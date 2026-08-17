Marvel Contest of Champions tier list - The best characters by class
Updated on August 17th, 2026 - Version: 58.0.1 - Added: Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man (Symbiote), Black Tarantula (Carlos LaMuerte)
To make it easier, we have assembled a concise Marvel Contest of Champions tier list in hopes of kickstarting your journey.
Its current roster of more than 200 playable champions hailing from all conceivable universes within Marvel is sure to delight fans. What’s more, each champion has a distinct and realistic 3D model as well as abilities and special moves to stay faithful to the original lore. They are categorised into six factions (classes), namely: mutant, skill, science, cosmic, mystic, and tech. Just like a Pokémon game where one type resists or is weak against another, in Contest of Champions, each class is weak and resistant against another. For instance, science is strong against mystic, but ineffective against the skill class.
Quick Navigation:
- MCoC Science tier list
- MCoC Cosmic tier list
- MCoC Skill tier list
- MCoC Mutant tier list
- MCoC Tech tier list
- MCoC Mystic tier list
For hero collector fans, you might want to check out our Marvel Snap tier list, Idle Heroes tier list and Azur Lane tier list of the best battleships.
To satisfy the innate competitive spirit of certain folk, the game also has a multiplayer mode for you to demonstrate your prowess and skills in Alliance Wars and Arena. To give a sense of progression, each champion can be further upgraded and powered up by a multitude of upgrade systems. As the game’s meta can undergo dynamic changes whenever a new character is introduced or older characters get buffed, we will frequently keep it up to date
Vital points to keep in considerationSome champions benefit largely from a variety of in-game systems. For instance, the Synergy bonus is activated when certain Champions are placed together in the same team. The buffs vary from health to damage boosts and much more.
Some champions require resource investment to unleash their max potential. One such key parameter is signature level, described as a special ability that can be unlocked and upgraded, first unlocked by bestowing champions with an Awakening Gem. Its level can subsequently be upgraded either by obtaining the same copy or more class-specific awakening gems.
Alliance Wars has been a long-time attraction for summoners who craved more teamwork and a strategic all-out war between alliances. In this mode, summoners are required to assign their personal champion to a node for defence, with some summoners being absolutely wonderful at guarding the boss node.
It is also worth noting that while some champions appear underwhelming in the previous tier list, they excel as a defender. With this in mind, we have concocted two separate Marvel CoC tier lists assessing the usefulness of each champion when used as an attacker (for most of the PvE and PvP content) or a defender in Alliance War nodes.Original article by Anderson Han. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
The Science Class tier list
This class of champions is characterised by having scientific augmentations, being a product of a science experiment or enhancement through ingestion of science liquids such as serum. Iconic champions in this class include Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America and everyone's favourite, Spider-Ham. He might not be at the top of our Marvel CoC tier list through skill, but he is at the top in our hearts.
Attacker List
|Tier
|Science Class champion list
|S Tier
|Blue Marvel, Count Nefaria, Human Torch, Quake, Silk, Spider-Punk, Morbius, High Evolutionary
|A Tier
|Wave, Lizard, Spider-Woman, Falcon (Joaquin Torres), The Leader, Red Guardian, Sandman, Abomination (Immortal), Captain America (Infinity War), Spider-Gwen, Joe Fixit, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Ham, She-Hulk, Spider-Man 2099, Hulk (Immortal), Void, Mister Negative, Spot, Red Guardian, Quicksilver, Titania
|B Tier
|Photon, Red Hulk, Thing, Anti-Venom, The Overseer, Wasp, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Hulk (Ragnarok), Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic
|C Tier
|M.O.D.O.K, Ant-Man, Yellow Jacket, Sentry, Platinumpool, Hulk, Electro
|N Tier
|Rhino, Abomination, Captain America, Spider-Man (Classic), Captain America (WWII)
Alliance Defense
|Tier
|Science Class champion list
|S Tier
|Thing
|A Tier
|Abomination (Immortal), Captain America (Infinity War), Spider-Gwen, Joe Fixit, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Hulk (Immortal), Void, Mister Negative, Red Guardian, Quake, Scorpion
|B Tier
|Red Hulk, Anti-Venom, The Overseer, Wasp, Hulk (Ragnarok), Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch
|C Tier
|Ant-Man, Yellow Jacket, Sentry, Platinumpool, Hulk, Electro, Abomination, Spider-Man (Classic), M.O.D.O.K
|N Tier
|Rhino, Captain America, Captain America (WWII), She-Hulk, Luke Cage
2
The Cosmic Class tier list
This class contains champions of extraterrestrial origins and cosmic Gods that starred in the creation of the universe. Notable champions include Thor, Hela, Gamora and Thanos. Of course, new champions like Hercules and Adam Warlock are some of the best Cosmic-type characters at the moment, but that's because they are new.
Attacker List
|Tier
|Cosmic Class champion list
|S Tier
|Scream, Hercules, Adam Warlock, Gladiator, Vox, King Groot (Deathless), Phyla-Vell
|A Tier
|Spider-Man (Symbiote), Imperiosa, Karolina Dean, Maestro, Gorr, Hulkling, Angela, Red Goblin, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Corvus Glaive, Venompool, Sersi, Vision (Aarkus), King Groot, Hyperion, Odin, Ikaris, Galan, Serpent
|B Tier
|Cull Obsidian, Silver Surfer, Proxima Midnight, Gamora, Hela, Venom the Duck, Venom, Captain Marvel, Medusa, Annihilus, Carnage, Pheonix, Knull
|C Tier
|Air-Walker, Ronan, The Champion, Nova, Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan), Heimdall, Super Skrull, Black Bolt, Terrax
|N Tier
|Groot, Thor, Captain Marvel (Classic), Thanos, Drax, Ms.Marvel, Superior Iron Man
Alliance Defense
|Tier
|Cosmic Class champion list
|S Tier
|Hercules, Cosmic Ghost Rider
|A Tier
|Venompool, Sersi, Vision (Aarkus), Angela, Knull, Medusa, Hyperion, Ikaris, Annihilus, Terrax, King Groot
|B Tier
|Proxima Midnight, Gamora, Hela, Venom the Duck, Venom, Captain Marvel, Silver Surfer, Pheonix, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Nova, Red Goblin, Heimdall
|C Tier
|Ronan, The Champion, Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan), Spider-Man (Symbiote), Super-Skrull, Black Bolt, Carnage, Odin
|N Tier
|Groot, Thor, Captain Marvel (Classic), Thanos, Drax, Ms.Marvel, Superior Iron Man, Air-Walker
3
The Skill Class tier list
This class mostly comprises champions who rely on brawn, particularly well-versed in martial arts. Iconic champions include Shang-Chi, Black Panther, Nick Fury and Moon Knight.
Attacker List
|Tier
|Skill Class champion list
|S Tier
|M’Baku, Yelena Belova, Lumatrix, Bullseye, Black Widow, Nick Fury, Hit-monkey, Mole-man, Okoye
|A Tier
|Doctor Bong, Franken‑Castle, Gentle, Silver Sable, Chee'ilth, Moondragon, Kate Bishop, Valkyrie, Aegon, Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Falcon, Attuma, Jabari Panther, Shang-Chi, Kingpin, Blade, Baron Zemo, Black Tarantula (Carlos LaMuerte)
|B Tier
|Mr. Knight, Killmonger, Elsa Bloodstone, Masacre, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Karnak, Mantis, Misty Knight, Kraven, Thor (Ragnarok), Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen), Korg, Ronin, Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Black Panther (Classic), Taskmaster
|C Tier
|Winter Soldier, Daredevil, Squirrel Girl, Elektra, Crossbones, Night Thrasher
|N Tier
|Black Widow (OG), Black Panther (Civil War), Punisher, Moon Knight, Agent Venom
Alliance Defense
|Tier
|Skill Class champion list
|S Tier
|Nick Fury, Korg
|A Tier
|Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Blade, Jabari Panther, Kraven, Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen), Killmonger, Kingpin, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit)
|B Tier
|Elsa Bloodstone, Masacre, Karnak, Misty Knight, Thor (Ragnarok), Ronin, Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Black Panther (Classic), Taskmaster, Hit-Monkey, Black Panther (Civil War), Mole-Man, Black Cat
|C Tier
|Aegon, Crossbones, Daredevil, Elektra, Night Thrasher, Squirrel Girl, Shang-Chi
|N Tier
|Black Widow (OG), Punisher, Moon Knight, Agent Venom, Falcon, Winter Soldier
4
The Mutant Class tier list
The majority of champions in this part of the tier list for MCoC are the cast featured in the X-Men series, all containing a mutant X-gene that grants them wonderful combat abilities.
Attacker List
|Tier
|Mutant Class champion list
|S Tier
|Pixie (Megan Gwynn), Silver Samurai, Cassandra Nova, Jean Grey, Dust, Kitty Pryde, Apocalypse, Professor X, Archangel, Magneto, Sunspot, Onslaught, Dazzler
|A Tier
|Shatterstar, Northstar, Negasonic, Dani Moonstar, Bishop, Colossus, Havok, Stryfe, Magneto (House of X), Omega Red, Namor, Captain Britain
|B Tier
|Solvarch, Emma Frost, Gambit, Jubilee, Psylocke, Iceman, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Storm (Pyramid X), Domino, Wolverine, Rogue
|C Tier
|Wolverine (Weapon X), Wolverine (X-23), Sauron, Toad, Goldpool, Mister Sinister, Storm
|N Tier
|Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School), Nightcrawler, Deadpool (X-Force), Deadpool, Beast
Alliance Defense
|Tier
|Mutant Class champion list
|S Tier
|Havok, Apocalypse, Bishop, Namor, Magneto, Domino
|A Tier
|Professor X, Stryfe, Magneto (House of X), Omega Red, Kitty Pryde, Storm (Pyramid X), Archangel, Emma Frost, Sabretooth
|B Tier
|Gambit, Jubilee, Psylocke, Iceman, Old Man Logan, Colossus, Wolverine, Rogue, Captain Britain
|C Tier
|Wolverine (Weapon X), Wolverine (X-23), Sauron, Storm, Toad, Goldpool, Mister Sinister, Sunspot
|N Tier
|Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School), Nightcrawler, Deadpool (X-Force), Deadpool, Beast
5
The Tech Class tier list
As the name suggests, this class includes champions who harness the power of technology to fight, be it cybernetic augmentation or simply riding an exosuit. Iconic champions include Iron Man, Ultron, Nebula and Peni Parker.
Attacker List
|Tier
|Tech Class champion list
|S Tier
|Hobgoblin, Ruby Thursday, Star‑Lord (Stellar‑Forged), Arnim Zola, Ironheart, Warlock, Ultron, Ghost, Iron Man (Infamous), Lady Deathstrike, Prowler
|A Tier
|Spider-Slayer (J. Jonah Jameson), The Maker, Bastion, Patriot, Vision (Deathless), Arcade, Viv Vision, Nebula, Omega Sentinel, Mysterio, Shuri, Hulkbuster, Nimrod, Peni Parker, Howard the Duck, Silver Centurion, Guillotine 2099, The Guardian, Doctor Octopus, Sentinel, Captain America (Sam Wilson)
|B Tier
|Iron-Man (War Machine), Civil Warrior, Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Captain America (Sam Wilson), Iron Man (Infinity War), Punisher 2099, Vulture
|C Tier
|Yondu, Darkhawk, Rocket Raccoon, Vision (Age of Ultron), Vision, Psycho-Man
|N Tier
|Ultron (Classic), Red Skull, Kang, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Green Goblin, Star-Lord
Alliance Defense
|Tier
|Tech Class champion list
|S Tier
|Iron Man (Infinity War), Peni Parker, Ultron
|A Tier
|Shocker, Sentinel, Mysterio, Nimrod, Howard the Duck, Silver Centurion, Guillotine 2099, Doctor Octopus, Spider-man (Stark Enhanced)
|B Tier
|Iron-Man (War Machine), Captain America (Sam Wilson), Punisher 2099, Vulture, Yondu, Nebula, Darkhawk, Green Goblin, Omega Sentinel, Warlock, Hulkbuster, The Guardian
|C Tier
|Vision (Age of Ultron), Vision, Psycho-Man, Star-Lord, Civil Warrior, Red Skull
|N Tier
|Ultron (Classic), Kang, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Ghost, Rocket Raccoon
6
The Mystic Class tier list
Last but not least on our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list, we have the Mystic Class. Opposite to the skill class, these champions are well-versed in mystic arts instead and mainly focus on employing telekinetic powers. Notable champions include Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange
Attacker List
|Tier
|Mystic Class champion list
|S Tier
|Agatha Harkness, Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar), ISOPHYNE, Shathra, Guillotine (Deathless), Kushala, Diablo, Scarlet Witch, Kindred, White Tiger, Spiral
|A Tier
|Blade (Stellar-Forged), Doctor Doom, Dracula, Jack O' Lantern, The Destroyer, Wiccan, Mojo, Black Widow (Clair-voyant), Magik, Longshot, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supreme, Spider-Man (Supreme), Werewolf by Night
|B Tier
|Mico Minoru, Ebony Maw, Dragon Man, Doctor Voodoo, America Chavez, The Hood, Morning Star, Sasquatch, Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Man-Thing, Guillotine, Scarlet Witch (Classic), Tigra, Absorbing Man
|C Tier
|Iron Fist, Iron Fist (Immortal), Loki, Purgatory, Mordo, Thor (Jane Foster), M.A.N.G.O.G, Mephisto
|N Tier
|Unstoppable Colossus, Juggernaut, Doctor Strange
Alliance Defense
|Tier
|Mystic Class champion list
|S Tier
|Wong, Doctor Doom, Mojo, Black Widow (Claire Voyant)
|A Tier
|Rintrah, Magik, Longshot, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supreme, Ebony Maw, Diablo
|B Tier
|Dragon Man, Doctor Voodoo, America Chavez, The Hood, Morning Star, Sasquatch, Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Man-Thing, Guillotine, Scarlet Witch (Classic), Tigra
|C Tier
|Iron Fist (Immortal), Loki, Purgatory, Mordo, Thor (Jane Foster), M.A.N.G.O.G, Mephisto
|N Tier
|Unstoppable Colossus, Juggernaut, Doctor Strange, Iron Fist