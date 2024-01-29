Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list - Ranking every character
We have ranked every playable sorcerer.
After multiple delays, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has finally released in Japan, and everyone’s asking the same question, "When is the game going global?" Western fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are eager to try out the next big anime-inspired mobile game. Thankfully, we might not be far from a Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade global release. Considering the rave reviews coming out of Japan and the anime’s popularity among Western audiences, a full launch should follow. To keep our readers up-to-date on the game’s turn-based combat meta, we’ve created this Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list.
In this tier list, we’ll judge every character’s combat abilities and rank them. All the major characters appearing in the anime are playable, so expect to see some familiar names. However, there are some new faces too. The developers have created three new characters exclusively for the game.
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list explainedAs of creating this tier list, there are a lot of characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. So, naturally, this tier list will only rank the playable characters. We’re using four tiers to rank the playable characters. Here’s a quick explanation of each tier.
- S Tier: The best characters in the game are in the S tier. These guys excel in everything- strength, skills, and jujutsu. Build around these guys to create a formidable team.
- A Tier: These are the second-best sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. All of them are excellent characters, only outpowered by the ones in the S tier.
- B Tier: Not very strong, but not very weak either. These “Average Joes” seem great until you play with an S or A-tier character. Don’t hang on to these for too long, and certainly don’t waste too many resources on them.
- C Tier: Beginners will have to use these characters at the start of the game. And they are decent for that purpose. However, they get exposed as the weakest characters once you progress.
S Tier
- Satoru Gojo
- Yuji Itadori
- Aoi Todo
- Kento Nanami
With his immense cursed energy and powerful technique, Satoru Gojo has become the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. And it’s no different in the game. With skills like Six Eyes and Limitless, Satoru can annihilate enemies in a single blow. That’s something you need on your team during turn-based combat. Yuji Itadori, the Curse King’s vessel, is the MC of the anime. So, naturally, he is one of the strongest characters in the game. Superhuman strength, speed, and stamina are just a few of Yuji’s attributes that make him an S-tier character. Yuji’s best friend, Aoi Todo, has some destructive moves and an even more devastating Ultimate that can deal 5-figure damage. Yuji and Aoi make a great pair in the game. Get these two on your team and forget about losing. Kento Nanami is a Grade 1 sorcerer who returned to Jujutsu High after spending some time in the corporate world. He is the best swordsman, so expect some deeply cut and precisely chopped enemies when you unleash him.
A Tier
- Megumi Fushiguro
- Maki Zenin
- Toge Inumaki
- Masamichi Yaga
Much like Satoru Gojo, the devs of Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade also see the potential in Megumi Fushiguro. That’s the only reason a Grade 2 sorcerer has the kind of stats and skills that Megumi has in the game. Although his intelligence won’t be much help in this turn-based RPG, his shikigami and weapon expertise are. Despite being a non-sorcerer, Maki Zenin has the skills and the combat prowess to hold her own against some strong sorcerers. If you love weapons more than jujutsu, Maki is your fighter. Toge Inumkai is a one-off. With his cursed speech, he can crush, twist, and explode his enemies just by saying the words. Some of his skill animations are crazy. Masamichi Yaga might be the principal of the sorcery school, but he’s not really that strong, especially in the game. However, his ability to take control of corpses makes him a valuable asset.
B Tier
- Nobara Kugisaki
- Panda
- Noritoshi Kamo
- Mai Zenin
- Ultimate Mechamaru
- Saki Rindo - Game Exclusive Character
- Kaito Yuki - Game Exclusive Character
In the anime, Nobara Kugisaki is a Grade 3 sorcerer. The devs almost copy-pasted her skills, hence tier B. Her weapons are fun to play around with, but she’s better at defense than offense. Panda is one of Masamichi Yaga’s best creations. He has two transformations and his jujutsu isn’t half-bad. However, his damage dealing barely reaches triple digits. Noritoshi Kamo might just be the most well-balanced character in the Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade right now. Sadly, his scale is a bit small. Unlike the anime, this former heir of the Kamo Clan lacks the killer instinct. Mai Zenin is Maki’s twin sister and she also has limited jujutsu abilities. What she lacks in sorcery, she makes up with her gun-slinging. She looks cool while fighting, but her moves aren’t that potent. Ultimate Mechamaru uses a blend of technology and sorcery to keep up with others. However, he’s as strong as the enemy is weak. For the early game, Mechamaru might even feel OP, but as powerful curses start spawning, Mechamaru starts to struggle.
Saki Rindo and Kaito Yuki are both game-exclusive characters. Both of them are first-year students at Fukuoka Jujutsu High. As you’d expect from first-year students, they both are raw sorcerers. They do have potential, though. Can you unlock it?
C Tier
- Momo Nishimiya
- Kasumi Miwa
- Kiyotaka Ijichi
- Shoko Ieiri
Current and former students, a school director, and a sorcerer turned doctor, the C tier is a mixed bag of weak characters. Momo Nishimiya barely has jujutsu, and Kasumi Miwa has no skills apart from a sub-par jujutsu. You won’t get much out of these even after a fully upgraded card. Kiyotaka Ijichi is made for desk work. He shouldn’t even be in a turn-based RPG. At least Shoko Ieiri justifies her presence in the game with her Reversed Curse Technique healing.
That’s it for this Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list. As fans continue to play the game through emulators and APK downloads, we have our fingers crossed for a global release. If the meta gets shaken up until then, this tier list will be updated accordingly. Also, note that there are multiple variations of the characters. For instance, recently a Hollow Purple version of Satoru Gojo was added to the game. These variations come and go. That’s why we didn’t use them in our tier list.
