and one of the leading ones is that this brilliant game has all the key elements to make it a timeless choice. Players can run through fields, exploring all the corners of the (slightly outdated) world, all the while encompassing the role-playing flavours that are not often seen in recent releases. It's worth your time, and if you want to learn why, read our Dragon Quest VIII review
!
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade
Anime fans, rejoice, we have finally got the Jujutsu Kaisen game on our phones! Phantom Parade is a turn-based gacha with a story that follows the original anime, not to spoil anything. You'll have well-made animated sequences as you progress through the story, that look almost exactly like the original! Besides that, you'll have to level up various characters and create nice team synergy in order to progress. If you ever get stuck, use the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list
which will narrow down your choice of characters to the ones that should be targeted. Combat is turn-based, and enemies have different weaknesses, so you'll try to maximise that damage output in order to prevail. It's a standard gacha with a nice story, overall.
Epic Seven
Epic Seven is an RPG that has kept a loyal player base through constantly rewarding playing on a daily basis. You are able to control and unlock a bunch of characters, who are able to explore the world around you. Epic Seven has lots of cinematic scenes to set the story, as well as different attacks that various characters can do. It is often compared to Fate/Grand Order and Granblue Fantasy, but is centred around a side-scrolling map with lots of different fight encounters and turn-based battles.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The game that put the 'vania' in Metroidvania (alongside Super Metroid) is now playable on iOS courtesy of Konami. This is one of the finest, most ambitious, and just plain meatiest action-platformers ever made. If you have not heard of Castlevania, then all I have to ask is... Have you been living under a rock?
The brilliant Japanese mobile game is done in such a manner that it can compete with some more recent creations from every single point of view. Pixel graphics? Check. Engaging platformer action? Double-check. A story to tie everything together? Triple-check. The list goes on; you get the point.
Tsuki's Odyssey
Tsuki's Odyssey is a relaxing fantasy adventure for Android devices. It's a nice relief from all those action games, and a real eye candy that will put a smile on your face even if you've descended from the shogun itself. Artwork is exceptional and cute, but clear enough, you'll be able to decorate your interior in many ways, from simple stone furniture to the most modern and futuristic design, or even try to mix a few styles. Besides the decoration, you can fish and try to bond with different cutesy characters. If you love peace and tranquillity, don't skip this one.
Aka to Blue
Aka to Blue is the next best thing to having an actual Cave shmup on your phone. It's a faithfully Cave-esque bullet-hell shooter from a company headed up by a former Cave employee. The hardcore shooter approach is not often seen in Japanese games for Android, but Aka to Blue makes that possible in a unique way, one with spot-on controls and engaging interactions. Read our Aka to Blue review
- oh, and as a side note, did you know that you're constantly getting waves and waves of coins that become oddly satisfying to collect? Just give it a try!
Streets of Rage 4
If you're a fan of Sega and their fighting game from the '90s, you're going to shed a tear of joy with this one. Streets of Rage 4 is a true descendant of the beloved franchise that will have you wander the dangerous streets and fight the thugs and bosses of the vile syndicate. Love and kind words won't work with that group; you'll have to persuade them to leave the life of crime through fists, knees, pipes, guitars and various other methods. Each character in Streets of Rage 4
has different combos and a bit different playstyle. Some will prefer boxing, some will prefer kung fu, taekwondo, kickboxing...It's up to you to choose the one that suits you best. For example, I've finished the game with Adam, and couldn't do it with other characters I tried.
Chrono Trigger
Unlike some of the Japanese games for Android we've already listed, Chrono Trigger isn't a perfect port. However, at its core remains one of the finest JRPGs of all time, with a stunning time-bending plot and real-time(ish) battles. Read Chrono Trigger review
if you haven't done so already. We have criticised all the aspects of the game, including why we don't see it as a perfect port. And while Chrono Trigger doesn't stand out as much as it did back in '95, more than a decade later, it's still a pretty solid choice - only adapted to different devices.
Football Manager 2024 Mobile
While Football Manager 2024 Mobile is made in the UK, it's published by Japanese titan Sega. And any chance to squeeze this comprehensive footy sim into a list is gratefully received. You probably know FM24 from a PC or console, and if you thought it was not as exciting on mobile, you'd be wrong. Console-quality graphics, immersive gameplay, and smooth controls with a managing sim mechanic at its core merge perfectly in this creation. You'll devise pretty complicated tactics, adapt during the match and manage transfers, players, and a whole lot of things.
Shin Megami Tensei Liberation
A finely judged mobile spin-off from the beloved Shin Megami series. You get the same demon-collection impetus and anime-inflected presentation as the core series, but achieved with a striking sense of immediacy. We loved every part of the game - the anime graphics, the music and audio elements, as well as the turn-based card battles in each round. Check our Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 review
to see what we've got to say about it. Short answer? Play it! It's worth it, especially if you love JRPGs.
Final Fantasy VIII
We couldn't finish our list without mentioning at least a bunch of Final Fantasy games, correct? With a fresh lease of life for this occasionally overlooked JRPG, FF VIII Remastered presents a polished take on one of the more melodramatic entries to the series. The graphics and controls feel a lot better than one might expect, and that's exactly why we chose FFVIII as a feature. Many players grew up with, and to give you a quick answer - no, it never gets boring! It's got massive replay value, and if you haven't tried it yet, it's never too late!
SaGa Scarlet Grace
Co-developed by Square Enix and Studio Reel, this twelfth entry in the sprawling SaGa series comes to iOS after debuting on PS Vita in 2016. It's a lavish JRPG with a tight battle system and some unusual text-based exploration. SaGa Scarlet Grace has a fairly unique approach in terms of graphics, but the gameplay fits right in with the other JRPGs from the developer. It's not that well-known, but it still lands a spot on our best Japanese games for Android list.
Fire Emblem: Heroes
Considering Fire Emblem Heroes is a turn-based strategy based on one of Nintendo's deepest franchises, it works remarkably well as a bite-sized mobile experience. In FEH (as it is often called), you have a constantly updated game, where new features make an appearance regularly. With a player base that is only growing day by day, this 2017 creation is as fresh in 2023 as it could be. In our Fire Emblem Heroes review
, we've mentioned how it combines all the right elements that make a free-to-play RPG great, and if you're also a fan of the genre, it's worth a try. We have composed a FEH tier list
if you're unsure about the character choices.
Kartrider Rush+
This must be awkward for Nintendo. KartRider Rush+ from South Korean-Japanese publisher NEXON arguably plays a better, more fully-featured game of Mario Kart than Mario Kart Tour. At least, in our books, it clearly comes out on top. It's thrilling, exciting, fun, and competitive enough to kickstart your mini-kart and urge you to kick everyone's bum out of the race. Similar to Mario Kart Tour, players have a number of collectables - karts, pets, racers, and so much more. The main difference is, you guessed it - it's KartRider Rush+.
Raiden Legacy
Raiden Legacy bundles in a huge stack of brilliant 2D shmups, and Raiden Fighters Jet, in particular, is considered by many aficionados to be one of the finest examples of the genre. This premium shooter with retro shoot 'em-up elements is a fitting title for the list, alongside some JRPGs from back in the day. Read our Raiden Legacy review
to learn why we consider it a must-buy, because it indeed is a must-buy
.
Street Fighter: Duel
There's no 1 vs. 1 Japanese fighting game as popular as Street Fighter. It was released years ago by Capcom in 1987, and we have seen many different versions since then, most of which were excellent in my opinion. Now we have come to the present day, where mobile games rule the world, and Street Fighter has its representative in Duel! It steers a bit from the set path, as this is a gacha with team fights and multiple characters on the screen trying to bash each other's heads at once. Vega, Ryu, Gen and other various characters are well depicted, with their signature moves. In case you decide to play it, there's a tier list for Street Fighter Duel
that will assist you in picking the proper fighters.
Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds
The latest game in the series is the work of Studio Ghibli for the most part, and you might know them as the producers of Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Tonari no Totoro and many other fantastically vivid animated films. They have joined forces with NetMarble and made this little jewel. It's an open-world RPG, and they gave their best so you could feel as if you are a part of the animated film, and they did manage to some extent. Combat is automatic, and that could turn some players away. If they don't give you the option to take complete control of your character, of course, some players prefer to play the game manually. If you decide to give it a try, feel free to use some of our Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds codes
as they will give you a nice headstart.
Disgaea 1 Complete
Arguably one of the finest strategy RPGs of all time, we gave the first Disgaea a full 10/10 Platinum award in one of its earlier pocket gaming guises. Now, this complete (re)package comes to both iOS and Android devices, and it's still ruddy lovely. Yes, yes, it's a little bit pricey - but is it really worth it? The truth is... yes and no. If you would do anything to play and unfold the story in Disgaea and Laharl, Etna and Flonne in their adventure, then go for it. Otherwise, there are other titles that play just as well and are completely free to play. It's all up to you!
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Another lovely title from Konami, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a staple card game strategy that has amassed millions of downloads. Players can choose between over 10,000 cards (yes, TEN THOUSAND cards - talk about a big collection) and put together a deck that can take on anyone and anything. Sort of, create the ultimate dream deck
. It's got a solo mode and, of course, a PvP mode, where players can compete with each other and learn more about the lore of YGO. We consider it to be a proper choice to close our list of Japanese games for Android!