The top 10 best Final Fantasy games on mobile

FFVII Ever Crisis has a twist that none of the players who tried the original (mentioned above) expected. You're following the story of a young 'hero' Sephiroth. That's a twist enough, don't you think? For those of you expecting a full remake, it's not. Graphics has been massively upgraded, but in essence, this is a gacha game and auto battler. What you'll do is upgrade characters to the best of your abilities and then after the combat begins you'll want to leave it at auto and only use ultimate abilities when they charge up. We have to say that it looks better than any other FF game on this list.

