Meet the playable Streets of Rage 4 characters

Streets of Rage 4 officially debuted on April 30, 2020, and has received high praise ever since. Taking place ten years after the events of the third game, not only does Streets of Rage 4 build upon and improve the gameplay mechanics, but it also brings stunning hand-drawn visuals and animation. This game also has an epic soundtrack thanks to the return of Koshiro, his partner on the second and third games Motohiro Kawashima, along with video game music legends like Yoko Shimomura, Hideki Naganuma, and Keiji Yamagishi. The classic character roster also got an upgrade and even added some new faces to play as.

At the start, you'll have a poor choice of four characters in Streets of Rage 4. However, with the DLC and a few tricks, you can get 21 characters so far. These are the Streets of Rage 4 characters that can be unlocked through the points.