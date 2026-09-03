Updated on September 3rd, 2026 - Version 1.6.3



Street Fighter: Duel is a complex video game that includes a long list of characters. So, we decided to create a universal Street Fighter Duel tier list that will be useful if you want to use the best fighters.

We have also included a Street Fighter Duel reroll guide after the tier list. By using it, you can get the most powerful characters right after you start playing, which will give you a huge advantage over anyone who doesn't take the time.

If you love comparing characters in various games, we have created a tier list for Ever Legion if you're also a gacha fan, and a The Eminence in Shadow tier list, but a lot of others as well. Use the search bar at the top right to find anything you play regularly, and you're bound to find what you're searching for, as we cover all of the most popular mobile games.

But enough chat, let's head right into our Street Fighter Duel tier list.