Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version: 58.0.1 - Added: Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man (Symbiote), Black Tarantula (Carlos LaMuerte)

To make it easier, we have assembled a concise Marvel Contest of Champions tier list in hopes of kickstarting your journey.

Its current roster of more than 200 playable champions hailing from all conceivable universes within Marvel is sure to delight fans. What’s more, each champion has a distinct and realistic 3D model as well as abilities and special moves to stay faithful to the original lore. They are categorised into six factions (classes), namely: mutant, skill, science, cosmic, mystic, and tech. Just like a Pokémon game where one type resists or is weak against another, in Contest of Champions, each class is weak and resistant against another. For instance, science is strong against mystic, but ineffective against the skill class.

Quick Navigation:

Vital points to keep in consideration

For hero collector fans, you might want to check out our Marvel Snap tier list Idle Heroes tier list and Azur Lane tier list of the best battleships To satisfy the innate competitive spirit of certain folk, the game also has a multiplayer mode for you to demonstrate your prowess and skills in Alliance Wars and Arena. To give a sense of progression, each champion can be further upgraded and powered up by a multitude of upgrade systems. As the game’s meta can undergo dynamic changes whenever a new character is introduced or older characters get buffed, we will frequently keep it up to dateSome champions benefit largely from a variety of in-game systems. For instance, the Synergy bonus is activated when certain Champions are placed together in the same team. The buffs vary from health to damage boosts and much more.

Some champions require resource investment to unleash their max potential. One such key parameter is signature level, described as a special ability that can be unlocked and upgraded, first unlocked by bestowing champions with an Awakening Gem. Its level can subsequently be upgraded either by obtaining the same copy or more class-specific awakening gems.

Alliance Wars has been a long-time attraction for summoners who craved more teamwork and a strategic all-out war between alliances. In this mode, summoners are required to assign their personal champion to a node for defence, with some summoners being absolutely wonderful at guarding the boss node.

It is also worth noting that while some champions appear underwhelming in the previous tier list, they excel as a defender. With this in mind, we have concocted two separate Marvel CoC tier lists assessing the usefulness of each champion when used as an attacker (for most of the PvE and PvP content) or a defender in Alliance War nodes.

Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.