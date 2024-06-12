Dragon Ball Legends tier list - Every character ranked

Why would any player be happy with average characters? Everyone wants the best characters in their team and DB Legends tier list will rank them accordingly.

Version: 5.4.0

After hours of playing it ourselves, we've decided to help both new and returning players by creating this very handy Dragon Ball Legends tier list, it's the best way to push on through by properly choosing the best characters in the game!

Story mode is just a small part of the game. There are campaign events and a co-op mode to play along with your friends and - of course - real-time PvP battles. You can summon your favourite characters from the Dragon Ball universe and put together the best possible team to take into battle.

There are so many characters in the game that it can get a bit overwhelming for new (and also returning) players - that;'s the reason we've pulled together this Dragon Ball Legends tier list of the best ones.

That said, the way we determine the tiers isn’t just the standalone power of each fighter, but also how well their optimal teams do in the current state of the game.

Playing Dragon Ball Z Dokkan instead? Here's a Dokkan Battle tier list for you.

Anyway, you're here to check our Dragon Ball Legends tier list! So without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Please keep in mind, that characters in each tier are NOT in a particular order.