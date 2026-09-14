Best fighting games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Can they kick it? Yes they can. And punch it, too.
Updated on September 14th, 2026
In these pampered, civilised times, most of us would sooner cross the street than engage in a direct confrontation. But in the virtual realm of video games, we tend to turn into hooligans.
Nowhere is that primal instinct better expressed than through the medium of the fighting game, also known in some quarters as the beat-'em-up or the brawler.
Such games view the cowardly sniping of the shooter with suspicion. Why lob bullets at a foe when you can pummel their digital face with your own pixelated hands?
No longer the sole concern of the arcade, fighting games have slipped from the home console onto the smartphone in our pocket. Then reached out and locked us into an armbar. We refuse to tap out.
Whether you're after a scrolling 'belt' brawler like those '90s classics, a tactical one-on-one beat-'em-up like... those other '90s classics, or some weird genre splice that could only appear on mobile, we've got some top recommendations for you.
Don't see your favourite iPhone or iPad fighting game on the list? Let us know which you'd include in the comments below.
Skullgirls
The graphics are stunning, the touch controls work brilliantly, and the combat is fast and fluid. There's no title more fitting than this one to debut our list of best fighting games on iOS, don't you agree?
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Beat Street
If you want to know why we chose it as one of our top picks, make sure to read our Beat Street review. It's a terrific brawler like no other.
Punch Quest
Yeah, yeah, you can probably tell we've got a thing for retro fighting games - we can't help it; many of them are truly fun and take us back to the basics. Such is the case for Punch Quest, which greatly takes the trophy for one of the most blood-pumping battlers out there. Just read our Punch Quest review.
The Executive
Combining elements of an auto-runner and a company management sim adds to the fists and kicks that would otherwise overwhelm players with the sheer lunacy of fighting werewolves left and right, so make sure to read our The Executive review if you want to understand just why it's such a great pick!
Brawlhalla
It's exciting, it's modern and super sleek when it comes to the mechanics. Brawlhalla really knows how to take battler elements and lift them to a higher level. So, pick your weapon and fight your way to Brawlhalla! In case you need assistance in your quest, hop by our Brawlhalla tier list of best legends and use some of the Brawlhalla codes that we have collected!
Grimvalor
As for the gameplay, it's perfectly adapted to the touch controls, everything runs as smoothly as you can imagine, and you won't be missing a controller for a second while playing Grimvalor. If there's one thing that we could pinpoint as being bad (not really bad, more like okay-ish), it's the storyline. But you wanted to play a fighter, so it's not really a big deal, right?
Taekwondo Game Global Tournament
Feeling rather blocky and simple at first glance, it will quickly develop into much more than that. And yeah, while the name doesn't help it at all, this exciting brawling battler is one you'll find yourself playing over and over again. Just read our Taekwondo Game Global Tournament review - it covers everything!
Real Boxing 2
It feels realistic enough to make you want to try out more games that feature sim and brawling elements. Read our Real Boxing 2 review to learn why we loved it.
Marvel Contest of Champions
Think of it as a Mortal Kombat between your favourite MCU characters - Hulk vs Magneto, Punisher vs Groot, and much, much more. If that is not enough to get you super hyped about it, then how about our MCoC tier list? We've collected all the good (and bad) there, so make sure to check it out.
Knight Brawl
It's true that it doesn't feature a multiplayer element to make it even more exciting in terms of brawls, but that doesn't mean you can't have more than enough fun in single-player. Knight Brawl is worth checking, and we've discussed that in greater detail in our Knight Brawl review.
Boxing Star
Boxing Star has a long career mode and a league mode where you will fight other players. If you are looking for a fighting game with online mode to fight your friends, Boxing Star is definitely one of the best options!
Undisputed ChampAnother brilliant Colin Lane brawler, this time in the form of a top-down boxing game. For pure arcade pugilism, there are few better on the App Store. One could say... it takes the championship belt home (mind the terrible pun).
That aside, if you loved our other Colin Lane pick, you'll definitely love this one too. In our Undisputed Champ review, we've mentioned how it feels as close as it can get to the real thing, and we meant it. It's easily one of the best fighting games for iPhones and iPads.
Streets of Rage 4
Sounds interesting? Well, if so, make sure to read our Streets of Rage 4 mobile review. And also, feel free to check our list of playable characters in the game.
Mortal Kombat Mobile
Most of your favourite characters and their signature moves are here too. In case you are wondering who to pick, take a peek at our tier list of Mortal Kombat Mobile characters and it will be much clearer!
Bleak Sword
It's a little dark, and no, it's not a bloody massacre, but an exceptionally well-made action-adventure. We do not have a review for it yet, but we have a list of reasons why you should play Bleak Sword! Check it out.
Shadow Fight 3
Dan the Man
If you are curious to learn why this retro fighting platformer is one of the best fighting games for iPhones even in 2024, read our Dan the Man review. We've not spared any details!
Dragon Ball Legends
The gameplay revolves around fighting with cards, but in the background, there's a live-action version of what's happening. It's very flashy and vivid, as you can expect from DBZ. You're going to encounter a plethora of well-known characters, and in case you have issues picking the right ones, use the Dragon Ball Legends tier list, which ranks them by power.
Mayhem Combat
Glory Ages - Samurais
You don't often get such an exciting and beautiful fighting game completely for free. However, this one is, and it delivers on every single aspect. Rather than charging in, waiting patiently for the best strike is the way to go, so to put it simply, timing is of the essence. Read our Glory Ages - Samurais review to learn more about it!
Robotics!
Read our Robotics! review if you want to learn what works and what doesn't really work, but the takeaway is that you should definitely consider adding it to your collection of iOS fighting games. It's something unique and super fun.
Street Fighter: Duel
There are plenty of different characters, and therefore, we have created a Street Fighter Duel tier list to help you pick the most powerful ones.
Rowdy City Wrestling
In Rowdy City Wrestling, for instance, he has expanded the Rowdy Wrestling formula with a fleshed-out career mode, but it's still all about those hilariously chaotic physics-led 2D scraps.
Machinal Instinct
The characters have unique expressions that really encompass the mood. So many times you'll find yourself making the same face as the pig or the cheetah (in real life!), and that's only part of the fun. The most fun comes from the robotic brawls that fill up the screen with well-adjusted controls and tactically placed fists (or claws - or hooves).