Tier Lists

Marvel Contest of Champions tier list - The best (and worst) characters by class

By Anderson Han
|
iOS + Android
| Marvel Contest of Champions
Marvel Contest of Champions tier list - The best (and worst) characters by class

Assisting you in teambuilding with the most powerful Marvel champions

Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow

To make it easier, we have assembled this concise Marvel Contest of Champions tier list according to their class in hopes to kickstart each player's journey.

Dedicated to fans of one of the most impactful franchises in the world of pop culture Marvel: Contest of Champions is a fighting mobile game based on the popular comic books. Its gameplay involves attacking, parrying and dodging on a 2D plane, reminiscent of Street Fighter arcade. First released in 2014 in a joint development between Kabam and Raw Thrills, it is available on both Google Play and App Store.

Its current roster of 220 playable “champions” hailing from all conceivable universes within Marvel is sure to delight fans. What’s more, each “champion” has a distinct and realistic 3D model as well as abilities and special moves to stay as faithful to the original lore. They are categorized into six factions (class) namely: mutant, skill, science, cosmic, mystic and tech. Just like a Pokemon game where one type resists or is weak against another, in Contest of Champions, each class is weak and resistant against another. For instance: science is strong against mystic, but ineffective against skill class.

Quick navigation:

For hero collector fans, you might want to check out Marvel Future Fight tier listHero Cantare tier list and Azur Lane tier list of the best battleships.

To satisfy the innate competitive spirit of certain players, the game also has a multiplayer mode for players to demonstrate their prowess and skills in Alliance Wars and Arena. To give players a sense of progression, each hero can be further upgraded and powered up by a multitude of upgrade systems. As the game’s meta can undergo dynamic changes whenever a new character is introduced or older characters getting buffed, we will frequently keep it up to date

Vital points to keep into consideration in Marvel Contest of Champions tier list

Some champions benefit largely from a variety of in-game systems. For instance, the Synergy bonus is activated when certain Champions are placed together in the same team. The buffs vary from health to damage boosts and much more. Some champions require resource investment to unleash its max potential, one suck key parameter is signature level, described as a special ability that can be unlocked and upgraded, first unlocked by bestowing champions with an Awakening Gem. Its level can be subsequently upgraded either by obtaining the same copy or more class-specific awakening gems. 

Alliance Wars has been a long-time attraction for the summoners who craved more teamwork and a strategic all-out war between alliances. In this mode “summoners” are required to assign their personal champion to a node for defense, with some summoners being absolutely wonderful at guarding the boss node. It is also worth noting that while some champions appear underwhelming in the previous tier list, they excel as a defender. With this in mind, we have concocted 2 separate Marvel CoC tier lists assessing the usefulness of each champion when used as an attacker (for most of the PvE and PvP content) or a defender in Alliance War nodes

Click Here To View The List »

1
The Science Class tier list

This class of champions is characterized by having scientific augmentations, being a product from a science experiment or enhancement through ingestion of science liquids such as serum. Iconic champions in this class include Hulk, Spider-man, Captain America and everyone's favourite Spider-Ham. He might not be at the top of the Marvel CoC by the skill, but he is at the top in our hearts.

Attacker List

TierScience Class champion list
S Tier Human Torch, Quake
A Tier Abomination (Immortal), Captain America (Infinity War), Spider-Gwen, Joe fixit, Spider-Man (Miles Morale), Spider-Ham, She-Hulk, Spider-Man 2099, Hulk (Immortal), Void, Mister Negative, Red Guardian
B Tier Red Hulk, Thing, Anti-Venom, The Overseer, Wasp, Luke Cage, Hulk (Ragnarok), Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic
C Tier M.O.D.O.K, Ant-Man, Yellow Jacket, Sentry, Platinumpool, Hulk, Electro
N Tier Rhino, Abomination, Captain America, Spider-man (Classic), Captain America (WWII)

Alliance Defense

TierScience Class champion list
S Tier Thing
A Tier Abomination (Immortal), Captain America (Infinity War), Spider-Gwen, Joe fixit, Spider-Man (Miles Morale), Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, Hulk (Immortal), Void, Mister Negative, Red Guardian, Quake
B Tier Red Hulk, Anti-Venom, The Overseer, Wasp, Hulk (Ragnarok), Invisible Woman, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch
C Tier Ant-Man, Yellow Jacket, Sentry, Platinumpool, Hulk, Electro, Abomination, Spider-man (Classic), M.O.D.O.K
N Tier Rhino, Captain America , Captain America (WWII), She-Hulk, Luke Cage

2
The Cosmic Class tier list

This class contains champions of extraterrestrial origins and cosmic Gods that starred in the creation of the universe. Notable champions include Thor, Hela, Gamora and Thanos

Attacker List

TierCosmic Class champion list
S Tier Hercules
A Tier Angela, Red Goblin, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Corvus Glaive, Venompool, Sersi, Vision (Aarkus), King Groot, Hyperion, Odin, Ikaris
B Tier Cull Obsidian, Silver Surfer, Proxima Midnight, Gamora, Hela, Venom the Duck, Venom, Captain Marvel, Medusa, Annihilus, Carnage, Pheonix, Knull
C Tier Air-Walker, Ronan, The Champion, Nova, Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan), Spider-man (Symbiote), Heimdall, Super Skrull, Black Bolt, Terrax
N Tier Groot, Thor, Captain Marvel (Classic), Thanos, Drax, Ms.Marvel, Superior Iron Man

Alliance Defense

TierCosmic Class champion list
S Tier Hercules, Cosmic Ghost Rider
A Tier Venompool, Sersi, Vision (Aarkus), Angela, Knull, Medusa, Hyperion, Ikaris, Annihilus, Terrax, King Groot
B Tier Proxima Midnight, Gamora, Hela, Venom the Duck, Venom, Captain Marvel, Silver Surfer, Pheonix, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Nova, Red Goblin, Heimdall
C Tier Ronan, The Champion, Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan), Spider-man (Symbiote), Super-Skrull, Black Bolt, Carnage, Odin
N Tier Groot, Thor , Captain Marvel (Classic), Thanos, Drax, Ms.Marvel, Superior Iron Man, Air-Walker

3
The Skill Class tier list

This class mostly comprises champions that rely on brawns, particularly well-versed in martial arts. Iconic champions include Shang-Chi, Black Panther, Nick Fury and the most recent release, Moon Knight.

Attacker List

TierSkill Class champion list
S Tier Nick Fury, Hit-monkey, Mole-man
A Tier Aegon, Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Falcon, Jabari Panther, Shang-Chi, Kingpin, Blade
B Tier Killmonger, Elsa Bloodstone, Masacre, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit), Karnak, Misty Knight , Kraven, Thor (Ragnarok), Daredevil (Hell's kitchen), Korg , Ronin, Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Black Panther (Classic), Taskmaster
C Tier Winter Soldier , Daredevil, Squirrel Girl, Elektra, Crossbones, Night Thrasher
N Tier Black Widow (OG), Black Panther (Civil War), Punisher, Moon Knight, Agent Venom

Alliance Defense

TierSkill Class champion list
S Tier Nick Fury, Korg
A Tier Black Widow (Deadly Origin), Blade, Jabari Panther, Kraven, Daredevil (Hell's kitchen), Killmonger, Kingpin, Spider-Man (Stealth Suit)
B Tier Elsa Bloodstone, Masacre, Karnak, Misty Knight , Thor (Ragnarok), Ronin, Hawkeye, Gwenpool, Black Panther (Classic), Taskmaster , Hit-Monkey, Black Panther (Civil War), Mole-Man
C Tier Aegon, Crossbones, Daredevil, Elektra, Night Thrasher, Squirrel Girl, Shang-Chi
N Tier Black Widow (OG), Punisher, Moon Knight, Agent Venom, Falcon, Winter Soldier

4
The Mutant Class tier list

The majority of champions belonging to this class are the cast featured in the X-men series, all containing a mutant X-gene that grants them wonderful combat abilities.

Attacker List

TierMutant Class champion list
S Tier Kitty Pryde, Apocalypse , Professor X, Archangel, Magneto, Sunspot
A Tier Bishop, Colossus, Havok, Stryfe, Magneto (House of X), Void, Omega Red, Namor, Captain Britain
B Tier Emma Frost, Gambit, Jubilee, Psylocke, Iceman, Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, Storm (Pyramid X), Domino, Wolverine, Rogue
C Tier Wolverine (Weapon X), Wolverine (X-23), Sauron, Toad, Goldpool, Mister Sinister, Storm
N Tier Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School), Nightcrawler, Deadpool (X-Force), Deadpool, Beast

Alliance Defense

TierMutant Class champion list
S Tier Havok, Apocalypse , Bishop, Namor, Magneto, Domino
A Tier Professor X, Stryfe, Magneto (House of X), Void, Omega Red, Kitty Pryde, Storm (Pyramid X), Archangel, Emma Frost, Sabretooth
B Tier Gambit, Jubilee, Psylocke, Iceman, Old Man Logan, Colossus, Wolverine, Rogue, Captain Britain
C Tier Wolverine (Weapon X), Wolverine (X-23), Sauron, Storm, Toad, Goldpool, Mister Sinister, Sunspot
N Tier Cyclops (Blue Team), Cyclops (New Xavier School), Nightcrawler, Deadpool (X-Force), Deadpool, Beast

5
The Tech Class tier list

As the name suggests, this class includes champions who harness the power of technology to fight, be it cybernetic augmentation or simply riding an exosuit. Iconic champions include Iron Man, Ultron, Nebula and Peni Parker

Attacker List

TierTech Class champion list
S Tier Warlock, Ultron, Ghost
A Tier Nebula, Omega Sentinel, Mysterio, Hulkbuster, Nimrod, Peni Parker, Howard the Duck, Silver Centurion, Guillotine 2099, The Guardian, Doctor Octopus, Sentinel
B Tier Iron-man (War Machine), Civil Warrior, Spider-man (Stark Enhanced), Captain Ameria (Sam Wilson), Iron Man (Infinity War), Punisher 2099, Vulture
C Tier Yondu, Darkhawk, Rocket Raccoon , Vision (Age of Ultron), Vison, Psycho-man
N Tier Ultron (Classic), Red Skull, Kang, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Green goblin, Star-Lord

Alliance Defense

TierTech Class champion list
S Tier Iron Man (Infinity War), Peni Parker, Ultron
A Tier Sentinel, Mysterio, Nimrod, Howard the Duck, Silver Centurion, Guillotine 2099, Doctor Octopus, Spider-man (Stark Enhanced)
B Tier Iron-man (War Machine), Captain Ameria (Sam Wilson), Punisher 2099, Vulture, Yondu, Nebula, Darkhawk, Green goblin, Omega Sentinel, Warlock, Hulkbuster, The Guardian
C Tier Vision (Age of Ultron), Vison, Psycho-man, Star-Lord, Civil Warrior, Red Skull
N Tier Ultron (Classic), Kang, Iron Man, Iron Patriot, Ghost, Rocket Raccoon

6
The Mystic Class tier list

Last but not least on our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list, we have the Mystic Class. Opposite to the skill class, these champions are well-versed in mystic arts instead and mainly focus on employing telekinetic powers. Notable champions include Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange

Attacker List

TierMystic Class champion list
S Tier Doctor Doom, Diablo, Scarlet Witch
A Tier Mojo, Black widow (Clair-voyant), Magik, Longshot, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supeme
B Tier Ebony Maw, Dragon Man , Doctor Voodoo, America Chavez, The Hood, Morning Star, Sasquatch, Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Man-Thing, Guillotine , Scarlet Witch (Classic), Tigra
C Tier Iron Fist , Iron Fist (Immortal), Loki, Purgatory, Mordo, Thor (Jane Foster), M.A.N.G.O.G, Mephisto
N Tier Unstoppable Colossus, Juggernaut, Doctor Strange

Alliance Defense

TierMystic Class champion list
S Tier Doctor Doom, Mojo, Black widow (Clair-voyant)
A Tier Magik, Longshot, Symbiote Supreme, Sorcerer Supeme, Ebony Maw, Diablo
B Tier Dragon Man , Doctor Voodoo, America Chavez, The Hood, Morning Star, Sasquatch, Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Man-Thing, Guillotine , Scarlet Witch (Classic), Tigra
C Tier Iron Fist (Immortal), Loki, Purgatory, Mordo, Thor (Jane Foster), M.A.N.G.O.G, Mephisto
N Tier Unstoppable Colossus, Juggernaut, Doctor Strange, Iron Fist
Left Arrow
0/6
Right Arrow