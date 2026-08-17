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Marvel Contest of Champions tier list - The best characters by class

By Anderson Han
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| Marvel Contest of Champions
Marvel Contest of Champions tier list - The best characters by class

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Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version: 58.0.1 - Added: Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man (Symbiote), Black Tarantula (Carlos LaMuerte)

To make it easier, we have assembled a concise Marvel Contest of Champions tier list in hopes of kickstarting your journey.

Its current roster of more than 200 playable champions hailing from all conceivable universes within Marvel is sure to delight fans. What’s more, each champion has a distinct and realistic 3D model as well as abilities and special moves to stay faithful to the original lore. They are categorised into six factions (classes), namely: mutant, skill, science, cosmic, mystic, and tech. Just like a Pokémon game where one type resists or is weak against another, in Contest of Champions, each class is weak and resistant against another. For instance, science is strong against mystic, but ineffective against the skill class.

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MCOC characters flexing in front of the camera
For hero collector fans, you might want to check out our Marvel Snap tier list, Idle Heroes tier list and Azur Lane tier list of the best battleships.
To satisfy the innate competitive spirit of certain folk, the game also has a multiplayer mode for you to demonstrate your prowess and skills in Alliance Wars and Arena. To give a sense of progression, each champion can be further upgraded and powered up by a multitude of upgrade systems. As the game’s meta can undergo dynamic changes whenever a new character is introduced or older characters get buffed, we will frequently keep it up to date

Vital points to keep in consideration 

Some champions benefit largely from a variety of in-game systems. For instance, the Synergy bonus is activated when certain Champions are placed together in the same team. The buffs vary from health to damage boosts and much more.

Some champions require resource investment to unleash their max potential. One such key parameter is signature level, described as a special ability that can be unlocked and upgraded, first unlocked by bestowing champions with an Awakening Gem. Its level can subsequently be upgraded either by obtaining the same copy or more class-specific awakening gems. 

Female character with a bow and huge claws trying to grab her

Alliance Wars has been a long-time attraction for summoners who craved more teamwork and a strategic all-out war between alliances. In this mode, summoners are required to assign their personal champion to a node for defence, with some summoners being absolutely wonderful at guarding the boss node.

It is also worth noting that while some champions appear underwhelming in the previous tier list, they excel as a defender. With this in mind, we have concocted two separate Marvel CoC tier lists assessing the usefulness of each champion when used as an attacker (for most of the PvE and PvP content) or a defender in Alliance War nodes.

Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
Click Here To View The List »

1
The Science Class tier list

Spiderman character in MCoC

This class of champions is characterised by having scientific augmentations, being a product of a science experiment or enhancement through ingestion of science liquids such as serum. Iconic champions in this class include Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America and everyone's favourite, Spider-Ham. He might not be at the top of our Marvel CoC tier list through skill, but he is at the top in our hearts.

Attacker List

TierScience Class champion list
S Tier Blue Marvel, Count Nefaria, Human Torch, Quake, Silk, Spider-Punk, Morbius, High Evolutionary
A Tier Wave, Lizard, Spider-Woman, Falcon (Joaquin Torres), The Leader, Red Guardian, Sandman, Abomination (Immortal), Captain America (Infinity War), Spider-Gwen, Joe Fixit, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Ham, She-Hulk, Spider-Man 2099, Hulk (Immortal), Void, Mister Negative, Spot, Red Guardian, Quicksilver, Titania
B Tier Photon, Red Hulk, Thing, Anti-Venom, The Overseer, Wasp, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Hulk (Ragnarok), Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic
C Tier M.O.D.O.K, Ant-Man, Yellow Jacket, Sentry, Platinumpool, Hulk, Electro
N Tier Rhino, Abomination, Captain America, Spider-Man (Classic), Captain America (WWII)

Alliance Defense

TierScience Class champion list
S Tier Thing
A Tier Abomination (Immortal), Captain America (Infinity War), Spider-Gwen, Joe Fixit, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Hulk (Immortal), Void, Mister Negative, Red Guardian, Quake, Scorpion
B Tier Red Hulk, Anti-Venom, The Overseer, Wasp, Hulk (Ragnarok), Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch
C Tier Ant-Man, Yellow Jacket, Sentry, Platinumpool, Hulk, Electro, Abomination, Spider-Man (Classic), M.O.D.O.K
N Tier Rhino, Captain America, Captain America (WWII), She-Hulk, Luke Cage

2
The Cosmic Class tier list

Ikaris champion in MCoC

This class contains champions of extraterrestrial origins and cosmic Gods that starred in the creation of the universe. Notable champions include Thor, Hela, Gamora and Thanos. Of course, new champions like Hercules and Adam Warlock are some of the best Cosmic-type characters at the moment, but that's because they are new.

Attacker List

TierCosmic Class champion list
S Tier Scream, Hercules, Adam Warlock, Gladiator, Vox, King Groot (Deathless), Phyla-Vell
A Tier Spider-Man (Symbiote), Imperiosa, Karolina Dean, Maestro, Gorr, Hulkling, Angela, Red Goblin, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Corvus Glaive, Venompool, Sersi, Vision (Aarkus), King Groot, Hyperion, Odin, Ikaris, Galan, Serpent
B Tier Cull Obsidian, Silver Surfer, Proxima Midnight, Gamora, Hela, Venom the Duck, Venom, Captain Marvel, Medusa, Annihilus, Carnage, Pheonix, Knull
C Tier Air-Walker, Ronan, The Champion, Nova, Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan), Heimdall, Super Skrull, Black Bolt, Terrax
N Tier Groot, Thor, Captain Marvel (Classic), Thanos, Drax, Ms.Marvel, Superior Iron Man

Alliance Defense

TierCosmic Class champion list
S Tier Hercules, Cosmic Ghost Rider
A Tier Venompool, Sersi, Vision (Aarkus), Angela, Knull, Medusa, Hyperion, Ikaris, Annihilus, Terrax, King Groot
B Tier Proxima Midnight, Gamora, Hela, Venom the Duck, Venom, Captain Marvel, Silver Surfer, Pheonix, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Nova, Red Goblin, Heimdall
C Tier Ronan, The Champion, Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan), Spider-Man (Symbiote), Super-Skrull, Black Bolt, Carnage, Odin
N Tier Groot, Thor, Captain Marvel (Classic), Thanos, Drax, Ms.Marvel, Superior Iron Man, Air-Walker

3
The Skill Class tier list

Kraven character showcase

This class mostly comprises champions who rely on brawn, particularly well-versed in martial arts. Iconic champions include Shang-Chi, Black Panther, Nick Fury and Moon Knight.

Attacker List

TierSkill Class champion list
S Tier M’Baku, Yelena Belova, Lumatrix, Bullseye, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Hit-monkey, Mole-man, Okoye
A Tier Doctor Bong, Franken‑Castle, Gentle, Silver Sable, Chee'ilth, Moondragon, Kate Bishop, Valkyrie, Aegon, Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Falcon, Attuma, Jabari Panther, Shang-Chi, Kingpin, Blade, Baron Zemo, Black Tarantula (Carlos LaMuerte)
B Tier Mr. Knight, Killmonger, Elsa Bloodstone, Masacre, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Karnak, Mantis, Misty Knight, Kraven, Thor (Ragnarok), Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen), Korg, Ronin, Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Black Panther (Classic), Taskmaster
C Tier Winter Soldier, Daredevil, Squirrel Girl, Elektra, Crossbones, Night Thrasher
N Tier Black Widow (OG), Black Panther (Civil War), Punisher, Moon Knight, Agent Venom

Alliance Defense

TierSkill Class champion list
S Tier Nick Fury, Korg
A Tier Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Blade, Jabari Panther, Kraven, Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen), Killmonger, Kingpin, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit)
B Tier Elsa Bloodstone, Masacre, Karnak, Misty Knight, Thor (Ragnarok), Ronin, Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Black Panther (Classic), Taskmaster, Hit-Monkey, Black Panther (Civil War), Mole-Man, Black Cat
C Tier Aegon, Crossbones, Daredevil, Elektra, Night Thrasher, Squirrel Girl, Shang-Chi
N Tier Black Widow (OG), Punisher, Moon Knight, Agent Venom, Falcon, Winter Soldier

4
The Mutant Class tier list

Storm character biography in MCoC

The majority of champions in this part of the tier list for MCoC are the cast featured in the X-Men series, all containing a mutant X-gene that grants them wonderful combat abilities.

Attacker List

TierMutant Class champion list
S Tier Pixie (Megan Gwynn), Silver Samurai, Cassandra Nova, Jean Grey, Dust, Kitty Pryde, Apocalypse, Professor X, Archangel, Magneto, Sunspot, Onslaught, Dazzler
A Tier Shatterstar, Northstar, Negasonic, Dani Moonstar, Bishop, Colossus, Havok, Stryfe, Magneto (House of X), Omega Red, Namor, Captain Britain
B Tier Solvarch, Emma Frost, Gambit, Jubilee, Psylocke, Iceman, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Storm (Pyramid X), Domino, Wolverine, Rogue
C Tier Wolverine (Weapon X), Wolverine (X-23), Sauron, Toad, Goldpool, Mister Sinister, Storm
N Tier Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School), Nightcrawler, Deadpool (X-Force), Deadpool, Beast

Alliance Defense

TierMutant Class champion list
S Tier Havok, Apocalypse, Bishop, Namor, Magneto, Domino
A Tier Professor X, Stryfe, Magneto (House of X), Omega Red, Kitty Pryde, Storm (Pyramid X), Archangel, Emma Frost, Sabretooth
B Tier Gambit, Jubilee, Psylocke, Iceman, Old Man Logan, Colossus, Wolverine, Rogue, Captain Britain
C Tier Wolverine (Weapon X), Wolverine (X-23), Sauron, Storm, Toad, Goldpool, Mister Sinister, Sunspot
N Tier Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School), Nightcrawler, Deadpool (X-Force), Deadpool, Beast

5
The Tech Class tier list

As the name suggests, this class includes champions who harness the power of technology to fight, be it cybernetic augmentation or simply riding an exosuit. Iconic champions include Iron Man, Ultron, Nebula and Peni Parker.

Attacker List

TierTech Class champion list
S Tier Hobgoblin, Ruby Thursday, Star‑Lord (Stellar‑Forged), Arnim Zola, Ironheart, Warlock, Ultron, Ghost, Iron Man (Infamous), Lady Deathstrike, Prowler
A Tier Spider-Slayer (J. Jonah Jameson), The Maker, Bastion, Patriot, Vision (Deathless), Arcade, Viv Vision, Nebula, Omega Sentinel, Mysterio, Shuri, Hulkbuster, Nimrod, Peni Parker, Howard the Duck, Silver Centurion, Guillotine 2099, The Guardian, Doctor Octopus, Sentinel, Captain America (Sam Wilson)
B Tier Iron-Man (War Machine), Civil Warrior, Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Captain America (Sam Wilson), Iron Man (Infinity War), Punisher 2099, Vulture
C Tier Yondu, Darkhawk, Rocket Raccoon, Vision (Age of Ultron), Vision, Psycho-Man
N Tier Ultron (Classic), Red Skull, Kang, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Green Goblin, Star-Lord

Alliance Defense

TierTech Class champion list
S Tier Iron Man (Infinity War), Peni Parker, Ultron
A Tier Shocker, Sentinel, Mysterio, Nimrod, Howard the Duck, Silver Centurion, Guillotine 2099, Doctor Octopus, Spider-man (Stark Enhanced)
B Tier Iron-Man (War Machine), Captain America (Sam Wilson), Punisher 2099, Vulture, Yondu, Nebula, Darkhawk, Green Goblin, Omega Sentinel, Warlock, Hulkbuster, The Guardian
C Tier Vision (Age of Ultron), Vision, Psycho-Man, Star-Lord, Civil Warrior, Red Skull
N Tier Ultron (Classic), Kang, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Ghost, Rocket Raccoon

6
The Mystic Class tier list

America Chavez at the bottom of the MCoC tier list

Last but not least on our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list, we have the Mystic Class. Opposite to the skill class, these champions are well-versed in mystic arts instead and mainly focus on employing telekinetic powers. Notable champions include Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange

Attacker List

TierMystic Class champion list
S Tier Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar), ISOPHYNE, Shathra, Guillotine (Deathless), Kushala, Diablo, Scarlet Witch, Kindred, White Tiger, Spiral
A Tier Blade (Stellar-Forged), Doctor Doom, Dracula, Jack O' Lantern, The Destroyer, Wiccan, Mojo, Black Widow (Clair-voyant), Magik, Longshot, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supreme, Spider-Man (Supreme), Werewolf by Night
B Tier Mico Minoru, Ebony Maw, Dragon Man, Doctor Voodoo, America Chavez, The Hood, Morning Star, Sasquatch, Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Man-Thing, Guillotine, Scarlet Witch (Classic), Tigra, Absorbing Man
C Tier Iron Fist, Iron Fist (Immortal), Loki, Purgatory, Mordo, Thor (Jane Foster), M.A.N.G.O.G, Mephisto
N Tier Unstoppable Colossus, Juggernaut, Doctor Strange

Alliance Defense

TierMystic Class champion list
S Tier Wong, Doctor Doom, Mojo, Black Widow (Claire Voyant)
A Tier Rintrah, Magik, Longshot, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supreme, Ebony Maw, Diablo
B Tier Dragon Man, Doctor Voodoo, America Chavez, The Hood, Morning Star, Sasquatch, Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Man-Thing, Guillotine, Scarlet Witch (Classic), Tigra
C Tier Iron Fist (Immortal), Loki, Purgatory, Mordo, Thor (Jane Foster), M.A.N.G.O.G, Mephisto
N Tier Unstoppable Colossus, Juggernaut, Doctor Strange, Iron Fist

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Anderson Han
Anderson Han
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A globetrotter by calling who regards video games as an artful medium for creative storytelling. All aboard on my jubilant voyage as I set sail through this vast sea of video games. Also loves jamming to synthwave songs and anything related to retro futurism.