Street Fighter Duel tier list and a reroll guide
Street Fighter: Duel is a complex video game which includes a long list of characters. So, we decided to create a universal Street Fighter Duel tier list that will be useful for every player who wants to use the best fighters.
We have also included a Street Fighter Duel reroll guide after the tier list. By using it, you can get the most powerful characters right after you start the game, which will give you a huge advantage over other players.
But enough chat, let's head right into the Street Fighter Duel tier list.
Tier S
Tier S includes the best street fighters in the game. The chances of getting them from a reroll are slim, and that’s why they are considered the rarest and the most desired fighters. If you try you are lucky and get a powerful Tier S fighter, your team will be unstoppable.
- Guy
- Cammy
- Abel
- Guile
- Chun-Li
- Athlete Chun Li
- Evil Ryu
- M. Bison
- Juri
- Rose
- Gen
- Vega
RoseRose is not only one of the most beautiful but also one of the most potent fighters in Street Fighter Duel. She has Faction Master support which has over 400K power points. Rose also uses Secret Arts, which gives her +100 HP, significantly increasing her survival capabilities.
M. BisonIf you are looking for a powerful attacker, M. Bison is one of the best options. He is an Infernal Faction attacker who also uses Secret Arts. He can even defeat a bunch of enemies solo, making him an unstoppable force.
Tier A
Tier A characters are good options for beginners and experienced players alike. They can be obtained in the first minutes of the game using a reroll and will allow you to progress with little issue. Ultimately, though, you will want to replace Tier A fighters with Tier S as soon as possible.
- Adon
- C. Viper
- Hugo
- Dhalsim
- Makoto
- Elena
- Poison
- Zangief
- E. Honda
- Blanka
- T. Hawk
- Yang
- Summer Yang
- Yun
- Akuma
MakotoEven though Makoto is listed in the game as a Tier SSS character, we have put him in Tier A on our list. Makoto is a Faction Thunder Tank. He uses the Budo fighting style, providing this character +10 DEF. Despite that, his survival capabilities are insufficient for a higher tier.
PoisonPoison is one of the first powerful enemies you will encounter while completing Chapter 1 of Street Fighter Duel. She is an attacker who uses the Savage fighting style, which provides her with an extra +25 ATK. Poison is one of the best fighters from Tier A.
Tier B
Tier B characters are the core of any beginner’s team in Street Fighter Duel. Even though fighters from Tier B are pretty useful at the start, you will realise how weak they are when you get the opportunity to test more powerful characters.
- Ken+
- Hakan+
- Ryu+
- Sakura+
- Dan+
- Rufus+
- Cody+
- Ibuki+
- Dudley
- Dee Jay
- Fei Long
- Decapre
KenKen is the first character you will get in Street Fighter Duel. He is a balanced fighter who belongs to the Flame faction. Ken uses Ansatsuken fighting style, which gives him +25 ATK, making him more attack-focused. Despite that, there are many better attackers than Ken.
RufusEven though Rufus is not the first character you will get in Street Fighter Duel, he still can be unlocked pretty early. He is a Wind Faction support fighter, and most players get Rufus as one of the ten characters given to them at the beginning.
Tier C
If you often lose using Tier C heroes, do not worry - you are not the only player who experiences this problem. Tier C fighters become redundant as soon as you get first Tier B heroes, which happens extremely fast.
- Ron
- Philip
- Gary
- Sanji
- Hodi
- Rolento+
SanjiSanji is the second character you will get in Street Fighter Duel. He is a Wind Faction attacker with no particular fighting style. It's for that reason we have put Sanji in Tier C.
GaryGary is the second Tier C fighter that is worth a specific mention. The reason for that is that he is Tank, capable of taking many shots. Though there are better options you should use, Gary is a serviceable choice in a pinch.
Tier D
Tier D heroes make up some of the worst choices in the game. They are not suitable either for beginners or for experienced players. You can use Tier D characters only if you significantly upgrade them. Even though, it is one of the worst investments you can make in Street Fighter Duel.
- Baldwin
- Carolyn
- Patrick
- Akaebo
- Mech Seth
- Bethany
Mech SethMech Seth is a balanced hero belonging to the Thunder Faction. Even though Mech Seth is one of the worst fighters in the game, some people use him for fun.
AkaeboThe situation with Akaebo is similar to Mech Seth. He is also nearly useless, but some players use Akaebo for fun. He is one of the first attackers you will get in the game.
HOW TO REROLL IN STREET FIGHTER DUEL
First, you need to download the game from Google Play/App Store and open it. Choose Sign in as a Guest account, and don’t connect any social media to the newly created profile. Complete the game’s tutorial and head to the top-right corner of your screen. Here you can claim special pre-registration rewards.
After that, complete Chapter 1 and then get your ten free fighters. Here you are guaranteed to get an A-grade hero. Once done, what you do next entirely depends on which fighter you receive.
If you get the desired hero, link your account and continue playing the game. If the attempt is unsuccessful, head to your phone’s settings and clear the game data. This allows you to have another try and get a chance to get a better A-grade character.
Take into account that a single try will take up to around 10 to 20 minutes. Therefore, if your aim is to get a specific hero, be ready to spend a lot of time clearing the same data and completing the first chapter of Street Fighter Duel over and over.