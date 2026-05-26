Monument Valley 3 is free this week on Epic Games Store Mobile

Free for anyone who somehow missed it

Monument Valley 3 is available for free for a limited time

Features Escher-inspired puzzles and perspective-shifting architecture

A premium puzzler with no live-service systems or ongoing hooks

Monument Valley 3 is free on the Epic Games Store this week, which is worth mentioning because if you're into mobile puzzle games at all, you've probably already played it. The series shows up on every “best puzzlers” list going, so most people who care will have tried at least one by now. But if you haven't, now's a decent time.

The Monument Valley series has had a bit of an odd run recently. All three games ended up on Netflix Games as exclusives for a while, which meant pulling them from the App Store and Google Play, where they'd been sitting for years.

Then they left Netflix again not that long ago and went back to regular storefronts. Throughout all of that shuffling around, the puzzlers themselves stayed good, which I suppose is what matters in the end.

You're rotating impossible architecture, shifting perspectives, walking through spaces that stop making geometric sense the moment you think about them too hard. The third one has larger environments and sailing sections. Still very much Monument Valley, though. Calm, a bit melancholic, very screenshottable. The developers definitely knew what they were doing there.

It never tried to become something else either. No energy systems, no endless progression hooks, no live-service angle. Premium puzzle game, does its thing, wraps up. That feels increasingly rare these days, especially on mobile, where everything seems determined to keep you and your wallet coming back indefinitely.

The art direction holds up too. Escher-inspired geometry, clean colours, and environments that look simple at a glance, but are much more than that.

Free is free, and Monument Valley 3 is one of the better puzzle series on mobile, so if you've been curious, it's worth grabbing while it's available.

If you end up wanting more after that, our list of the top puzzle games on Android should keep you going.