Dragon Ball Legends tier list - Every character ranked
| Dragon Ball Legends
Why would any player be happy with average characters? Everyone wants the best characters in their team and DB Legends tier list will rank them accordingly.
After hours of playing it ourselves, we've decided to help both new and returning players by creating this very handy Dragon Ball Legends tier list, it's the best way to push on through by properly choosing the best characters in the game!
Story mode is just a small part of the game. There are campaign events and a co-op mode to play along with your friends and - of course - real-time PvP battles. You can summon your favourite characters from the Dragon Ball universe and put together the best possible team to take into battle.
There are so many characters in the game that it can get a bit overwhelming for new (and also returning) players - that;'s the reason we've pulled together this Dragon Ball Legends tier list of the best ones.
That said, the way we determine the tiers isn’t just the standalone power of each fighter, but also how well their optimal teams do in the current state of the game.
Anyway, you're here to check our Dragon Ball Legends tier list! So without further ado, let’s get right into it.
Please keep in mind, that characters in each tier are NOT in a particular order.
1
Z+ tier
|Characters
|Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta (Legends Limited)
|Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult) (Legends Limited)
|Super Saiyan Gohan (Legends Limited)
|Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth) (Legends Limited)
In a game where there are so many different variants of fighters, these are the absolute best. They dominate the battlefield and they shape the meta.
2
Z tier
|Characters
|Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (Legends Limited, GRN)
|Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta (Legends Limited)
|Super Vegito (Legends Limited)
|Super Saian 2 Gohan (Youth, Legends Limited)
Tier Z and Z+ are fighters that define the current meta in DB Legends. It’s just that the Z+ fighters are on their own level (at the moment at least). But of course, these four characters right here are also super strong and, they also have great teams. If you are a veteran of Dragon Ball Legends, you won’t find this surprising at all. If you are a new player, well… that’s how it is!
3
S+ tier
|Characters
|Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Legends Limited)
|Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Legends Limited)
|Goku (Legends Limited)
|Boujack
DBZ Legends Tier S/S+ fighters are core members of some of the strongest teams currently in the game. We’ve put these characters on a separate tier just because they are slightly better than the other S tier units. But, no matter how you slice it, these are still top 15 fighters. They are more than just powerful characters, obviously.
4
S tier
|Characters
|Vegeta (Legends Limited)
|Half-Corrupted Fusion Zamasu (Legends Limited)
|Demon King Piccolo
|Buu: Kid (Legends Limited)
The characters in this tier are still considered to be 'meta'. Obviously, not as strong as the fighters in the above tiers, but still more than capable of getting the job done, make no mistake about it! Sometimes it's not just how strong the characters are on their own. After all, Dragonball Legends is a team game-based game. Regardless, we are still talking about the top 20 fighters in the game currently, so if you have any of them, they are great.
5
A tier
|Characters
|Super Saiyan Gohan (LL, YEL)
|Super Saiyan 2 & Super Saiyan God SS Trunks (Adult) & Vegeta (LL, Yellow)
|Super Vegito (UL, YEL)
|Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black (LL, PUR)
|SP Final Form Cooler (Red)
|UL Legendary Super Saiyan Broly (Purple)
|SP LL Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen) (Green)
|UL Super Vegito (Yellow)
|SP Android #17 & Android #18 (Red)
|UL Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku (Yellow)
|Demon King Piccolo
|SP Ultra Instinct Goku (Red)
|UL Super Gogeta (Blue)
|SP Angel Golden Frieza (Green)
|SP LL Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta (Purple)
|SP Jiren: Full Power (Purple)
|SP Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (Green)
|SP Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Yellow)
|SP Super Saiyan 2 Youth Gohan (Red)
|SP Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth) (Purple)
|SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Green)
Even though these fighters are not considered to be meta anymore, they used to be the strongest characters in the game, not so long ago. To give you an example, Cooler was considered by many to be the best, but after a short while Beast Gohan was released and he took that spot. Then the newest character was released and so on. You get the idea, power creep is real in Dragon Ball. Regardless, if you are not looking to compete at the highest level when it comes to PvP, these fighters are still very solid.
6
B tier
|Characters
7
C tier
|Characters
|SP Half-Corrupted Fusion Zamasu (Red)
|SP LL Final Form Frieza: Full Power (Yellow)
|SP Super Saiyan Teen Gohan (Blue)
|SP Super Saiyan Kid Goten (Purple)
|SP Super Saiyan God SS Goku (Blue) (Revived)
|SP Fused with Kami Piccolo (Blue)
|SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Blue)
|SP Android #17: DBS (Yellow)
|SP Majuub (Yellow)
|SP Vegeta (Yellow)
Even though these fighters here are in the bottom tier, they can still be useful in some situations. Angry Goku became very good after the Zenkai boost and he can be a buffer for some very solid teams.
Blue Goku also received a Zenkai boost that made him much stronger. Amazing defence, recovering his Vanish Gauge and also high damage output. Of course, you cannot build a top-tier team with any of these fighters as the centrepiece.
