Brawlhalla codes - How to find and redeem them (May 2024)

We're going to check out all the latest Brawlhalla codes to redeem and teach you how you can get some free skins and other loot.

Brawlhalla is one of the most fun and engaging platformer brawling games out there, and if you love it as much as we do, then you'll want to get your hands on some exclusive rewards, for free. Right?

If you're not up-to-date on how Brawlhalla codes work, then let me break it down for you. Firstly, these codes are exclusive for each account. There is no conventional or universal code that works by just copy-pasting it onto a 'Redeem Page', so you will need to perform a couple of tasks in order to get your hands on the loot. Worry not though, because we'll explain exactly what you need to do in order to get the rewards for each code.

Brawlhalla codes

GQTG6J-BB8CJZ - Iron Legion Bundle (Amazon Prime one-time redemption code)

- Iron Legion Bundle (Amazon Prime one-time redemption code) P97TJ9-Z521XV - mysterious stranger bundle

In order to redeem any of the following skins for free, all you need to do is open the link we've provided and perform the actions needed in order to get the unique code.

Bear in mind that each code is unique, so you can not redeem it for two or more accounts, only one. The format is something like this XXXXXX-XXXXXX (6 and 6 letters) and you can copy the code you get and paste it into the game redemption page.

To find the redemption page, all you need to do is open the 'Store' and then tap on the cog-like button at the bottom right of the screen.

For some of these codes, all you need to do is follow a Twitch account or a Twitter account, so make sure you have one or have a friend who is not playing the game and is willing to open the links for you, then share the codes.

Here are some of the links for free Brawlhalla skins

X1RHS4-9GF2KB - Space Dogfighter Bundle code (Prime Gaming one-time redemption only)

There are no active codes at the moment aside from the Prime Gaming promotion.

Brawlhalla campaigns and code giveaways

5XYGQH-H0S21H (Enlightened Bundle code from Prime Gaming)

NPKN01-YR1NG5 (Katars of the Raven Skin)

6D885W-DRTD9W (Raven's Talon Scythe Skin)

Also, if you have an account and do not play the game but are willing to give away your codes, feel free to post them in the comments below! Here are three:

How to get more Brawlhalla codes?

Brawlhalla doesn't give out codes often, but when they do, you can be sure they will be available on their social media profiles, more specifically on their Twitter page.

Original article by Mihail Katsoris, updated by Sumant Meena.