Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list - Ranking every character

We have ranked every playable sorcerer.

After multiple delays, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has finally released in Japan, and everyone’s asking the same question, "When is the game going global?" Western fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are eager to try out the next big anime-inspired mobile game. Thankfully, we might not be far from a Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade global release. Considering the rave reviews coming out of Japan and the anime’s popularity among Western audiences, a full launch should follow. To keep our readers up-to-date on the game’s turn-based combat meta, we’ve created this Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list.

In this tier list, we’ll judge every character’s combat abilities and rank them. All the major characters appearing in the anime are playable, so expect to see some familiar names. However, there are some new faces too. The developers have created three new characters exclusively for the game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list explained

S Tier: The best characters in the game are in the S tier. These guys excel in everything- strength, skills, and jujutsu. Build around these guys to create a formidable team.

A Tier: These are the second-best sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. All of them are excellent characters, only outpowered by the ones in the S tier.

B Tier: Not very strong, but not very weak either. These "Average Joes" seem great until you play with an S or A-tier character. Don't hang on to these for too long, and certainly don't waste too many resources on them.

C Tier: Beginners will have to use these characters at the start of the game. And they are decent for that purpose. However, they get exposed as the weakest characters once you progress.

