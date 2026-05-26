The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin adds accessibility features for blind and low-vision players

A rare update that actually changes who can play

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin introduces enhanced audio accessibility options

New features improve navigation, combat cues, and environmental awareness

Additional content includes Clotho and event dungeon Temple of Love

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has added proper accessibility features for blind and low-vision players, and I’m opening straightaway with that because this sorta thing doesn’t happen nearly enough in mobile games.

The update came about after a player in Japan sent the dev team a letter written in braille and text, explaining that he'd been able to experience the RPG via its immersive sound. He also suggested that audio guidance for object locations as well as directions would make open-world exploration actually work.

The team listened, which is rare enough on its own.

Now there's a dedicated sound accessibility option. Turn it on, and you get enhanced audio cues for things like low HP status, along with treasure chest discovery and other environmental details that help you understand what's happening during exploration and combat.

Netmarble's also planning to add directional guidance for main quests, sub quests, gathering points, and treasure chests, which should make navigation much simpler.

Alongside that, there's new content. [Enigmatic Helper] Clotho arrived on May 13th, an original hero with Wind and Cold attributes. Until June 4th, there's a new event dungeon called Temple of Love, story-based, runs over seven days through NPC Turan, hands out limited titles, accessories, and Regular Hero Draw Tickets.

The usual event setup is running too. Solo challenges for dungeons, field bosses, and Timespace Junction with event currency you can trade for rewards like Brilliant Engraving Seal and SSR Magic Crystal Shard. There's a cumulative mission event based on Cube Key usage as well, plus the Ranking Board Pre-Season covering Field Bosses, Boss Challenges, Dungeons, and Timespace Junction.

The accessibility work is the story here, though. It's good to see a studio respond to player feedback in a way that makes everything properly accessible rather than just ticking a box. More devs should be doing this.

Before you jump in, grab the latest The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin codes to give yourself a head start.