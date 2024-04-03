The top 10 best Final Fantasy games on mobile
These are the essential Final Fantasy games on mobile, No-bius!
Final Fantasy is a franchise that has been around for a long time, bringing games, board games, merch, and more out into the world for us to consume! We have seen quite a few Final Fantasy games make their way onto mobile devices. Final Fantasy is a staple of the JRPG genre, with so many lovely games to pick up and play, you might not know where to start. But, that's why you've come here!
To the list of top 10 best Final Fantasy games on mobile!
1
Final Fantasy VI
Though Final Fantasy VI is not one of the newer games, there is a mobile port of the 1994 addition to the series. This game has loads of characters to explore, a well-written story to go along with the game itself, and a good amount of character building, if you are interested in that. Unlike other games in its franchise, the fantasy aspects of this game were actually replaced by scientific advances and technology, dipping more towards reality.Download Final Fantasy VI for Android or iOS
2
FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS
FFBE War of the Visions contains all of the past Final Fantasy characters from previous games but brings you into a large world with multiplayer quests, online duels, a large world to explore and a bunch of beautifully crafted 3D terrains. The battling system includes auto-battling, and you are able to use various powerful attacks to take on your enemies, while also going on quests and exploring. Of course, if you decide to grab this one, take a look at our guides, including the War of the Visions tier list.Download FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS for Android or iOS
3
Final Fantasy III
Final Fantasy III has a great control scheme to the game, which works so well on mobile - and that's one of the main reasons why it is so high up this list. These controls and the easy-going nature of the game makes Final Fantasy III a great game to pick up and easily get into before you get pulled into the entire world.Download Final Fantasy III for Android or iOS
4
Final Fantasy VII
Yes, the same one that was sold in countless numbers, and got this franchise's worldwide popularity is now available on mobile phones as well. It has a premium price, but you won't regret it, since this is our favourite FF, and it was the first one ever that was done fully in 3D. Since this is a port of PC, not the console, it will look good on your phone, no worries. Cloud, Tifa, Sephirot, and other iconic characters are all here, some of them to defend the world and some to try to become Gods.Download Final Fantasy VII for Android or iOS
5
Final Fantasy Dimensions
Final Fantasy Dimensions revisits more of the 2D, pixel art style that can be found in various Final Fantasy games. It is worth mentioning that the prologue is free to play, but then there are in-app purchases for various chapters afterwards. There is, of course, a battle system that can allow you to change and grow your character, through ability combinations, so that you can continue to take on any enemies you come across. The game itself does have a retro look to it but feels quite modern.Download Final Fantasy Dimensions for Android or iOS
6
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
FFVII Ever Crisis has a twist that none of the players who tried the original (mentioned above) expected. You're following the story of a young 'hero' Sephiroth. That's a twist enough, don't you think? For those of you expecting a full remake, it's not. Graphics has been massively upgraded, but in essence, this is a gacha game and auto battler. What you'll do is upgrade characters to the best of your abilities and then after the combat begins you'll want to leave it at auto and only use ultimate abilities when they charge up. We have to say that it looks better than any other FF game on this list.
Since weapons are key elements, we have created an FFVII Ever Crisis tier list, where all of them were sorted accordingly, so take a look at it if you plan to try it out.Download Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis for Android
7
Final Fantasy Record Keeper
Final Fantasy Record Keeper allows you to recruit characters from many of the Final Fantasy games, before allowing you to play through various scenarios from older games in the franchise. You can then create a new history, through your choices and actions, altering the story as it is currently written. There are also various different abilities and items to collect, events to enjoy, and lots of fun memories you can relive from some of the older games.Download Final Fantasy Record Keeper for Android or iOS
8
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition brings together major plot elements of Final Fantasy XV but brings them to the mobile platform. Though this game isn't as polished as the base game, it does tell the story of the base game and makes for a good, pocket-sized, version of the base game itself. It's a decent mobile version and works well on mobile.Download Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for Android or iOS
9
Final Fantasy Tactics: WotL
Final Fantasy Tactics: WotL differs from the majority of Final Fantasy games and attracts fans of strategy games to this universe. The gameplay of this game is more similar to the tabletop tactical strategy than to the RPG setting, which is usual for this series. You will have to engage in a long conflict between the two countries, and moreover, you will play a very significant role in it. Good graphics and an interesting story guarantee exciting gameplay. If you are tired of regular Final Fantasy games, this one might be a great choice.Download Final Fantasy Tactics: WotL for Android or iOS
10
Final Fantasy IX
FFIX was released a long time ago, and it became an instant hit. Animations and storytelling were amazing, you'd easily blend into the atmosphere and swallow every bit of your character's personal adventures as if it was showered with cherry and cream. Older players will love this, and younger audiences will be in for a real treat! Controls were appropriately done, it doesn't feel like a lousy port, but it does have a few bugs.
Never thought I'll say this, but it's one of the best Final Fantasy mobile games!Download Final Fantasy IX for Android or iOS